European shares open higher ahead of ECB's rate decision
Sept 8 (Reuters) - European stocks edged higher on Thursday ahead of what could be the European Central Bank's biggest-ever interest rate hike, with shares of miners and banks leading the gains.
New Apple iPhone will be available in Russia, trade minister says
Sept 8 (Reuters) - Russians will have the chance to buy the new Apple iPhone 14 despite the U.S. tech company having left the country thanks to Moscow's parallel import scheme, a senior government official told the RIA Novosti news agency on Thursday.
