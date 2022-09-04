Read full article on original website
friars.com
Women’s Soccer Welcomes Boston College And Monmouth
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College women's soccer team will host Boston College on Thursday, Sept. 8 and Monmouth University on Sunday, Sept. 11 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium in Providence, R.I. VS. BOSTON COLLEGE:. LIVE STATS | LIVE STREAM | DISCOUNTED SUBSCRIPTION. VS. MONMOUTH:. LIVE STATS |...
friars.com
2022-23 Providence Friars Men’s Basketball Outlook
Last season, the Providence College men's basketball team made their deepest run in the NCAA Tournament since 1997, earning a trip to the Sweet Sixteen. In a historic season for the Friars, the team earned its highest seed all-time in the tournament (No. 4) and posted the second most wins in a single season in program history (27). The Friars captured the program's first BIG EAST Regular Season title with a 14-3 mark in conference play (27-6 overall). Head Coach Ed Cooley was named BIG EAST Coach of the Year and became the first Friar coach to win the Werner Ladder Naismith Coach of the Year Award.
friars.com
Providence College Men’s Soccer Ties Rhode Island At Anderson Stadium
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Providence College men's soccer team tied Rhode Island, 1-1, on Sept. 6 on Chapey Field at Anderson Stadium. Gevork Diarbian (Cranston, R.I.) scored his second goal of the season off an assist from Esben Wolf (Copenhagen, Denmark), who received a long pass upfield from Luis Garcia (Gran Canaria, Spain).
friars.com
Ed Cooley Agrees To A Multi-Year Contract Extension
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Providence College President Reverend Kenneth Sicard, O.P. and Vice President/Athletics Director Steve Napolillo announced today (September 6) that Ed Cooley has agreed to a multi-year contract extension to remain head coach of the men's basketball program. "Providence is my home and Providence is where I want to...
2022 HS FB Preview: Bishop Hendricken
WARWICK (WPRI) – Most years, the Bishop Hendricken Hawks are looking to reach the mountaintop again. And 2022 is no different. Though this Fall, the Hawks believe the state is overlooking their team. The Hawks open the season Saturday Sept. 10 at home vs. Londonderry (NH) at 2 p.m.
iheart.com
Pawtucket Native- Top Basketball Prospect Closer To College Decision
Consensus top-50 basketball prospect Isaiah Miranda says he has narrowed down his college choices to eight, including the University of Rhode Island. Miranda announced late Friday night on his social media accounts that he is still considering the Rams, UCLA, USC, Oregon, Louisville, Georgetown, Texas and Connecticut. Miranda just kicked...
ABC6.com
PC Athletic Director Steve Napolillo Reacts To Cooley Extension, New Name To Home Arena
ABC6 sports anchor Ian Steele spoke with new Providence College Athletic Director Steve Napolillo Tuesday about the busy day in Friartown. The school signing men’s basketball coach Ed Cooley to a new multi-year contract extension. The team’s home arena in downtown Providence also officially has a new name, Amica...
Jake Thibeault adjusts to life at college one year after paralyzing hockey accident
WELLESLEY -- This week is a major milestone for a Fitchburg teen who was paralyzed in a hockey accident one year ago. Jake Thibeault has been determined through his recovery and even walked across the stage at his Milton Academy graduation in the spring. Now, he's at Babson College. "You look back now, Sunday marks a year I laid in a hospital bed not thinking I would be a freshman in college right now and still being able to fight the fight, it feels good," said Thibeault.It's a new chapter for Jake. The 19-year-old has come a long way and...
Hometown Hero – Gabriel Bouyssou, Scituate
The Scituate Junior became the first Rhode Islander to win an Under-16 Greco Roman Title at USA Wrestling's Junior/U16 Nationals. The crown capping a Sophomore season that saw him take home the RIIL State, and New England titles while earning All American honors for a fourth time.
newmacsports.com
Brock Dubey, WPI (Jr, K - Dudley, Mass.)
