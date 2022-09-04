Read full article on original website
Athlete Of The Week: Jadon Adams trying to earn bigger role at Savannah State
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah State University lost its first football game of the season, 34-14 against Southeastern. According to their head coach Aaron Kelton, some changes could be coming, and one local player could see more playing time. Before taking the sidelines at Savannah State (SSU), Jadon Adams fell in love with football as […]
wtoc.com
End Zone: Scores for Week 4 of high school football
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 4 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. New Hampstead at South Lake (FL)
ssuathletics.com
Volleyball Opens 2022 Campaign
ALBANY, Ga. – Savannah State Volleyball opened the season on the road this year, playing in a tri-match on Saturday in Brunswick and in Albany on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Savannah State fell to Albany State in three close sets. The match also opened Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (SIAC) play for the year.
Mosley’s Isaac Paul commits to Georgia Southern
LYNN HAVEN Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley senior defensive back Isaac Paul announced Tuesday evening that he is committing to play football for Georgia Southern University. Paul finished his junior season with 43 tackles and was a deadly weapon in the Dolphin’s kick return. In his first game this season, Paul had a team-leading 13 tackles […]
charltoncountyherald.com
Erk Russell belongs in the College Football Hall of Fame
Erk Russell should be in the College Football Hall of Fame. Period. End of story. But since I still have quite a bit of space to fill here, let me tell you why he should be and why he is not. For those of you recently arrived in our fair...
wtoc.com
Savannah native gets new start on Champions Tour
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - By Labor Day, the PGA Tour season is over. But this year, the holiday brings a new beginning for a Savannah native who has been playing professional golf for more than half his life. This Labor Day, Tim O’Neal arrives in St. Louis and on the...
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
Police reported a pursuit that ended in a motor vehicle crash in Savannah. A driver was stopped by troopers for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and crashed into a ditch on [..]
Savannah man drowns in Lake Jackson over weekend
JACKSON, Ga. (WSAV) — An elderly Savannah man died after he fell overboard and drowned in a Georgia lake early Sunday morning. Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said 72-year-old Deppish Kirkland fell overboard in Bear Creek around 2:30 a.m. DNR says the man was riding on the gunwale of a Sea Hunt Center console […]
WJCL
Diving for Megalodon teeth with Bill Eberlein
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. — It's an overcast…steamy September morning along the Georgia coast. As the rain moves in….Bill Eberlein is moving out….and headed down. Forty or sixty feet down to be exact. Eberlein is a diver and shark tooth hunter. He's really good too. "May of...
1 Person Hospitalized Following A Pedestrian Crash In Savannah (Savannah, GA)
Chatham County Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 6000 block of Ogeechee road on Saturday before 9 p.m. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Georgia Drivers.
Georgia ports a growing impact on the economy
The continued surge of trade through the state’s ports has meant a parallel increase in their impact on the Georgia econ...
One of Statesboro’s oldest trees falls on Savannah Avenue
Saturday afternoon one of Statesboro’s oldest trees in the 300 block of Savannah Avenue fell. The tree huge oak tree is believed to have been planted in the early 1900’s according to Virginia Anne Franklin Waters, Director of the Bulloch County Historical Society and resident of Savannah Avenue.
wtoc.com
Wetter weather builds in to close out the week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Thursday morning starts out dry with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. It won’t be quite as warm on Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms become more numerous by the mid afternoon and into the evening. Thursday...
72-year-old man drowns after falling off boat into Georgia lake
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia officials recovered the body of a man who fell overboard in a Georgia lake. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources responded to a drowning at 2:30 a.m. on Sunday in Bear Creek on Lake Jackson. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
WJCL
Dry and hot today but rain is on the way. Tracking two hurricanes
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- The hot and humid weather will continue today. It’s looking mainly dry throughout the day with spotty showers possible after 2 pm. Highs are going to be in the lower-90s for most areas and upper-80s at the beach. Feels-like temperature will be near 100˚ throughout the afternoon.
wtoc.com
I-95 project to widen roads through Hardeeville
HARDEEVILLE, Sc. (WTOC) - I-95 will see some major construction from the Georgia-South Carolina border all the way up past Hardeeville in the coming years, as it is expanded to be three lanes each way. The work will include 14 bridges and two exits in the stretch of road that...
wtoc.com
Police searching for missing Savannah teen
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is searching for a missing teenager. According to police, 13-year-old Kelyn Glover was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 7 in the 5500 block of Betty Drive. Glover is 5-foot-6, weighs approximately 96 pounds. She was possibly wearing a purple hoodie and multi-colored...
Statesboro apartment heavily damaged by fire
Statesboro and Bulloch Fire departments responded to a statesboro apartment fire on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Bulloch County 911 dispatched emergency services at 6:15 pm to a fire in building Y at the Copper Beech apartment complex in the 1400 block of Plantation Circle in Statesboro. Flames and heavy smoke...
hiltonheadsun.com
Two new knees gave Bluffton man new lease on life
When David Collins decided it was time to schedule knee replacement surgery, he likely had a better understanding of what he was getting into than even the best-informed patients. Collins sold orthopedics for one of the major manufacturers of replacement joints for much of his career. His new knees were,...
What’s going on in Savannah this weekend?
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The weekend is just around the corner and that means it is time to start planning what you’re going to do. Here’s a list of some things happening this weekend in Savannah to look forward to. Trivia Night When: Friday, September 9 at 6 p.m. Where: Savannah Bee Company Price: $15 […]
