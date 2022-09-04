ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, AL

Demopolis Times

DHS defeats Selma Saints in first region game

The third game of the season for the Demopolis Tigers was a memorable one given that the game was delayed twice. The first delay was for lightning, and the second was for a lighting issue when the stadium lights went out near the end of the first half. The Tigers didn’t let that deter them however, and they went on to defeat the visiting Selma Saints 22-0.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders lands commitment from former touted Alabama player

Deion Sanders has added yet another commitment, this time in the form of former Alabama linebacker King Mwikuta. Mwituka entered the portal and transferred to Arkansas State earlier this season before re-entering and landing in Mississippi. The former 4-star recruit has totaled just 4 tackles in his career at Alabama,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
nypressnews.com

Guess Who This Cute Blondie Turned Into!

Before this little youngster with blunt blonde bangs turned into a beauty pageant queen, she was just hanging with her bro, reppin’ the Crimson Tide and growing up in Tuscaloosa and Northport down in Alabama. Her numerous prospects on “The Bachelorette” were vying for her attention and southern hospitality....
NORTHPORT, AL
WTOK-TV

Butler man killed in car crash

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroner Clayton Cobler said a 73-year-old man from Butler, Ala., was killed in an accident on Highway 19 South Wednesday evening. Cobler said the one-car wreck happened near Shannon Road in the Whynot community, about two miles from the Alabama state line. The man’s name...
BUTLER, AL
wtva.com

Tangerine Hotel being built in rural Lowndes County

CRAWFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - Construction is underway on the Tangerine Hotel in Lowndes County. The 18-room hotel is being built next to the former East Oktibbeha County High School on Moor High Road in Crawford. The school closed in 2015 and the building has remained vacant since then. When it’s...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
livingnewdeal.org

AL 22 – Marion Junction AL

Project type: Infrastructure and Utilities, Roads, Bridges, and Tunnels. Agency: Works Progress Administration (WPA) The Works Progress Administration made improvements to the road system in Dallas County. “Improve county-owned road from Orrville to the Wilcox County line in Dallas County, including excavating; clearing and grubbing; grading; draining; dressing shoulders and slopes; constructing base; surfacing; and performing appurtenant and incidental work. Project also includes the operation of borrow pits to produce materials for use on this project. This road is a part of the Federal Aid Highway System. In addition to projects specifically approved.” According to a WPA job card, the application was November 1, 1938, approved Nov. 17th, federal manhours added up to 267,120, 169 men on average were employed, and $145,367 was the total spent.
MARION JUNCTION, AL
selmasun.com

Body found in water near bridge in Demopolis

A body was found on Tuesday morning under water near the Jackson Street Bridge in Demopolis. According to the Demopolis Times authorities responded to the scene where the body was found after a railroad worker made the discovery at around 1 p.m. The body was sent to the Alabama Department...
DEMOPOLIS, AL
deltanews.tv

Suspect in Coffeeville coach shooting in Greenwood, caught

DALLAS COUNTY, ALABAMA - Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum and Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson have confirmed that officers arrested Edward Leon Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Missississippi, Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. on Highway 80 between Selma and Marion Junction. Both said officers with the Alabama Law Enforcement...
DALLAS COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Aging Hale County courthouse needs repairs

GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — Hale County Probate Judge Arthur Crawford says the aging courthouse in Greensboro is in need of repair. The building is over 100 years old and has a serious water leak problem when it rains. “It is very inconvenient and it’s not professional and doesn’t look good for any visitors that come into […]
HALE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Two Demopolis Men Missing, Man’s Body Found in River

Two separate missing persons cases — are under investigation in Demopolis. Police are searching for two men — who went missing in the city last month. Twenty-eight year Damon Gibson disappeared three weeks ago. He was last seen at Demopolis Fitness Center. And Investigator — Sgt. Paul Johnson says — the circumstances surrounding his disappearance are somewhat suspicious.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
CBS 42

Charges upgraded against Tuscaloosa man after victim dies in hospital

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Sheriff’s Office announced the upgrading of charges against a man a week after they were arrested for their connection to a shooting. Marquis Rayone Brown, 40, was initially charged with attempted murder on Aug. 31, but has now been charged with murder after the man he allegedly shot died […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The West Alabama Watchman

Body found in slough near hickory mill

BREAKING: Demopolis Police Chief Rex Flowers confirmed a body was found in the water under a railroad trestle near West Jackson Street around 1 p.m. Tuesday by a railroad worker. The body was removed by fire and EMS personnel and transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for autopsy.
DEMOPOLIS, AL
WTOK-TV

Man driving tractor killed in Lauderdale County

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroner Clayton Cobler confirms that one person is dead after an accident on Highway 80 near Pigford Lake Rd. just before 3 p.m. Monday. Cobler said the victim was driving a tractor when he was hit by a car. The tractor rolled on its side into a ditch. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS

