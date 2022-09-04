Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lightfoot Calls Governor Abbott Unpatriotic and RacistTom HandyTexas State
3 Great Pizza Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Yelp reviewers rated this McLean, Virginia restaurant number two in the countryEllen EastwoodMclean, VA
Maryland TerrapinsThe LanternCollege Park, MD
Teen killed in undercover drug sting.Jamel El AminWoodbridge, VA
Related
UVA Men's Soccer Routed by No. 9 Maryland in Washington D.C.
The Cavaliers fell to the Terrapins 6-1 at Audi Field
wmucsports.net
Maryland soccer dismantles Virginia in showdown at Audi Field
German Giammattei collected a deep ball down the pitch from Alex Nitzl following a takeaway, who then scoped out Justin Harris flying into the action only four minutes after subbing on for the Terps. Harris took advantage of his scoring opportunity just outside the six-yard box, striking it past Virginia...
Michael Phipps Joins Navy Men’s Lacrosse Coaching Staff
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Navy men’s lacrosse head coach Joe Amplo announced on Tuesday the addition of Michael Phipps to the Midshipmen coaching staff. Phipps, who served as an assistant coach at Navy for three seasons (2015-17), returns to Annapolis after spending the last five seasons at Georgetown. “We could not be more excited to welcome Michael, Maggie, Finley […]
Bay Weekly
Historic Hot Sox Field Reopens
This weekend marks the grand reopening of an historic baseball field in Galesville in southern Anne Arundel County. Hot Sox Field at Wilson Park will be celebrated with a ribbon cutting ceremony plus a reception and exhibition games Saturday, Sept. 10 at 11am. Over the last year, the historic field...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Want To Experience The Best Of The C&O Canal? Jump On A Bike
There’s a moment along the C&O about 85 miles north of D.C. where the towpath that parallels the canal suddenly emerges from the woods. As it does, the Potomac River opens up dramatically before you, and you find yourself moving along a concrete trail that seems to hover between craggy rock cliffs on one side and the placid water on the other.
Prince George’s Native Frances Tiafoe Advances To Semifinals In US Open Tennis
Update: Prince George’s County native Frances Tiafoe defeated Russia’s Andrey Rublev 7-6, 7-6, 6-4 Wednesday, making him the first American to reach the semifinal round of the US Open since 2006. “Let’s enjoy this one; we got two more guys we got two more,” an emboldened Tiafoe said...
fox5dc.com
Updated COVID-19 booster shots coming to the DMV this week
Starting this week, updated COVID-19 booster shots will be available in Virginia, Maryland and Washington, D.C. "I don’t know anything about it, but I’ve had my three shots so far," Ndali Mwokoy said in Bethesda on Monday. She wasn’t the only one with questions about the booster, so FOX 5 turned to an expert to find out.
Maryland serves key role in East Coast logistics industry
(The Center Square) – Maryland is a linchpin for the logistics industry on the East Coast, the head of the Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA) said. With its ports, interstate corridors, and warehouses, MMTA President and CEO Louis Campion told The Center Square the state has prime north-south access along the I-95 corridor and excellent […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nottingham MD
Baltimore ranked among worst cities in which to retire in 2022
BALTIMORE, MD—Baltimore has been named one of the worst cities in which to retire, according to a new report from WalletHub. With fewer than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are “very confident” they will have enough money for retirement, the personal-finance website WalletHub this week released its report on 2022’s Best & Worst Places to Retire.
WJLA
Youngkin still wants the Washington Commanders to move to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (7News) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said he still wants the Washington Commanders to move to the Commonwealth. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin said on Wednesday in Annandale. “We are the best state to live, work, raise a family, and have a professional sports team. But our legislators have got to do the work. Come back to me with a frame so that we then can negotiate the best deal on behalf of taxpayers. This is a moment where taxpayers have to be represented. And I feel I’m well-equipped to do that. But we need to get our legislators back and that’s not going to happen until January.”
