Allegany County, NY

WGRZ TV

Man on lawn struck, killed after Town of Portville crash

PORTVILLE, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man died after being struck by a parked Jeep that was hit by another vehicle in the Town of Portville. Two other people were struck by one or more vehicles in the Route 417 crash early Saturday morning. A 16-year-old girl suffered multiple injuries...
PORTVILLE, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Allegany County District Attorney prosecutes Belmont man for probation violation

First Assistant District Attorney Ian M. Jones prosecuting. The defendant was originally found guilty of Aggravated DWI/Leandra’s Law. Proceedings: A hearing was conducted in Allegany County Court for a violation of a term of probation. Following testimony from witnesses on behalf of both the People and the defendant, Stephen A. Osgood was found by the Court to be in violation of his probation conditions. Sentencing has been scheduled for October 24, 2022.
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Alfred-Almond Eagle Scout announces US flag retirement project

Collection boxes will be placed in the community for proper disposal. Pictured is Paine standing over a hand dug fire pit to be used for disposal ceremonies. A new opportunity to retire flags properly is coming to the Alfred, Almond and surrounding communities as part of an Eagle Scout project. Garret Paine of Alfred-Almond Troop 19 is building flag retirement collection boxes to be placed in each community and a fire pit to be used for flag retirement ceremonies. This will be located at the Alfred Station Fire Company.
ALFRED, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Town of Alfred NY board meeting set for September 8, in person or Zoom

Read the meeting minutes from the August 11 meeting. Town of Alfred officials will gather this Thursday at the town headquarters on the Shaw Road. These meetings are hybridized for the public convenience; the town welcomes in-person attendance and facilitates public participation via Zoom. The agenda provided lacks enough detail...
ALFRED, NY
