Lewiston, ID

Lewiston Roundup begins tonight

The 88th Lewiston Roundup gets underway tonight (Wed) with Xtreme Bulls inside the Idaho Central Credit Union Outdoor Arena at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds. Gates open each night at 4:59 p.m. with rodeo action beginning at 6:59. Thursday night is Family Night with general admission...
LEWISTON, ID
White Bird News: White Bird Store closes its doors

WHITE BIRD - Barbara Cleary, a Grangeville Community Health worker, wants everyone in the White Bird area to attend an upcoming screening, which the community health workers from St. Mary's and Clearwater Valley will be sponsoring. They will do free...
WHITE BIRD, ID
Commissioners raise solid waste fees, award contracts

GRANGEVILLE - The Idaho Board of County Commissioners passed resolution no. 2022-15 to raise solid waste fees during their Aug. 30 meeting. The resolution acknowledges the increase is needed to fund the solid waste program, following a review of fees...
GRANGEVILLE, ID
Two Pullman men arrested for Garfield armed robbery

Two Pullman men were arrested following an alleged armed robbery in Garfield over what a Whitman County Sheriff's Office news release describes as a financial dispute about narcotics. 35-year-old Gavriel Hernandez and 37-year-old Roy Valdez were booked into the Whitman County Jail...
PULLMAN, WA

