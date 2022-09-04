Read full article on original website
Related
wellsvillesun.com
Town of Alfred NY board meeting set for September 8, in person or Zoom
Read the meeting minutes from the August 11 meeting. Town of Alfred officials will gather this Thursday at the town headquarters on the Shaw Road. These meetings are hybridized for the public convenience; the town welcomes in-person attendance and facilitates public participation via Zoom. The agenda provided lacks enough detail...
Major Increase in Heating Costs Coming in New York State
Don't you think this is getting a little ridiculous? National Grid acknowledged potential increases in price for this year. How many months do you think that people in Buffalo "need" their heating system? Probably about 5 months or so, right? From November to about March, Western New Yorkers really rely on their HVAC.
New Casino Coming After Seneca Nation Buys Tons Of Land?
Is the Seneca Nation going to be building a new casino in Erie County? What is happening with all the land that the Seneca Nation bought in Western New York?. The Seneca Nation is in the process of purchasing a good amount of land in Erie County. Many people on social media thought and hoped that there would be a new casino coming to Western New York.
How an 800-pound butter sculpture gets recycled into energy in Livingston County
No, it doesn't get used as a spread for your bagel or simply melt away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County Legislature in session Wednesday September 7, read agendas
Committee of the Whole will start a full day of public meetings. The “COW,” the committee of all legislators which often includes the most open discussion and debate of issues before the board, is planning on a long meeting starting at 10:30am. That committee doesn’t provide an agenda.
Two New York Counties Have Highest Tax Rates In Country
No one likes paying taxes. Especially more taxes than everyone else. Here in New York, we know that we pay some of the highest taxes in the country and there are some places you will definitely want to avoid living due to high property tax rates. According to www.taxmypropertyfairly.com, there...
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County non-profits: deadline to apply with ACAF is Monday September 12
Non-profits seeking support from the Allegany County Area Foundation, please note that applications are due by Monday, September 12, in order to be reviewed at ACAF’s September meeting. The grant application can be found on the ACAF website, or by contacting the foundation at [email protected] or 585-296-5616.
DEC busts underage ‘drinking party’ at Hornell state forest
HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently busted an underage “drinking party” at a state forest near Hornell. The DEC report said that a concerned citizen called dispatch after seeing the “drinking party” at Canacadea State Forest advertised on social media on August. Around 5:19 p.m., dispatch then called […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Seneca Nation to build homes in Colden
COLDEN, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation of Indians is preparing to build several single family homes on a vacant parcel in the Town of Colden. The Seneca Nation bought 74.4 acres along Bush Road for $396,000 from Thomas Huff, Valerie John, Jean Huff, Betty Nephew and David Owl, according to Sept. 2 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
iheart.com
Lonsberry: HOCHUL GUN BAN OUTLAWS CIVIL WAR FESTIVAL
The 136th New York Volunteer Infantry is remembered with a monument in Gettysburg and with a reenactment in Angelica, which some of its original soldiers called home. A small village in Allegany County, where the hills are steep, the woods are thick and the people are strong, where they remember and celebrate who they are and who their ancestors were.
wellsvillesun.com
Allegany County District Attorney prosecutes Belmont man for probation violation
First Assistant District Attorney Ian M. Jones prosecuting. The defendant was originally found guilty of Aggravated DWI/Leandra’s Law. Proceedings: A hearing was conducted in Allegany County Court for a violation of a term of probation. Following testimony from witnesses on behalf of both the People and the defendant, Stephen A. Osgood was found by the Court to be in violation of his probation conditions. Sentencing has been scheduled for October 24, 2022.
Local farmer reacts to reducing overtime vote
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a virtual meeting, The Farm Laborers Wage Board held a vote on a proposed report that recommended reducing the overtime threshold for farm laborers from 60 hours to 40 hours a week. Natasha Sutherland, owner of Stein Farms, joined News 4 at 10 discuss the effects on local farmers. See […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NYS gun law revises ammunition sales process
BUFFALO, N.Y. — With New York State's new gun laws taking effect last week, there's still plenty of confusion about some of the changes now on the books for gun dealers and their customers. And that includes the updated requirements for the sale of ammunition. As Dean Adamski checks...
informnny.com
Allegany County school district cracking down on phone use
BOLIVAR, N.Y. (WIVB) — A school district in Allegany county is cracking down on phone use during class. The Bolivar-Richburg School District said Monday that students must put their cell phones and other devices in their lockers from when class starts at 8 a.m. until the end of the day at 3 p.m. The policy includes cell phones, earbuds, smart watches or anything that can text.
NY passenger airlifted, Va. children injured in McKean County crash
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A New York resident was airlifted, and three children from Virginia were taken to the hospital after a crash in McKean County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police Lewis Run report, a 32-year-old Niagara Falls man was traveling west in a Chrysler on state Route 59 in McKean County, Lafayette Township on Sept. […]
wutv29.com
Rain cancels Labor Day parade, but not union gathering in south Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. – The annual Labor Day parade in south Buffalo was canceled due to rain but it didn’t stop dozens of union workers from gathering in solidarity at Cazenovia Park. “Unfortunately, the rain put a damper on us, but it did not put a damper on the...
Iconic Bar In Western New York Becomes A Parking Lot
Souls were crushed and hearts were broken on Tuesday night when Western New Yorkers drove by an iconic bar location – only to find it completely leveled in preparation for a new parking lot. A few months ago, Pocketeer Billiards and Sports Bar announced that they had purchased the...
Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced
Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
Step Inside This Dream Log Cabin Mansion Near East Aurora
Most of us have gone camping in some form or fashion. Typically, that means either camping traditionally with a tent or perhaps it's that amazing "glamping" experience, which features an RV and modern technology enhancements with a nature feel. Sometimes you book a trip to a log cabin, which is...
New Store Coming to Quaker Crossing Plaza in Orchard Park
We're now shifting the focus to fall and all the things that go along with the gradually changing temperatures. If you're someone who is very proactive when it comes to holiday shopping, then we're getting close to those early shopping days, which typically come in October and into November. That...
Comments / 1