Massachusetts’ Staggering Losses in the 1862 Battle of Antietam
The bloodiest day in American combat history occurred on September 17, 1862 – 160 years ago. That's when 23,000 Union and Confederate soldiers were killed, wounded, or missing after just 12 hours of intense warfare. It was the Battle of Antietam, also known as the Battle of Sharpsburg. Massachusetts...
Wbaltv.com
USS Carter Hall welcomes 11 News on board for behind-the-scenes look for Maryland Fleet Week
As Maryland Fleet Week started Wednesday, 11 News took to the air and sea for an exciting adventure and to meet the people who make it all possible. | LINKS: Fleet Week website | Events | Fleets and vessels | About | FAQ. It's not every day civilians get a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bay Weekly
The Return of the Otters
Over the past two months, I have seen four snakeheads in the South River in Anne Arundel County. They were all very large, all probably over 28-inches long. Since I saw the first one, I have been determined to remove them or at least spend time trying. In other words, I turned back to my Florida fishing skills and started casting lures in likely places. I even consulted with FishTalk’s Zach Ditmars about what lures to use.
restaurantclicks.com
Baltimore Breakfast Spots to Try This Week
Whether you’re visiting Baltimore for its rich history, unique culture, or notorious crab cakes, one thing is for sure—it’s a busy city, and you shouldn’t skip breakfast!. Luckily, Baltimore is full of top-notch breakfast spots, many of which will be within walking distance from you. Some...
Maryland Weather: Scattered afternoon storms
BALTIMORE--- Happy Labor Day! It will be cloudy but warm until the rain arrives this afternoon, so you might want to grill early. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 86 degrees, but the Baltimore area will see scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly after 3 p.m. Heavy rain and storms are moving in from the west. Dewpoints and humidity levels have been creeping up for the past few days, supplying an abundance of moisture for this system to use as fuel. Late lunch and early dinner hours will see the leading edge of the front inching towards Central Maryland and draping across the northern borders.There are flood concerns in western portions of the state through tomorrow morning, An Areal Flood Watch is in effect from Noon through 6 a.m. for Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties.Heavy rain will likely be over us during the overnight and Tuesday morning rush hours. Tonight, expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm with patchy fog between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. the low will be around 72. Tuesday and Wednesday will be similarly cloudy and wet. The high is near 83 Tuesday with a 60% chance for rain.
restaurantclicks.com
Where to Eat Delicious Mexican Food in Baltimore
Also known as Charm City, Baltimore has long been a city rich in history and iconic claims to fame. Whether you’re interested in Civil War history or marine biology, there’s plenty to explore. While Baltimore’s culinary claims to fame draw from its coastal bounty, it also has a...
Wbaltv.com
Columbia restaurant and wine bar will close in 2023
COLUMBIA, Md. — Maryland's 2022 restaurateurs of the year will retire in January after 20 years in the business. Joe and Mary Barbera, owners of AIDA Bistro & Wine Bar, said Tuesday that they will close their Columbia restaurant at the end of January. "We've been doing this for...
baltimorebeat.com
Maryland’s obsession with trying children as adults
Marilyn Mosby came back with the charges in short order. It had been a week since Timothy Reynolds, a 48-year-old white man, was shot and killed after confronting a group of squeegee kids while wielding a bat. And, within a few hours of his arrest, the 15-year-old Black boy accused of gunning down Reynolds was charged with first-degree murder.
Georgetown Law professor discusses effectiveness of curfew to prevent crime
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — As Prince George’s County prepares to implement a curfew designed to curb violent crime, a Georgetown law professor is questioning the effect it may have. A 2017 study conducted by Purdue University’s Jillian Carr and University of Virginia’s Jennifer Doleac found gun violence in Washington, D.C. was […]
Here's How Busy Maryland State Police Troopers Were During Labor Day Weekend
Dozens of Maryland motorists were arrested by state police troopers who handed out nearly 1,000 citations during a special DUI detail over some of the state’s busiest roadways during Labor Day Weekend. Maryland state police troopers teamed with the Maryland Transportation Authority over the long holiday weekend where they...
Comments / 0