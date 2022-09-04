Read full article on original website
See More Deer, Fewer People, When You Hike Noses Creek at Kennesaw Mountain ParkDeanLandKennesaw, GA
3 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspectionsJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
SBA Georgia District Office Enters Strategic Alliance Memorandum with Southern Crescent Women in Business, IncSouthern Crescent WomenHenry County, GA
ramblinwreck.com
No. 5 Yellow Jackets Set to Host Georgia Tech Classic
THE FLATS – No. 5 Georgia Tech volleyball (5-0) will host its second consecutive home tournament this season with the Georgia Tech Classic in O’Keefe Gymnasium this weekend, readying for a pair of top-10 matchups against No. 10 BYU (5-1) and No. 8 Ohio State (1-3). The Yellow Jackets will face off against the Cougars on Thursday at 7 p.m. for their first action, then wrap up the tournament with a grudge match against the Buckeyes on Sunday at 1 p.m. following last season’s Sweet 16 sweep for the White and Gold.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Host Western Carolina for ATL Day
Saturday, Sept. 10 · 7 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium. TV: ACC Network Extra / ESPN+ | Watch on ACCNX | Watch on ESPN+ |. Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM / 1230 AM | SiriusXM 113 or 194* / SiriusXM app 956 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Represented in ITA Preseason Rankings
THE FLATS – Boasting two doubles teams in the top 10, Georgia Tech women’s tennis was represented on Tuesday in the preseason ITA Collegiate Tennis National Rankings. The Yellow Jackets additionally placed three in singles rankings. After finishing last season earning ITA All-American honors, Georgia Tech’s doubles team...
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Standouts Recognized in ITA Preseason Rankings
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis player Andres Martin is ranked No. 20 in the ITAS Preseason Ranking released on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Marcus McDaniel has also claimed a spot on the singles ranking list, coming in at No. 97. Martin and McDaniel have earned an impressive ranking of No. 17 in the ITA Doubles Preseason Ranking. At the end of the 2021-22 season, Martin was ranked at No. 37. As a doubles pairing, Martin and McDaniel finished last season at No. 38.
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Remains No. 5 in AVCA Top 25
LEXINGTON, Ky. – Georgia Tech volleyball has been ranked No. 5 in the AVCA Division I Coaches Top 25 Women’s Poll for the second consecutive week, the organization announced on Monday. The back-to-back five spots tie the second highest ranking received by the Yellow Jackets in program history, joining the 2003 squad, who held the mark through four consecutive weeks.
ramblinwreck.com
Bergmann Earns Second Straight ACC Player of the Week
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior outside hitter Julia Bergmann has been named ACC Player of the Week for the second time in as many weeks after leading undefeated No. 5 Georgia Tech volleyball (5-0) to three more wins at the GT Invitational, the league office announced on Monday. Bergmann has...
Many Major Tennis Athletes Crushing It At The US Open Are From This Florida City
There's a city in Florida that is home to many of the major tennis athletes absolutely crushing it at the US Open. Whether they play against each other or on the same team, athletic gold was bred on these Sunshine State courts. Despite what you might think, it's not Miami....
Miami New Times
University of Miami Listed Third in Latest Rankings for Best Value Colleges in Florida
As tuition for four-year universities skyrockets, students and parents are eager to know which college will provide the biggest return on their investment. Considering the multitude of public institutions in the Sunshine State, Florida residents likely wonder if it is worth spending more to attend a private university like the University of Miami.
Henry County Daily Herald
No. 15 Miami takes on So. Mississippi, Frank Gore Jr.
That will be Job No. 1 for 15th-ranked Miami (1-0) Saturday afternoon when it plays host to Southern Mississippi (0-1).
calleochonews.com
The LifeWallet Park UM football stadium with 60,000 seats is on it’s way thanks to the “Ruiz clan”
Johnny Ruiz which is the eldest of the 3 kids that make up the “Ruiz clan” has released designs for the long awaited and planned Tropical Park football stadium. The head of the ”Ruiz clan” is John H. Ruiz, a business billionaire and University of Miami alumni, who seeks to establish a new place in Southwest Miami-Dade at Tropical Park off Bird Road for the University of Miami football team. Then we have Alex Ruiz - Chief Executive Officer of Cigarette Racing, Cristy Ruiz - Chief Marketing Officer of Cigarette Racing, and last but not least there is, Johnny Ruiz - Chief Operations Officer of Cigarette Racing and also the one mostly involved with the anxiously awaited UM football stadium.
mdcthereporter.com
Men’s Basketball Team To Host Open Tryouts
The Miami Dade College men’s basketball team is having open tryouts on Sept. 24 at 10 a.m. at the Theodore R. Gibson Health Center, 11011 S.W. 104th St., at Kendall Campus. Candidates will participate in shooting, dribbling, defensive and rebounding drills. “We are looking for someone who stands out...
mainstreetdailynews.com
RedCoach announces red-eye routes
RedCoach announced they would offer new red-eye routes to select Florida markets with a stop in Gainesville. Starting on Monday, the red eye service is now available from Miami International Airport to Gainesville, according to a RedCoach press release. With airline schedules constantly changing and canceling, the red-eye route provides...
Miami New Times
New Restaurants to Try This Week: Capital Tacos, Gala, Pokekai, and Timpano
Miami's latest round of openings includes the launch of the first Capital Tacos in South Florida, a new invite-only nightclub where caviar bumps are all the rage, and the reopening of Timpano in Fort Lauderdale. Know of any openings that aren't on our list? Email [email protected]. Capital Tacos. 1900...
secretmiami.com
10 Best Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In Miami
We’re not short on celebrities here in the city, especially ones moonlighting as restauranteurs. From a reggaetonero’s bakery to a fast-casual franchise by a beloved rapper, here are the spots you’ve probably been frequenting that are owned by high profile stars you know and love. 1. La...
sflcn.com
Gospel Heritage Month Spotlight: Pastor Marc Cooper
MIAMI – September is Gospel Heritage month. Gospel music is a beloved art form with a key presence spanning decades, generations, and races. Additionally, this genre of music is one that achieved pop culture and historical relevance. Gospel Music, born in the Black church, is a foundational American art form with a legacy that continues to inspire popular culture as strongly as it does churchgoers.
Florida high school senior dies after boat hits channel marker
A Florida high school senior was killed after a boating crash on Sunday night, NBC affiliate WTVJ reported.
4 Florida Cities Among The Top Places To Retire In The U.S.
WalletHub found the best places to retire in the nation.
miami.edu
350 S Miami Ave Rental
biscaynetimes.com
North Miami Gears Up for Change
North Miami will be a century old in less than four years, and according to those who work for the city, it shows. Councilman Scott Galvin says he looks around today and sees the same one-story, 1950s-era storefronts that existed when he was born there 53 years ago. “Almost nothing...
Miami New Times
The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week
Inhale the natural aromas of the outdoors and unwind among the plants during Monday's Breathwork Session at the Center for Subtropical Affairs. Stephi Wald will guide participants through an hourlong healing journey filled with breathing exercises and movements to release stress while forming a connection with the human body. The session is aimed to create a positive change in one's life through transformation brought about by the surfacing of hidden emotions. 7 p.m. Monday, at Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First St., Miami; cstamiami.org. Tickets cost $40 via willfly.co. Sophia Medina.
