Collection boxes will be placed in the community for proper disposal. Pictured is Paine standing over a hand dug fire pit to be used for disposal ceremonies. A new opportunity to retire flags properly is coming to the Alfred, Almond and surrounding communities as part of an Eagle Scout project. Garret Paine of Alfred-Almond Troop 19 is building flag retirement collection boxes to be placed in each community and a fire pit to be used for flag retirement ceremonies. This will be located at the Alfred Station Fire Company.

ALFRED, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO