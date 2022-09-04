Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Host Western Carolina for ATL Day
Saturday, Sept. 10 · 7 p.m. ET · Atlanta, Ga. · Bobby Dodd Stadium. TV: ACC Network Extra / ESPN+ | Watch on ACCNX | Watch on ESPN+ |. Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network | Where to Listen (In Atlanta: Xtra 106.3 FM / 1230 AM | SiriusXM 113 or 194* / SiriusXM app 956 | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn.
thetigercu.com
Clemson drops in week two AP rankings
The Clemson Tigers fell one spot in the week two AP rankings that were released on Tuesday. Despite Clemson’s 31-point victory over Georgia Tech on Monday, it took an offensive outburst late in the second half for the Tigers to win comfortably, and the voters noted it. Clemson entered...
Clemson Announces Starting Quarterback Decision After Week 1
If you were wondering if Clemson might make a change at quarterback going into Week 2, Tigers offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter eliminated that possibility. Following Clemson's 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night, Streeter was asked if five-star freshman QB Cade Klubnik might be earning more snaps. Klubnik came...
Video: Wild Brawl Breaks Out In Stands During Clemson Game
College football is back, and sometimes, that means we'll see videos of irresponsible fans throwing hands in the crowd. Well, that's exactly what happened during Monday night's game between Clemson and Georgia Tech. A fan in a Clemson jersey and a fan in a black hoodie were throwing several punches...
Clemson Fan Beat Up in Fight During Georgia Tech Game
Fans got into a vicious fight in the stands of the Clemson-Georgia Tech game.
What We Learned From Clemson's Season-Opening Victory
A look at what went right, what didn't for the Clemson offense plus how the defensive speed was evident in the Tigers' 41-10 victory over Georgia Tech on Monday night.
TMZ.com
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Colin Cowherd Says College Football's 2 Best Teams Are Obvious
On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers took down the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets by a final score of 41-17. While the final score suggests the game was a blowout, it was much close than the scoreline suggests - at least for much of the contest. During the late stages of the game, sports host Colin Cowherd made his thoughts on the Tigers very clear.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College Football Playoff contender’s fans already calling for a QB change
Is it time for a quarterback change already in Clemson, South Carolina?. For some Clemson fans, the answer is yes. Cade Klubnik, though in garbage time against Georgia Tech Monday night, played well for the Tigers in his college debut. He completed 4 of his 6 passes for 50 yards and 1 touchdown.
sportsspectrum.com
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney looks to Christ, hopes to bounce back in 2022
You know you’re doing something right when a 10-win season in major college football is considered a “down year.” Yet that’s the label coach Dabo Swinney‘s 2021 Clemson team was presented with after losing three games in one season and missing the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2014.
ramblinwreck.com
Jackets Represented in ITA Preseason Rankings
THE FLATS – Boasting two doubles teams in the top 10, Georgia Tech women’s tennis was represented on Tuesday in the preseason ITA Collegiate Tennis National Rankings. The Yellow Jackets additionally placed three in singles rankings. After finishing last season earning ITA All-American honors, Georgia Tech’s doubles team...
ramblinwreck.com
Bergmann Earns Second Straight ACC Player of the Week
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Senior outside hitter Julia Bergmann has been named ACC Player of the Week for the second time in as many weeks after leading undefeated No. 5 Georgia Tech volleyball (5-0) to three more wins at the GT Invitational, the league office announced on Monday. Bergmann has...
ramblinwreck.com
Georgia Tech Golf Ranked No. 4 in Pre-Season
THE FLATS – With all five starters back from a team that finished 12th at last spring’s NCAA Championship, Georgia Tech’s golf team has been tabbed the No. 3-best team in the nation in a pre-season ranking by Golf Channel, and No. 4 by Golfweek magazine. All...
ramblinwreck.com
Tech Standouts Recognized in ITA Preseason Rankings
THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis player Andres Martin is ranked No. 20 in the ITAS Preseason Ranking released on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Marcus McDaniel has also claimed a spot on the singles ranking list, coming in at No. 97. Martin and McDaniel have earned an impressive ranking of No. 17 in the ITA Doubles Preseason Ranking. At the end of the 2021-22 season, Martin was ranked at No. 37. As a doubles pairing, Martin and McDaniel finished last season at No. 38.
Georgia Commits/Targets React to Huge Win Over Oregon
Georgia wowed the country with a beatdown of the 11th ranked Oregon Ducks, and that includes some big-time UGA recruits.
ramblinwreck.com
Georgia Tech #ProJackets Golf Report
THE FLATS – Paul Haley II finishes fourth in final Korn Ferry Tour eligibility points … Luke Schniederjans and Tyler Strafaci enjoys strong weekend on Canadian circuit … Cameron Tringale ties for 21st in first LIV Golf event … More details below in this week’s Georgia Tech #ProJackets Report.
Veteran Atlanta anchor Karyn Greer joins WSB-TV
ATLANTA — Ray Carter, Vice President and General Manager of WSB-TV Channel 2 announced the station’s official afternoon and evening anchor teams. Wendy Corona and Justin Farmer will continue to anchor Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m. This team has been delivering the latest breaking news and important local stories to viewers in North Georgia since 2019.
CBS 46
Dick’s Sporting Goods Going, Going, Gone! opening in Kennesaw Sept. 9
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Dick’s Sporting Goods will hold a grand opening celebration for its new Going, Going, Gone! location in Kennesaw. The store opens Sept. 9. The doors will open 9 a.m. Friday with activities for children including a coloring station and games. The first 100 adults in line Saturday and Sunday will receive a mystery gift card. Shoppers can also receive $10 off a purchase of $50 or more.
iheart.com
Rain Wreaks Havoc on WNC Roads, One Shot in AVL, Teacher Arrested
Monday's all day rain event wreaked havoc on several roadways across the region. A mudslide on US-74A, near Freeman Hill Drive in Henderson County, has both sides of the road closed, according to Broad River Fire & Rescue. Crews have been working on that throughout the night...they are hoping to have that open by 7:00am this morning.
nowhabersham.com
Georgia Labor Day holiday traffic count
The Georgia Department of Public Safety reports at least nine people have died on state roads during this long holiday weekend. Two of the deaths occurred in Northeast Georgia’s Stephens and Hart counties. State troopers in Marietta, Sylvania, Albany, and Newnan have also reported fatalities, as well as police in Atlanta, Cobb, and Clayton counties.
