Scio, NY

wellsvillesun.com

Town of Alfred NY board meeting set for September 8, in person or Zoom

Read the meeting minutes from the August 11 meeting. Town of Alfred officials will gather this Thursday at the town headquarters on the Shaw Road. These meetings are hybridized for the public convenience; the town welcomes in-person attendance and facilitates public participation via Zoom. The agenda provided lacks enough detail...
ALFRED, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Major Increase in Heating Costs Coming in New York State

Don't you think this is getting a little ridiculous? National Grid acknowledged potential increases in price for this year. How many months do you think that people in Buffalo "need" their heating system? Probably about 5 months or so, right? From November to about March, Western New Yorkers really rely on their HVAC.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

New Casino Coming After Seneca Nation Buys Tons Of Land?

Is the Seneca Nation going to be building a new casino in Erie County? What is happening with all the land that the Seneca Nation bought in Western New York?. The Seneca Nation is in the process of purchasing a good amount of land in Erie County. Many people on social media thought and hoped that there would be a new casino coming to Western New York.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
City
Scio, NY
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
County
Allegany County, NY
State
Washington State
Allegany County, NY
Government
WETM 18 News

DEC busts underage ‘drinking party’ at Hornell state forest

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently busted an underage “drinking party” at a state forest near Hornell. The DEC report said that a concerned citizen called dispatch after seeing the “drinking party” at Canacadea State Forest advertised on social media on August. Around 5:19 p.m., dispatch then called […]
HORNELL, NY
#Election Local#The Rigby Gym Foyer
2 On Your Side

Seneca Nation to build homes in Colden

COLDEN, N.Y. — The Seneca Nation of Indians is preparing to build several single family homes on a vacant parcel in the Town of Colden. The Seneca Nation bought 74.4 acres along Bush Road for $396,000 from Thomas Huff, Valerie John, Jean Huff, Betty Nephew and David Owl, according to Sept. 2 filings in the Erie County Clerk’s office.
COLDEN, NY
iheart.com

Lonsberry: HOCHUL GUN BAN OUTLAWS CIVIL WAR FESTIVAL

The 136th New York Volunteer Infantry is remembered with a monument in Gettysburg and with a reenactment in Angelica, which some of its original soldiers called home. A small village in Allegany County, where the hills are steep, the woods are thick and the people are strong, where they remember and celebrate who they are and who their ancestors were.
ANGELICA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County District Attorney prosecutes Belmont man for probation violation

First Assistant District Attorney Ian M. Jones prosecuting. The defendant was originally found guilty of Aggravated DWI/Leandra’s Law. Proceedings: A hearing was conducted in Allegany County Court for a violation of a term of probation. Following testimony from witnesses on behalf of both the People and the defendant, Stephen A. Osgood was found by the Court to be in violation of his probation conditions. Sentencing has been scheduled for October 24, 2022.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Local farmer reacts to reducing overtime vote

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In a virtual meeting, The Farm Laborers Wage Board held a vote on a proposed report that recommended reducing the overtime threshold for farm laborers from 60 hours to 40 hours a week. Natasha Sutherland, owner of Stein Farms, joined News 4 at 10 discuss the effects on local farmers. See […]
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
2 On Your Side

NYS gun law revises ammunition sales process

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With New York State's new gun laws taking effect last week, there's still plenty of confusion about some of the changes now on the books for gun dealers and their customers. And that includes the updated requirements for the sale of ammunition. As Dean Adamski checks...
ALDEN, NY
informnny.com

Allegany County school district cracking down on phone use

BOLIVAR, N.Y. (WIVB) — A school district in Allegany county is cracking down on phone use during class. The Bolivar-Richburg School District said Monday that students must put their cell phones and other devices in their lockers from when class starts at 8 a.m. until the end of the day at 3 p.m. The policy includes cell phones, earbuds, smart watches or anything that can text.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
YourErie

NY passenger airlifted, Va. children injured in McKean County crash

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A New York resident was airlifted, and three children from Virginia were taken to the hospital after a crash in McKean County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police Lewis Run report, a 32-year-old Niagara Falls man was traveling west in a Chrysler on state Route 59 in McKean County, Lafayette Township on Sept. […]
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
96.1 The Breeze

Another Western New York Pizza Hut Location Announced

Pizza Hut is arguably the most popular national pizza chain in the United States. They have locations scattered all over the country and for regions who do not have the reputation of great local pizza like New York City, Chicago, New Haven, Detroit and Buffalo, it's a great option for those looking for a solid pizza.
BUFFALO, NY

