Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays pick up first conference win
Washington made it a successful start to GAC Central play Thursday at Blue Jay Gym. The Lady Jays (2-2, 1-0) swept visiting Holt (0-2, 0-1), 25-23, 25-15, 25-20.
Washington Missourian
Blue Jays blank Warrenton, 41-0
After a scoreless first 20 minutes of play, Washington (1-1) roasted visiting Warrenton (0-2), 41-0, over the course of the final 28 minutes. The Blue Jays first broke the plane of the end zone with four minutes remaining in the half, then added another score before the intermission.
Washington Missourian
Holt defeats Lady Golf Jays
It was an unlucky 13 for the Washington golf Lady Jays Thursday. Visiting Holt defeated Washington on the links at Innsbrook Golf Course by 13 strokes, 196-209.
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays recover to clip Liberty
The softball Lady Jays hit an early speed bump Thursday at Lakeview Park, but were not deterred. Washington (7-1, 2-0) rallied back from a 9-0 first-inning deficit to defeat visiting Wentzville Liberty (3-3, 1-1) in GAC Central play, 16-9.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Missourian
Howell Central knocks off Indians
The hunt for the first win of the season continues for the Pacific football Indians. Class 5 opponent Francis Howell Central (2-0) was able to record the win in Week 2 Friday over the visiting Indians (0-2), 35-14.
Washington Missourian
Week 2 Football — Union at Borgia
Union defeated Borgia in Week 2 football action at Bank of Washington Field Friday, Sept. 3. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing. Reprints are processed through our photo lab partner MyCapture. Photo orders can now be processed any time, day or night, through our safe secure and easy to use system. We now offer a wide range of photo reprint products including Coffee Mugs, Shirts, Canvas Prints and MORE! Order your reprints today! Photos and other materials on this website are property of the Missourian and are protected by copyright law. Reproduction is unlawful. You may not duplicate this material.
Washington Missourian
Wildcats prevail over Borgia
Four different Union Wildcats ran for touchdowns Friday, spoiling the home opener for the St. Francis Borgia Knights, 42-20. “Just with the weather the way it is, we were just trying to take what the defense gave us,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “Our running backs ran extremely hard tonight.”
Washington Missourian
New Haven stays perfect by sweeping Belle
Another night, another sweep. New Haven’s volleyball Lady Shamrocks rolled to a 25-11, 25-15, 25-16 win over Belle Thursday night, improving to 3-0 on the season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays undone by tiebreakers in first tennis match
It took three tiebreakers all going North Point’s way to deny the Washington tennis Lady Jays a victory in the first match of the program’s inaugural season. Visiting North Point, itself in just its second year as the newest school in the Wentzville School District, defeated Washington, 5-4, Tuesday at Phoenix Park.
Washington Missourian
Raiders hold off St. Clair, 36-32
The score changed hands four times in the fourth quarter, but when the turf pellets settled, it was North County winning by four points. St. Clair (0-2) came all the way back from a 21-0 deficit after the visiting Raiders (2-0) started the game with three unanswered scores. It took a last-minute strike with just 58 seconds on the clock for North County to take the lead a final time in the 36-32 win.
Washington Missourian
Rolla, Potosi defeat Union volleyball Lady ’Cats
Union’s volleyball Lady ’Cats are looking forward to Wednesday. That’s when the team will host Hillsboro in the home opener.
Washington Missourian
Waynesville uses quick burst to defeat Wildcats
That’s all it took for the Waynesville boys soccer Tigers to score twice and defeat the Union Wildcats Thursday in Pulaski County, 2-0.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Missourian
Borgia tops Lady Bulldogs for first 2022 victory
Renewing a local rivalry, the St. Francis Borgia Regional volleyball Lady Knights earned their first victory of the season Wednesday at home. Borgia (1-2) pushed past St. Clair (1-1), 25-16, 26-24, 21-25, 25-20.
Washington Missourian
Lady ’Cats blaze past De Soto in home opener
Scoring in each of the five innings, the Union softball Lady ’Cats blasted De Soto last Tuesday at Wildcat Ballpark, 13-3. “It was great to see the girls battle back and win after our loss against Jefferson City,” Union Head Coach Traci Dewert said. “The bats came alive. Lots of hitting from everyone on the team. The girls came out swinging.”
Washington Missourian
Softball Lady Jays dominate Holt at home
Conference play for the Washington softball Lady Jays started with a landslide. Washington (6-1, 1-0) won Tuesday in both its home opener and the start of its Gateway Athletic Conference Central schedule with an 18-1 victory over Holt (1-6, 0-1) at Lakeview Park.
Comments / 0