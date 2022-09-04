Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport girls soccer snaps winless streak against rival Burrell
Close and intense soccer is expected when the Freeport and Burrell girls teams meet. Wednesday was no exception as the Yellowjackets and Bucs clashed at Freeport Area Athletic Stadium. Freeport scored twice in the first half, and the defense made it stand up for a 2-0 victory. The triumph for...
mountain-topsports.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Warriors pull away, beat Bobcats on the road
East Ridge running back Isaiah Adkins scored on a 26-yard run on the final play of the opening half to give the Warriors a four-point lead and they went on to best Betsy Layne, 5435, in a game played at Bobcat Stadium on Friday night. Adkins finished with 308 yards...
wellsvillesun.com
Tennis, soccer and volleyball results from Allegany County (photo gallery as well)
WELLSVILLE — Both Fillmore and Wellsville have had successful starts to their 2022 campaign through opening week. On Tuesday, it was time to face one another in the first of two meetings they will have this year. Part one would wind up going to the host Lady Lions, as...
North Point girls soccer starts strong
Not only did it not take long for the North Point High School girls soccer team to gain the upper hand against visiting Great Mills on Tuesday evening, the Eagles’ dominance over the Hornets played out in proportionally even parts.
Volleyball standouts or football stars? Vote for your 910Preps Athlete of the Week
It’s time to vote for the 910Preps Athlete of the Week. Our weekly top performers list and athlete of the week nominees are compiled by information provided to the Fayetteville Observer by coaches, athletic directors or team statisticians through emails, MaxPreps or mentioning @RoddBaxley in game results and highlights posted to Twitter.
