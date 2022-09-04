ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

wmucsports.net

Maryland soccer dismantles Virginia in showdown at Audi Field

German Giammattei collected a deep ball down the pitch from Alex Nitzl following a takeaway, who then scoped out Justin Harris flying into the action only four minutes after subbing on for the Terps. Harris took advantage of his scoring opportunity just outside the six-yard box, striking it past Virginia...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Daily Voice

Wawa Stores Coming To Maryland This Fall

With the dog days of summer behind them, Wawa announced that it will be expanding its footprint in Maryland this fall with a pair of new stores. The supermarket giant announced a host of new stores that are going up across the East Coast, including one each in Harford and Prince George's counties in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Upper Marlboro Man Wins Big With Early Morning Scratch-Off Run

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – Sometimes you just wake up with a lucky feeling. That’s how a Lottery player from Upper Marlboro described the events that led to his $100,000 top-prize scratch-off win. An early morning trip to an area retailer and two scratch-offs later, the 62-year-old healthcare worker...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
DC News Now

Maryland man charged in murder of girlfriend from North Carolina

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said a man shot and killed his girlfriend during a fight in Temple Hills Sunday morning. The Prince George’s County Police Department said it happened around 11:15 am. in the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace. When officers arrived, they found 67-year-old Sandra Watson of Saint Pauls, […]
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
DC News Now

Police release name of Maryland man killed in apartment building stairwell

UPDATE, Sept. 6, 11:26 a.m. — The Prince George’s County Police Department said the man killed was Duane Ellis, 43, of Bladensburg. He was in a stairwell of the apartment building in which officers found him. A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to an arrest and indictiment. ___________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ BLADENSBURG, Md. […]
BLADENSBURG, MD
PennLive.com

15-year-old killed, 3 others hurt in Maryland convenience store shooting

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are investigating a shooting at a convenience store that left one 15-year-old boy dead and another teen in critical condition. Prince George’s County police said two people walked into a convenience store in Capitol Heights on Saturday night and opened fire, then fled. When officers arrived at the store, they found four people with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
NBC Washington

Father Fatally Shot in Front of Son, Youth Football Team in Southeast DC

A man was shot and killed in front of his son and a football field full of other children in Southeast D.C. Thursday evening, police say. Someone gunned down 36-year-old D’Angelo Taylor in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE about 7:20 p.m., police said. Taylor died at the scene. The field is close to Malcolm X Elementary School and Oxon Run Park.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Voice

Woman Killed In Temple Hills Shooting

A woman was killed in a Maryland shooting Sunday, Sept. 4, police said. The woman was found with trauma to the body around 10 a.m. on the 5300 block of Frazier Terrace, according to Prince George's County police. She was taken to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
TEMPLE HILLS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Victim of shooting outside of Mervo identified as football player

UPDATE( 6:45 p.m.) According to police a 17-year-old has been formally charged with 1st degree murder and is being held without bail at a Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services facility. According to a social media post, the victim is a football player at the school named Jeremiah...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Loved ones say goodbye to Potomac High School graduate killed by train

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Loved ones of the Potomac High School graduate who was hit and killed by a train near Wingate University in North Carolina said their final goodbyes on Thursday. Kyle Honore was honored during a funeral service at Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge, Virginia. FOX 5's Sierra Fox...
theriver953.com

Updated FCSO investigation of school threat

A report from Frederick County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) School Safety Division indicates that the investigate into the online social media threat involving a Frederick County Public School continues. After an initial investigation and assessment the threats were not believed to be credible. Despite that out of an abundance of...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA

