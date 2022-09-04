Read full article on original website
hurstathletics.com
Women's Soccer Defeats UPJ
Johnstown, Pa. – Mercyhurst Women's Soccer made it a third straight win Wednesday afternoon, defeating the University Pittsburgh Johnstown by a score of 2-0 as the Lakers move to 3-1 in the early part of the campaign. How it happened. The beginning of the game saw a lot of...
hurstathletics.com
Men's Soccer Ties With Le Moyne
Syracuse, NY – Mercyhurst Men's Soccer put their four-match win streak on the line Wednesday afternoon in their matchup with the Le Moyne Dolphins. The Lakers hit the road for the third time this season with them walking away with a 1-1 tie. How it happened. The beginning of...
hurstathletics.com
Fast Five: Men's Soccer Continues Non-Conference Play
Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Men's Soccer is set to continue their non-conference part of the season with two away games this week. They are scheduled to travel to Syracuse on. Wednesday, September 7th to take on Le Moyne College. The Lakers then play Lake Erie College on Saturday, September 10th.
erienewsnow.com
Security Concerns for Erie High Football Games
On Sept. 2nd, fights broke out at Erie Veterans Memorial Stadium, as Erie High took on St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute. Less than eight minutes remained in the game, when all students were ejected from the stands. After a 20 minute delay and only parents remaining in the stands, Buffalo's St....
Erie, September 06 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Erie. The Erie High School soccer team will have a game with Cathedral Preparatory School on September 06, 2022, 15:00:00. The Erie High School soccer team will have a game with Cathedral Preparatory School on September 06, 2022, 16:30:00.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Police: Shark kills Erie woman snorkeling in Bahamas
A 58-year-old woman who was a longtime employee at Erie’s Gannon University was killed in a shark attack while snorkeling with her family in the Bahamas on Tuesday, the university said. Gannon identified the woman as Caroline DiPlacido in a statement released to the university community on Wednesday morning....
Construction almost finished as school nears start for Cathedral Prep
Construction crews are busy at Cathedral Prep putting the finishing touches to the Student Life Center. We were able to get a sneak peek tour. We were given a tour of the new facility and the updates just before school starts next week. There have been a number of improvements since construction broke ground in […]
Employee at Erie’s Gannon University killed in shark attack in the Bahamas
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Erie woman was reportedly killed in a shark attack this week while on vacation with her family in the Bahamas. Police on the island of New Providence are investigating after an Erie, Pennsylvania woman was reportedly attacked by a bull shark in the waters at Green Cay, northwest of the private island […]
erienewsnow.com
Waldameer and Water World Wrap Up Strong Season
As Waldameer wrapped up its season today, Keith Montigny and his sons Jack and Henry made the most of a final day of fun. "I feel 100% excited," Jack said. A fitting end to the most normal summer they've had in years. "The last two years have been rough," Keith...
yourdailylocal.com
Where in the World is Warren Hat Co.? — Sept. 7
Your Daily Local and the Warren Hat Co. are teaming up to give our readers a chance to win a hat from the Warren Hat Co. with this new interactive series. Each week, Your Daily Local will post a photo (like the one above) featuring a Warren Hat Co. hat at an undisclosed location. The reader* who correctly guesses where the photo was taken will win a free hat from the Warren Hat Co.
JET 24 Action News at Noon expands to a full hour
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — JET 24, FOX 66 and YourErie.com are proud to announce that JET 24 Action News is expanding its noon show to a full hour starting today! Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, JET 24 Action News at Noon will permanently expand from a half hour of programming to a full hour. “This expansion […]
LEAF Open Market hosting last events of season this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — September will mark the final month of the season for LEAF Open Markets at Frontier Park in Erie. The final two markets will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 10 and Sept. 24. LEAF is a nonprofit that manages Frontier Park. What started during the pandemic as a way […]
erienewsnow.com
Work to Close Main Entrance of Corry's Mead Park
The main entrance for Mead Park in Corry is expected to close starting the evening of Sept. 12, the city announced Monday. The closure will remain in place until the crane and equipment is moved after installing the new restroom. It's unknown how long the closure will last, but the...
Lollie & Co to close North East location, remains open in Colony Plaza
Downtown North East is losing a popular business. The owner of Lollie has decided to close her store on South Lake Street. However, Lollie will remain open at the Colony Plaza in Erie. The owner said that it was a tough decision to make, but consolidating to one location will allow Lollie to expand and […]
chautauquatoday.com
Fredonia Man Charged After Altercation in Town of Portland
An investigation into a weekend altercation in the Town of Portland has led to charges against a Fredonia man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputes responded to an address on Webster Road just after 7:30 PM Saturday and found that 34-year-old William Burch, Jr. allegedly subjected another person to unwanted physical contact and violated an order of protection issued out of Portland Town Court. Burch was charged with 2nd-degree harassment and 2nd-degree criminal contempt, and he was released with appearance tickets for Portland Town Court.
wnynewsnow.com
Gas Prices Fall In Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Over the past month, the average price for a gallon on gasoline has decreased around 50 cents in Chautauqua County. According to AAA, Chautauqua County’s average price for a gallon of gas on Monday was $4.01 a gallon, down 53 cents from $4.54 back on July 21.
Stoneboro Fair honors local long-time pastor
The Great Stoneboro Fair honors someone significant each year. The President of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions presented the award Sunday.
Titusville Herald
Spartansburg Community Fair crowns new royalty
Congratulations to the 2022 Spartansburg Community Fair Queen Riley Maynard, Junior Miss Baylee Northrop and Princess Takoda Troup!. The 100th Spartansburg Community Fair opened with pageant emcee Kyle Jewell welcoming the crowd, followed by a ribbon cutting for the new stage. Representatives of Corry Federal Credit Union along with fair board members held the ribbon and Fair Board President Harry Hays cut the ribbon.
eriereader.com
Otherworldly Art, Live Music, and Fresh Brews at Arts and Drafts Festival
The Brewerie at Union Station hosts another iconic Arts and Drafts Festival for all lovers of art, music, and good drinks. Heading into its 14th successful year, this event highlights performances from popular local musicians, and specially features one unique local artist each year in addition to the over 70 local artists with works on display and for sale.
Diverse Erie invests in Erie BIPOC businesses with launch of new fund
A local commission is taking part in a key initiative in Erie County’s inclusive growth by launching a small business fund to invest in Erie companies. Briaunna Malone was live from Beez Appliances on Parade Street to tell us more about the fund and what it would mean for local businesses. Diverse Erie is […]
