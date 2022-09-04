ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KSAT 12

Texas-sized pumpkin festival will feature 750,000 pounds of gourds

LEANDER, Texas – An annual Hill Country tradition is returning to Leander this fall. Texas Pumpkin Fest will take place from Oct. 8-30 at VFW Post 10427 in Leander, just north of Austin. It’s about an hour-and-45-minute drive from downtown San Antonio but it’s a great option for a fun family day trip.
LEANDER, TX
365thingsaustin.com

32nd Annual Hot Sauce Festival

Come out to the 32nd Annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival to sample hundreds of Central Texas’ hottest salsas, dine on local foods, have a cold beverage, and enjoy live music!. Enjoy free samples and take home your favorite sauces from all over the region! This event benefits the...
AUSTIN, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Brewers Night At Koko’s Bavarian

Get ready for an oasis of beer and brats at Koko’s Bavarian brewery! Head there for happy hour from 4-6 p.m to enjoy $1 off Haus beer, brats, and pretzels in their large outdoor biergarten. Friday is Brewer’s night, which means people in the brewing industry get a free...
AUSTIN, TX
CultureMap San Antonio

6 perfect weekend getaways to plan in Texas this fall

With the end of this brutal summer finally (hopefully?!) in sight, it is time to start planning for fall. Call it second summer, as in still plenty warm for enjoying the outdoors but no longer hot enough to melt pavement. Here are six places perfect for a much-needed autumn getaway. Take one (or more) as your just reward for surviving another scorching Texas summer.
MARBLE FALLS, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Gypsy Mitchell At C-Boy’s Heart & Soul

After 50 years as a sideman, Dallas gospel & funk guitarist Gypsy Mitchell takes center stage at C-Boy’s for four Thursday nights in September. He will premiere new material he is recording at Arlyn Studios with his Austin-based band, which includes Zach Ernst, Jenny Carson, Scott Nelson, Goldie Pipes, and Matt Strmiska. The show starts at 10 p.m. with John Branch playing at midnight.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Report says this Austin diner is the best in Texas

When you think about a diner you might think of simple, good, delicious, food with quality, homey service. There are also some fun names diners are called like lunch counters, snack bars, greasy spoons, hash house, and other fun ones.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

All aboard the Leander Trail of Trains

LEANDER, Texas — A unique and beautiful way that the City of Leander celebrates the heritage of its community is through the Leander Trail of Trains. The trail is an idea the city's Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Center went full steam ahead with five years ago. No matter...
LEANDER, TX
KVUE

Kerlin BBQ food truck in East Austin permanently closing

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin food truck that has been in business for nearly a decade is closing shop later this week. Bill and Amelis Paz-Kerlin, the owners of Kerlin BBQ in East Austin, announced on Instagram that their landlords had recently informed them that commercial development of their lot would begin in a few weeks.
AUSTIN, TX
txmusic.com

TEXAS MUSIC PRESENTS: BASTROP MUSIC FESTIVAL 2022

Bastrop Music Festival takes over the charming Central Texas downtown of Bastrop with live music for four days and nights, featuring a variety of genres, including blues, country, soul, funk, and more. Get a preview of the diverse lineup with this playlist featuring songs from most of the performing artists. The staff at Texas Music produces Bastrop Music Festival. Join us Sept. 22-25! Get your tickets and learn more at bastropmusicfestival.com.
BASTROP, TX
checkoutdfw.com

The best places to antique shop in Texas

If you love old-fashioned things with historical significance (or just furniture made from actual wood) then you may want to check out these six-highly rated Texas towns with plenty of antique shops to explore. Austin. I know... how did that state’s capital make the list for best antique spot? In...
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

Residents in Cedar Park are prohibited from outdoor watering starting Sept. 21

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Cedar Park water customers are prohibited from using sprinklers or irrigation systems for outdoor watering starting Sept. 21 due to a pipe repair. The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority, the regional water authority that Cedar Park is a member of, has scheduled a critical repair for its underwater raw intake pipeline in Lake Travis. This repair will begin on Sept. 21 and end on Oct. 4, and it requires all members to not use irrigation systems or hose-end sprinklers for outdoor watering during that time period.
CEDAR PARK, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Austin man boasts huge record collection

AUSTIN, Texas — Spinning the tunes at one Austin radio show means stepping back in time. Radio host Dennis Campa plays everything from the late 19th century to the 1970s. “Everyone from Liberace to Muddy Waters, to Mel Blanc to the Velvet Underground and a whole lot more,” said Campa.
AUSTIN, TX

