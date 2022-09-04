Read full article on original website
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
FOX Sports
Braves are within reach of NL East lead. How worried are the Mets?
First place in the National League is so close, the Braves can smell it. The Mets are on their minds. After New York's second straight loss to the Nationals on Sunday, Truist Park in blasted "Narco" by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet, otherwise known as Mets closer Edwin Diaz's entrance music. At the time of that epic troll, the Braves were a couple of hours into a rain delay and paying attention to the outcome in Queens. Once play resumed in Atlanta, the Braves beat the Marlins, 7-1, and moved within one game of the first-place Mets in the National League East.
FOX Sports
Mariners and White Sox play, winner claims 3-game series
Chicago White Sox (68-68, third in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (77-59, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Michael Kopech (0-0); Mariners: Luis Castillo (6-5, 2.71 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -198, White Sox +166; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The...
FOX Sports
Giants try to keep win streak alive against the Dodgers
San Francisco Giants (65-68, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (92-42, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (13-3, 2.68 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants look to keep a four-game win streak intact when they play...
FOX Sports
St. Louis Cardinals play the Washington Nationals Wednesday
Washington Nationals (48-88, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (80-56, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -311, Nationals +252; over/under is 8...
Tigers Claim Former Top Prospect from Phillies
The Philadelphia Phillies designated a former top prospect for assignment, who was claimed by the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.
FOX Sports
Mets, Max Scherzer hoping latest IL stint gets the ace ready for October
Max Scherzer and the Mets are playing it safe because, for now, that’s really all they can do. Scherzer was placed on the injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Sept. 4, with what the Mets have termed "left-side irritation." Scherzer, seeking his 200th career win Saturday, instead pulled himself from his start against the Nationals after just five innings and 67 pitches.
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani autographs ball Kody Clemens struck him out with
Kody Clemens will never catch his father in career strikeouts. When it comes to their first one, though, the kid has the upper hand. The Detroit Tigers' rookie utility player — and son of seven-time Cy Young Award winner Roger Clemens — caught Shohei Ohtani looking late in Monday night's 10-0 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. And to sweeten the deal, Ohtani signed the keepsake for Clemens.
FOX Sports
MLB Playoff Watch: Astros cruising, Yankees struggling, Mariners soaring
With less than a month to go in the regular season, there’s only one thing we know for certain when it comes to the American League playoff picture: The road to the World Series will go through Houston. Sure, it’s possible a wild-card team could knock off the mighty...
FOX Sports
Counting down the 10 longest home runs of the MLB season
Milwaukee's Christian Yelich hit an absolute moon shot Tuesday night at Coors Field. The 2018 MVP's production has tailed off significantly following the 2019 season, and though he's dealt with a rash of injuries since signing an extension in 2020, Yelich turned back the clock with a gargantuan first-inning missile that landed in Coors' third deck.
FOX Sports
Depleted Yanks start 3 rookies in twinbill opener vs Twins
NEW YORK (AP) — First baseman Anthony Rizzo went on the injured list and third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list, leaving the New York Yankees with a depleted lineup Wednesday that already was missing Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, Andrew Benintendi and Matt Carpenter. New York started three...
FOX Sports
Astros and Rangers play to determine series winner
Texas Rangers (59-76, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (87-49, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Cole Ragans (0-0); Astros: Cristian Javier (8-9, 3.07 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 157 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -285, Rangers +233; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: Both the Houston Astros...
FOX Sports
Aaron Judge home run tracker: 8 away from breaking AL record
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is eight home runs away from breaking the MLB American League record of 61 in a season, set in 1961 by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris. On Monday, Judge hit his 54th homer on the season for the AL-East leading Yankees, meaning he needs just seven to tie and eight to surpass Maris' 61-year-old record.
FOX Sports
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge stays on his historic pace & Albert Pujols chasing 700 | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander dives into the MVP type season that New York Yankees' Aaron Judge has been putting up as he tries to break the Yankees' franchise record for home runs set by Roger Maris. After a hot streak, Aaron Judge is back on pace to break the record and we'll see how the rest of the season plays out. Speaking of milestones, St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols is now just five home runs away from the 700 club. Pujols isn't on pace to get to 700 home runs, but Ben thinks he finds a way to get it done!
FOX Sports
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros showing no signs of letting up
With September now upon us, the playoff push has officially arrived. Of the 30 teams in Major League Baseball, 18 still realistically have a chance to grab a playoff spot. But only 12 of those 18 teams can make it. September is set to be a wild month in MLB....
FOX Sports
Why the San Francisco Giants went from juggernaut to just OK
A year ago this month, the San Francisco Giants were soaring past 100 wins on their way to edging the Los Angeles Dodgers in a division race for the ages. This September, the Giants are out of playoff contention and instead sorting out what they have for the future. As he spoke to reporters during a series against the rival Dodgers this week in Los Angeles, manager Gabe Kapler repeatedly referenced the future as he explained his lineup, positional and pitching decisions.
FOX Sports
Shohei Ohtani not handing his AL MVP over to Yankees' Aaron Judge just yet | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander touches on Shohei Ohtani's recent tear at the plate including his two home run night on Monday to give him 32 homers. He finished the night three for five with two home runs and three RBIs. Ohtani doesn't seem like he wants to give up his MVP title up just yet. Aaron Judge is keeping his historic home run pace as he currently sits at 54 on the season. The end of season is going to be magical between these two and we can't wait to see who takes home the AL MVP.
FOX Sports
Broncos, Vikings highlight Colin's final amendments to his 2022 predictions | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd makes the final amendments to his 2022 NFL predictions, highlighting the Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos. Did Colin get your team's spot right?
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 2: How to bet Houston-Texas Tech
Former Southwest Conference rivals Houston and Texas Tech will face each other in a nonconference game Saturday. The No. 25 Cougars (1-0) are in the American Athletic Conference and will join the Big 12 next season. The 1-0 Red Raiders have been in the Big 12 since 1995, the year before the SWC dissolved.
FOX Sports
Will Kyle Larson have an aggressive approach again at Kansas?
Kyle Larson slapped the wall a few times at Kansas earlier this year and still finished second. Can he take that same aggressive approach in the playoffs? His philosophy:
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson sets Friday deadline to halt contract negotiations
The Baltimore Ravens are now on the clock, and not in the way we generally interpret that statement. The team has until Friday to solidify a contract extension with Lamar Jackson, and if the two sides can't reach a deal before then, Jackson has asserted that he won't re-open that door until after the season's over.
