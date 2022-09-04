ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield College wins season opener in blowout against LA Pierce, 59-12

By Jose Franco
KGET
 3 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Renegade football made a triumphant return to Memorial Stadium on Saturday for its season opener against LA Pierce College.

The Renegades looked dominant throughout the game against an outmanned Pierce team defeating Pierce, 59-12.

The game kicked off an hour later than originally scheduled because of the extreme heat felt in Bakersfield. And Bakersfield College put Pierce to the fire on all facets of the game.

Early in the 1st quarter, former Garces Memorial quarterback and Fresno State transfer Joe Campbell threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jihad Marks for their first of many scores. BC led 7-0.

Later in the first as Pierce was nearing the end zone, on third down, Pierce quarterback Peyton Pelletier’s pass is intercepted in the end zone by Renegades’ Christopher Thompson. BC kept its 7-0 lead thanks to the defense.

In the second quarter, Pierce loses the ball at the goal line and Dylan Tooker picks it up for a quick score to give the renegades a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.

Then near the end of the first half, Jaquell Bonner returned a kickoff after a Pierce touchdown 85 yards for another special teams touchdown to make it 42-6 before halftime.

Bakersfield College won the game 59-12 and is 1-0 on the 2022 season. Next week, the Renegades travel to take on El Camino College in Torrance on Sept. 10.

