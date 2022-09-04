Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
Related
wmucsports.net
Maryland soccer dismantles Virginia in showdown at Audi Field
German Giammattei collected a deep ball down the pitch from Alex Nitzl following a takeaway, who then scoped out Justin Harris flying into the action only four minutes after subbing on for the Terps. Harris took advantage of his scoring opportunity just outside the six-yard box, striking it past Virginia...
Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall
With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
WJLA
Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
Bay Net
Upper Marlboro Man Wins Big With Early Morning Scratch-Off Run
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Sometimes you just wake up with a lucky feeling. That’s how a Lottery player from Upper Marlboro described the events that led to his $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win. An early morning trip to an area retailer and two scratch-offs later, the 62-year-old healthcare worker...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Maryland man charged in murder of girlfriend from North Carolina
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Temple Hills Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11:15 am. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, […]
Virginia man wins $1 million in Virginia Lottery game
Jose Velasquez thought he was redeeming a $600 winning ticket. When Virginia Lottery staffers at the customer service center in Woodbridge saw it, however, they quickly discovered the ticket was worth a lot more.
Bay Net
Four Students Charged In Connection With Altercations At High School Football Game
WALDORF, Md. – On September 2 at 8:30 p.m., several fights broke out at a North Point High School football game. The altercations occurred in different locations near the restrooms and in the school parking lot. Officers, who were working secondary employment as security, utilized pepper spray to disperse the crowd.
Here's How Busy Maryland State Police Troopers Were During Labor Day Weekend
Dozens of Maryland motorists were arrested by state police troopers who handed out nearly 1,000 citations during a special DUI detail over some of the state’s busiest roadways during Labor Day Weekend. Maryland state police troopers teamed with the Maryland Transportation Authority over the long holiday weekend where they...
RELATED PEOPLE
Police release name of Maryland man killed in apartment building stairwell
UPDATE, Sept. 6, 11:26 a.m. — The Prince George’s County Police Department said the man killed was Duane Ellis, 43, of Bladensburg. He was in a stairwell of the apartment building in which officers found him. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and indictiment. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ BLADENSBURG, Md. […]
15-year-old killed, 3 others hurt in Maryland convenience store shooting
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are investigating a shooting at a convenience store that left one 15-year-old boy dead and another teen in critical condition. Prince George’s County police said two people walked into a convenience store in Capitol Heights on Saturday night and opened fire, then fled. When officers arrived at the store, they found four people with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.
Major gas leak causes more than 1,000 people to be evacuated in Maryland
A major gas leak on Tuesday afternoon in Hagerstown, Maryland has caused around 1,000 people to be evacuated, including students from elementary, middle and high schools.
Evidence markers fill street after shooting in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — At least 20 evidence markers were in a street in Southeast Tuesday after a shooting there. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) tweeted about the incident in the 3500 block of 6th St. SE at 12:36 p.m. MPD did not say if anyone was hit in the shooting. The tweet only […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTOP
Money to widen US 15 through Frederick included in Md. long-term transportation plan
If you’ve driven in or through Frederick, Maryland, you’ve likely encountered congestion on U.S. 15. Now, after years of disappointment, money to widen the road is in the state’s long-term transportation plan. Frederick County and City of Frederick leaders have long sought financial support to widen the...
NBC Washington
Father Fatally Shot in Front of Son, Youth Football Team in Southeast DC
A man was shot and killed in front of his son and a football field full of other children in Southeast D.C. Thursday evening, police say. Someone gunned down 36-year-old D’Angelo Taylor in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE about 7:20 p.m., police said. Taylor died at the scene. The field is close to Malcolm X Elementary School and Oxon Run Park.
At least 1 dead, multiple injured in shooting at Maryland 7-Eleven
Authorities are investigating a shooting at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Prince George’s County, Maryland, that left at least one man dead and multiple others injured. Police say they are still searching for a suspect.Sept. 4, 2022.
Woman Killed In Temple Hills Shooting
A woman was killed in a Maryland shooting Sunday, Sept. 4, police said. The woman was found with trauma to the body around 10 a.m. on the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace, according to Prince George's County police. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wbaltv.com
Victim of shooting outside of Mervo identified as football player
UPDATE( 6:45 p.m.) According to police a 17-year-old has been formally charged with 1st degree murder and is being held without bail at a Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services facility. According to a social media post, the victim is a football player at the school named Jeremiah...
fox5dc.com
Loved ones say goodbye to Potomac High School graduate killed by train
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Loved ones of the Potomac High School graduate who was hit and killed by a train near Wingate University in North Carolina said their final goodbyes on Thursday. Kyle Honore was honored during a funeral service at Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge, Virginia. FOX 5's Sierra Fox...
Police in Maryland make arrest in deputy’s murder 51 years after killing
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The Montgomery County Department of Police said Tuesday that detectives from its Major Crimes Division arrested a man for the murder of a special deputy sheriff that took place more than five decades ago. Someone shot Capt. James Tappen Hall at the Manor Country Club on Carrolton Road […]
theriver953.com
Updated FCSO investigation of school threat
A report from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) School Safety Division indicates that the investigate into the online social media threat involving a Frederick County Public School continues. After an initial investigation and assessment the threats were not believed to be credible. Despite that out of an abundance of...
Comments / 0