Brock Dubey, WPI (Jr, K - Dudley, Mass.) Dubey racked up 10 points in his collegiate placekicking debut for WPI. The junior blasted a 39-yard field goal in the second quarter and was successful on his first seven PATs as the Crimson and Gray defeated crosstown rival Worcester State 58-21 to open the 2022 campaign.
Fairhaven High Press Box Will Be Dedicated to Gil Santos
Fairhaven native Gil Santos, celebrated sports broadcaster, will have the press box overlooking Fairhaven High School's football field dedicated in his honor. The ceremony will take place this Friday, September 9, at 6 p.m., according to his son Mark Santos. "Born and raised in Fairhaven, my father loved his hometown...
Brown Daily Herald
Sender ’25: The highway divided Providence. A cap over I-95 can fix it.
In the 1950s and 60s, Interstate 95 was constructed through Providence, displacing more than 2,000 residents throughout the state. In sheer numbers, this piece of infrastructure, running the length of Providence and cutting downtown in half, may be one of the most destructive in the city’s history. That said, the true scope of the urban devastation wrought by this highway cannot be measured in numbers alone — it divided the city’s neighborhoods, leaving disjointed communities. That is why I-95 must be covered up to restore the city to its pre-highway glory.
When could RI see its first measurable snowfall?
It might be the furthest thing from everyone's minds, but snow will eventually make its way to Rhode Island.
iheart.com
Rhode Island Rain Totals So Far
Cranston tops the list of rainfall so far. As of Tuesday morning (9/6), Storm Team 10 reports 10 inches have fallen since Monday morning. Greenville and Providence had over eight inches, while Scituate and Johnson recorded six and five inches, respectively. Another inch or two is expected to fall on Tuesday. Check out the totals from Storm Team 10 Meteorologist Christina Erne.
Who has the most? Rainfall totals from Monday & Tuesday
BOSTON - The end of Labor Day Weekend brought soaking rains to southern New England. Several inches of rain have fallen in the area, with flooding shutting down I-95 in Providence Monday afternoon.Here are Monday and Tuesday's combined rain totals from Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton. Massachusetts:Tyngsboro 5.5 inchesAttleboro 5.37 Mendon 5.28North Attleboro 5.26Billerica 4.75Webster 4.65 Chelmsford 4.46Southwick 4.39 Taunton 4.39 Newburyport 4.32 Franklin 4.23Sutton 4.04Grafton 4.02Rehoboth 4Woburn 4Stow 3.81Lowell 3.8Carlisle 3.77Wrentham 3.69Princeton 3.68Boxboro 3.65Barre 3.54Dudley 3.52Fall River 3.51Rhode Island:Cranston 11.24 inchesGreenville 9.67Providence 8.8Smithfield 8.2Scituate 8.18North Providence 7.76Johnston 7.61Pascoag 6.08 Oakland 6.05Cumberland 6.01Harrisville 5.81West Warwick 5.36North Smithfield 5.26Burrillville 5.16Glendale 4.8Barrington 4.32 Warwick 4.32Bristol 3.86Coventry 3.63Warren 3.54
The Dunkin’ Donuts Center Has a New Name and the Internet Won’t Allow It
If you've been waiting patiently for the name reveal of Providence's Dunkin' Donuts Center, you might want to get out the popcorn for the underwhelming response. It started as the Providence Civic Center back on Nov. 3, 1972. The name stuck for almost 30 years until it was changed to the favored Dunkin' Donuts Center in 2001.
NECN
Rainfall Totals for RI, CT and Mass.: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
WCVB
Join Cindy Fitzgibbon at the Massachusetts Ride to Defeat ALS / SEPT. 18
Join WCVB Chief Meteorologist Cindy Fitzgibbon at the 2022 Massachusetts Ride to Defeat ALS!. - WCVB Channel 5 is a proud media partner of the Massachusetts Ride to Defeat ALS -
Heavy rains cause building collapse, road closures in Rhode Island
As heavy rain swept through southern New England Monday, Rhode Island’s buildings and roads took the brunt of it. Shortly before 5:00 p.m., Providence Police tweeted that a building on Peace Street had suffered a partial collapse. The building was unoccupied at the time and no one was hurt during the incident.
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
