How to Watch: No. 16 Arkansas vs. South Carolina channel, stream, game time
The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks will open up SEC play as they welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks into Donald W. Reynold Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 24th meeting between the two programs and first since 2017. The Hogs own a 13-10 lead in the all-time series, but the Gamecocks have won the last three.
Arkansas secondary prepared to shuffle if needed
The Arkansas defense could be without two of its top players this weekend in Jalen Catalon and Myles Slusher. While dealing with injuries is never idea, the Razorbacks feel they are better equipped to handle the situation due to the depth in the secondary and the cross-training they've done throughout the offseason.
Keys to Victory & Five Burning Questions: Arkansas vs. South Carolina
No. 16 Arkansas will open up SEC play on Saturday when it plays host to South Carolina in Fayetteville (Ark.). Kickoff between the Razorbacks and Gamecocks from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium is bright and early at 11 a.m. (CT), and the game will be televised on ESPN. The Hogs...
Men’s hoop Hogs 2022-2023 SEC schedule announced
The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ 2022-23 conference men’s basketball schedule.
downthedrive.com
Experiencing Fayetteville As A Bearcat
Football is religion. For most of the country, football is a way of life, something that people eat and breathe daily. Places in the south like Starkville, Gainesville, and Fayetteville look forward to six Saturday’s every year, and this weekend, I found out how truly religious every fan in Arkansas is about their Hogs.
Report: Non-Conference Football Series Canceled
The Bearcats are dropping to three non-conference games moving forward.
Everything Spencer Rattler said before Arkansas
South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler is certainly going to want to have better games going forward, but he and his team left Williams-Brice Stadium on Saturday night with a 35-14 win over Georgia State. Rattler was 23-for-37 passing for 227 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He was sacked...
Which Team Left on the Schedule is Most Likely to Keep Pittman Up at Night
No. 1 spot not who Razorback fans might expect
Arkansas moves up in both major polls
Following a 31-24 win over the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 1, the Arkansas Razorbacks moved up three spots to No. 16 in the Associated Press Top 25 and up six spots to No. 17 in the USA Today Coaches Poll. The Hogs will now have spent 12 weeks in the AP Top 25 over the last two seasons.
POLLS: No. 16 Arkansas vs. South Carolina, score, predictions, top performers
The No. 16 Arkansas Razorbacks (1-0) are set to open SEC play as they welcome in the South Carolina Gamecocks (1-0) to Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.) this week. This will be the 24th meeting between the two programs but just the second matchup since 2013. The Razorbacks hold a 13-10 advantage in the all-time series with the Gamecocks, but South Carolina is currently riding a three-game winning streak against the Hogs.
Razorback game days positively impact Little Rock restaurants
Razorback football is officially underway after the Hogs won a tough battle between the Cincinnati Bearcats.
Fayetteville park wins over $500,000 being named 2022 Outdoor Facility of the Year
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville was honored by the Arkansas Recreation and Parks Association, which named Centennial Park its 2022 Outdoor Facility of the Year. The park won over $500,000 in the category. Centennial Park is a 228-acre, cycling-activated park with cyclocross and mountain biking amenities. The...
kuaf.com
Arkansas' First Black County Judge
Caree Banton is an Assistant Professor of Afro-Caribbean History at the University of Arkansas who is jointly appointed in History and African and African American Studies. She received a MA in Development Studies from the University of Ghana in July, 2012 and completed her doctoral work at Vanderbilt University in June, 2013.
Arkansas reports $23 million in medical marijuana sales for August
ARKANSAS, USA — Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas spent $23.27 million in August 2022 at the state's 38 dispensaries, according to the department of health. The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville was the dispensary with the second largest amount sold with a total of 281 pounds out of the over 4,000 pounds sold throughout the state last month.
encyclopediaofarkansas.net
Lake Fort Smith State Park
Although it first became a state park in 1967, making it Arkansas’s twenty-third state park, the opening of Lake Fort Smith State Park in the spring of 2008 in a new location with entirely new facilities made it the newest of Arkansas’s state parks. At the park’s official dedication on June 19, 2008, park officials and local leaders celebrated the site that overlooks Lake Fort Smith and that in many ways reproduces the environment of the earlier park.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Fayetteville removes boating and fishing fees at Lake Sequoyah
Boating and fishing at Lake Sequoyah will soon be free. City Council members on Tuesday voted 8-0 to approve an ordinance to permanently remove all boating and fishing permit fees at the southeast Fayetteville lake. The move was also supported by the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board at its Aug. 1 meeting.
salineriverchronicle.com
Possible world-record paddlefish skewered on Beaver Lake
ROGERS — Some people might be a bit squeamish if they saw a fish as long as them swimming directly under where they were floating. Chris Cantrell of Berryville, Arkansas, swam toward such a beast and managed to land it using spearfishing tackle early Saturday morning at Beaver Lake. Cantrell shot a 90-pound, 12-ounce paddlefish and wrestled it to the surface, possibly breaking the spearfishing world-record mark for the species.
KHBS
Fayetteville City Council to vote on Archibald Yell Boulevard name change
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Fayetteville City Council will vote on renaming Archibald Yell Boulevard at their Tuesday night meeting. The road connects South College Avenue to South School Avenue. Yell was Arkansas' first congressman and second governor. Councilmember D'Andre Jones said he learned about Nelson Hackett from Caree Banton...
Sheriff: Off-duty Oklahoma deputy shoots man in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot by an off-duty Oklahoma deputy in Washington County. According to Sheriff Tim Helder with the Washington County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), just before 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3, deputies responded to a shooting on Pleasant Hill Road in the rural Lincoln area.
University of Arkansas study shows black-owned businesses disproportionately affected by pandemic
Black business owners were disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, a UA study shows.
247Sports
