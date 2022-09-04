‘Funny Pages’ Review: An aspiring teenage cartoonist navigates New Jersey’s seedy underbelly in Owen Kline’s raunchy and offbeat comedy

Read full article on original website
This Creepy New Jersey Road Is Named The Most Frightening In America
Here in New Jersey. we are used to weird and unwanted things happening on our roadways, but this Garden State road is head and shoulders above the normal roads. it has been named the scariest road in America. On this road, it's not about the run-of-the-mill traffic and bad driving,...
N.J.’s Danny DeVito goes rogue in Taylor ham vs. pork roll debate
Do you say pork roll or Taylor ham? Everyone in New Jersey has an opinion and they aren’t afraid to say it. The latest voice to the Garden State’s undying culinary battle is Danny DeVito, the acclaimed actor and Asbury Park native, who shared his side in a recent video posted on Wired’s YouTube channel on Aug. 24.
This Amazing Sub Sandwich is Best in New Jersey and Among Best in the U.S.
Whether you call it a hoagie, sub, grinder, or hero we can all agree that they are all delicious sandwiches. When it comes to a great "sandwich" I would have to say my favorite would be an "Italian" sub/hoagie. Maybe the most well-known version of the sub. According to Taste...
The T-shirts we want from places no longer in NJ
The Beatles once sang "There are places I remember." In New Jersey, many of those places are commemorated with T-shirts. If you're walking down the street or boardwalk and you see someone rocking a T-shirt from a place that no longer exists, it could bring back memories. If it's the right shirt, it will bring a desire to have one of your own.
NJ family: Devoted teen mom of baby girl dies from laced drug
MAHWAH — Thousands of dollars have been raised for the baby daughter of a young mother who died after taking a fentanyl-laced painkiller, according to her family. Olivia Sybesma, 19, died unexpectedly on Aug. 30, leaving behind her 11-month-old daughter, Layla Rose, according to a GoFundMe organized by Alyssa Adler.
Prepare Your Tastebuds For A Delicious New Restaurant Coming To New Jersey
Are you always trying to keep track of what's popular in the culinary world while also checking out all of the latest spots opening around the Garden State?. I feel like New Jersey is experiencing an explosion of new restaurants, chains, and eateries. I'm really excited about some, like the...
New Jersey’s Black Heritage Trail signed into law
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law on Wednesday establishing a Black Heritage Trail and Commission in New Jersey. The trail will consist of historical markers placed at various sites in the state to commemorate African American contributions to the sciences, arts, education, journalism, and more. Proposed locations include...
What is New Jersey’s deepest lake?
With an entire ocean at our doorstep and 120 miles of Atlantic coastline, most attention to watersports is focused on "the shore". New Jersey is also home to many lakes and ponds that provide plenty of activity and pleasure for hundreds of thousands of people in the Garden State. There are about 1,700 lakes in our state.

Dispensary Cannabis Problems of NJ Operators Underreported
According to Bloomberg.com, moldy dispensary cannabis and other problems in seven of the 12 companies operating 27 dispensaries have been underreported in New Jersey. While several cannabis companies have been approved for the New Jersey medical and adult-use cannabis markets, none of them are open yet. Documents obtained by Bloomberg...

New chapter of rich history being written at one of the country’s oldest wineries in N.J.
The reaction when we read about a historically significant place from a bygone era often is, “It’s sad that it no longer exists.” Or, “It’s too bad it isn’t what it used to be.” At Renault Winery & Resort in Egg Harbor City, VIVÂMEE Hospitality, under the stewardship of Josh and Melanie McCallen, has built a positive story from nostalgic sentiment, restoring and revitalizing this property, honoring its roots while growing its relevance and popularity.
Three New Jersey men plead guilty to killing undercover informant of major drug enterprise
Three New Jersey men have all admitted to and plead guilty to their respective roles in the murder of a federal informant among other offenses while defending their drug enterprise. The information from the investigation and court case was released by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger. An...
Two New Jersey men plead guilty to calculated brazen thefts of South Jersey car owners
Two men who reside in the southern part of New Jersey have pleaded guilty to their roles in separate but equally as calculated of schemes that targeted motor vehicle owners and buyers. The details of both cases, investigations, and court trials, were announced by the U.S. DOJ and U.S. Attorney...
New Jersey’s Best Barbeque is One of the Tastiest in All of America
Like many of you at home, I have a backyard BBQ area. Nothing too crazy, just a nice little grill and section set aside for me to cook at home. Nothing takes better than something off the grill, freshly cooked at home. I must admit I enjoy grilling. It's relaxing...

16 New Jersey Festivals to Attend – September 2022
Sept. 10 – Oct. 30. 12th Annual Hub City Sounds Festival – New Brunswick. For the twelfth year running, Hub City Sounds is hosting its family-friendly festival series. There will be three festivals from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 10, Sept. 17 and Oct. 30— all with unique themes. The next festival is a live Jazz performance accompanied by food and dancing. Located in front of the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center, this long-standing festival is a fun, free event to elevate your September weekend.
Most citizen complaints against N.J. cops go nowhere, newly released data shows
Investigations conducted by internal affairs units in New Jersey police departments routinely stretch on for months, rarely result in conclusive findings when citizens complain and disproportionately target minority officers, newly released data shows. The massive trove of officer discipline data, made public by the state Attorney General’s Office on Wednesday,...
Tales From The Jersey Shore: The Mysterious 120 Year Old Tuckerton Stinkhouse
If you have ever been in Southern Ocean County in the area of Little Egg Harbor you may have seen the remnants of what was known as the "Stinkhouse" on Crab Island. A piece of the fishing history we have here at the Jersey Shore. It's the "Stinkhouse" on Crab...
New Jersey Is Not Affordable & I Have The Shocking Numbers To Prove It
These numbers are sobering. New Jersey's lack of affordability has become a very common discussion these days as inflation reaches record setting numbers. But just how difficult is it to make ends meet in the Garden State?. It is pretty freaking difficult for everyone but the group getting the shortest...
More New Jersey Mountain Lion Witnesses Come Forward
We recently shared the story of a woman reportedly seeing a mountain lion off the roadway, south of Millville. She stated that she was sure what she saw way a mountain lion or cougar. This follows a report earlier this year where a Galloway woman reported seeing such an animal...

7th Annual New Jersey Taco Festival
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for a fun way to spend your Saturday afternoon, the 7th annual New Jersey Taco Festival is for you. The festival, held at the Sussex County Fairgrounds, will feature live music, taco contests, mariachi bands, and live wrestling shows. Tickets to this New Jersey event cost $10 and $15 at the door. Sat, Sep 10, 10 AM – 8 PM.
Former Barnegat, NJ man identified as killer in 1991 NJ cold case
After reopening a cold case in light of technological advances, authorities say they have identified the individual responsible for the death of a woman in Barnegat over 30 years ago. According to the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office, John Pelletier, formerly of Barnegat, murdered 30-year-old Debbie Ann Bloomquist. Pelletier died in...
