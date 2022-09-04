ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

FOX Sports

Braves are within reach of NL East lead. How worried are the Mets?

First place in the National League is so close, the Braves can smell it. The Mets are on their minds. After New York's second straight loss to the Nationals on Sunday, Truist Park in blasted "Narco" by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet, otherwise known as Mets closer Edwin Diaz's entrance music. At the time of that epic troll, the Braves were a couple of hours into a rain delay and paying attention to the outcome in Queens. Once play resumed in Atlanta, the Braves beat the Marlins, 7-1, and moved within one game of the first-place Mets in the National League East.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Mariners and White Sox play, winner claims 3-game series

Chicago White Sox (68-68, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (77-59, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-0); Mariners: Luis Castillo (6-5, 2.71 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -198, White Sox +166; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Giants try to keep win streak alive against the Dodgers

San Francisco Giants (65-68, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-42, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-3, 2.68 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants look to keep a four-game win streak intact when they play...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

St. Louis Cardinals play the Washington Nationals Wednesday

Washington Nationals (48-88, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (80-56, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -311, Nationals +252; over/under is 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Mets, Max Scherzer hoping latest IL stint gets the ace ready for October

Max Scherzer and the Mets are playing it safe because, for now, that’s really all they can do. Scherzer was placed on the injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Sept. 4, with what the Mets have termed "left-side irritation." Scherzer, seeking his 200th career win Saturday, instead pulled himself from his start against the Nationals after just five innings and 67 pitches.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani autographs ball Kody Clemens struck him out with

Kody Clemens will never catch his father in career strikeouts. When it comes to their first one, though, the kid has the upper hand. The Detroit Tigers' rookie utility player — and son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens — caught Shohei Ohtani looking late in Monday night's 10-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. And to sweeten the deal, Ohtani signed the keepsake for Clemens.
MLB
FOX Sports

MLB Playoff Watch: Astros cruising, Yankees struggling, Mariners soaring

With less than a month to go in the regular season, there’s only one thing we know for certain when it comes to the American League playoff picture: The road to the World Series will go through Houston. Sure, it’s possible a wild-card team could knock off the mighty...
MLB
FOX Sports

Counting down the 10 longest home runs of the MLB season

Milwaukee's Christian Yelich hit an absolute moon shot Tuesday night at Coors Field. The 2018 MVP's production has tailed off significantly following the 2019 season, and though he's dealt with a rash of injuries since signing an extension in 2020, Yelich turned back the clock with a gargantuan first-inning missile that landed in Coors' third deck.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Depleted Yanks start 3 rookies in twinbill opener vs Twins

NEW YORK (AP) — First baseman Anthony Rizzo went on the injured list and third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list, leaving the New York Yankees with a depleted lineup Wednesday that already was missing Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, Andrew Benintendi and Matt Carpenter. New York started three...
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Astros and Rangers play to determine series winner

Texas Rangers (59-76, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (87-49, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-0); Astros: Cristian Javier (8-9, 3.07 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 157 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -285, Rangers +233; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Houston Astros...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge home run tracker: 8 away from breaking AL record

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is eight home runs away from breaking the MLB American League record of 61 in a season, set in 1961 by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris. On Monday, Judge hit his 54th homer on the season for the AL-East leading Yankees, meaning he needs just seven to tie and eight to surpass Maris' 61-year-old record.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

New York Yankees' Aaron Judge stays on his historic pace & Albert Pujols chasing 700 | Flippin' Bats

Ben Verlander dives into the MVP type season that New York Yankees' Aaron Judge has been putting up as he tries to break the Yankees' franchise record for home runs set by Roger Maris. After a hot streak, Aaron Judge is back on pace to break the record and we'll see how the rest of the season plays out. Speaking of milestones, St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols is now just five home runs away from the 700 club. Pujols isn't on pace to get to 700 home runs, but Ben thinks he finds a way to get it done!
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros showing no signs of letting up

With September now upon us, the playoff push has officially arrived. Of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball, 18 still realistically have a chance to grab a playoff spot. But only 12 of those 18 teams can make it. September is set to be a wild month in MLB....
MLB
FOX Sports

Why the San Francisco Giants went from juggernaut to just OK

A year ago this month, the San Francisco Giants were soaring past 100 wins on their way to edging the Los Angeles Dodgers in a division race for the ages. This September, the Giants are out of playoff contention and instead sorting out what they have for the future. As he spoke to reporters during a series against the rival Dodgers this week in Los Angeles, manager Gabe Kapler repeatedly referenced the future as he explained his lineup, positional and pitching decisions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

Shohei Ohtani not handing his AL MVP over to Yankees' Aaron Judge just yet | Flippin' Bats

Ben Verlander touches on Shohei Ohtani's recent tear at the plate including his two home run night on Monday to give him 32 homers. He finished the night three for five with two home runs and three RBIs. Ohtani doesn't seem like he wants to give up his MVP title up just yet. Aaron Judge is keeping his historic home run pace as he currently sits at 54 on the season. The end of season is going to be magical between these two and we can't wait to see who takes home the AL MVP.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 2: How to bet Houston-Texas Tech

Former Southwest Conference rivals Houston and Texas Tech will face each other in a nonconference game Saturday. The No. 25 Cougars (1-0) are in the American Athletic Conference and will join the Big 12 next season. The 1-0 Red Raiders have been in the Big 12 since 1995, the year before the SWC dissolved.
LUBBOCK, TX
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson sets Friday deadline to halt contract negotiations

The Baltimore Ravens are now on the clock, and not in the way we generally interpret that statement. The team has until Friday to solidify a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, and if the two sides can't reach a deal before then, Jackson has asserted that he won't re-open that door until after the season's over.
BALTIMORE, MD

