Update on horrific fatal accident on 417 as one teen died, one teen has been upgraded, link to GoFundMe accounts
A photo of Kayden Joseph Belleisle from the GoFundMe page. Three bystanders were struck by a car after a horrific accident on State Route 417 in Portville on Saturday at 1 a.m. An Olean teen died at the scene. A teenage girl who was in critical condition has been upgraded...
Man on lawn struck, killed after Town of Portville crash
PORTVILLE, N.Y. — A 19-year-old man died after being struck by a parked Jeep that was hit by another vehicle in the Town of Portville. Two other people were struck by one or more vehicles in the Route 417 crash early Saturday morning. A 16-year-old girl suffered multiple injuries...
Allegany County District Attorney prosecutes Belmont man for probation violation
First Assistant District Attorney Ian M. Jones prosecuting. The defendant was originally found guilty of Aggravated DWI/Leandra’s Law. Proceedings: A hearing was conducted in Allegany County Court for a violation of a term of probation. Following testimony from witnesses on behalf of both the People and the defendant, Stephen A. Osgood was found by the Court to be in violation of his probation conditions. Sentencing has been scheduled for October 24, 2022.
You can’t say you were not warned: NYS Troopers make multiple Labor Day DWI arrests
Effort to crack down was publicized in advance, some didn’t heed the warning…. On September 2, 2022, New York State Police were very clear with this press release headline: “State Police to crack down on impaired and reckless driving this Labor Day weekend.” However, motorists allegedly drove intoxicated just the same.
Angelica’s Civil War event was educational, inspiring, thrilling and now over with Hochul’s new gun law
(Editor’s note: Officials from the event confirm this column is accurate and the event has been canceled “for this year at least”) The 136th New York Volunteer Infantry is remembered with a monument in Gettysburg and with a reenactment in Angelica, which some of its original soldiers called home.
Alfred-Almond Eagle Scout announces US flag retirement project
Collection boxes will be placed in the community for proper disposal. Pictured is Paine standing over a hand dug fire pit to be used for disposal ceremonies. A new opportunity to retire flags properly is coming to the Alfred, Almond and surrounding communities as part of an Eagle Scout project. Garret Paine of Alfred-Almond Troop 19 is building flag retirement collection boxes to be placed in each community and a fire pit to be used for flag retirement ceremonies. This will be located at the Alfred Station Fire Company.
Town of Alfred NY board meeting set for September 8, in person or Zoom
Read the meeting minutes from the August 11 meeting. Town of Alfred officials will gather this Thursday at the town headquarters on the Shaw Road. These meetings are hybridized for the public convenience; the town welcomes in-person attendance and facilitates public participation via Zoom. The agenda provided lacks enough detail...
Allegany County Legislature in session Wednesday September 7, read agendas
Committee of the Whole will start a full day of public meetings. The “COW,” the committee of all legislators which often includes the most open discussion and debate of issues before the board, is planning on a long meeting starting at 10:30am. That committee doesn’t provide an agenda.
Allegany County non-profits: deadline to apply with ACAF is Monday September 12
Non-profits seeking support from the Allegany County Area Foundation, please note that applications are due by Monday, September 12, in order to be reviewed at ACAF’s September meeting. The grant application can be found on the ACAF website, or by contacting the foundation at [email protected] or 585-296-5616.
