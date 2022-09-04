THE FLATS – Georgia Tech men’s tennis player Andres Martin is ranked No. 20 in the ITAS Preseason Ranking released on Tuesday, Sept. 6. Marcus McDaniel has also claimed a spot on the singles ranking list, coming in at No. 97. Martin and McDaniel have earned an impressive ranking of No. 17 in the ITA Doubles Preseason Ranking. At the end of the 2021-22 season, Martin was ranked at No. 37. As a doubles pairing, Martin and McDaniel finished last season at No. 38.

