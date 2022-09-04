ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vail, AZ

thevailvoice.com

Local Community Groups Support Our Students

More than ever parents are finding it increasingly difficult to afford the high prices of school supplies and sustenance for their school bound children. The Corona de Tucson Community Alliance (CdTCA) and Corona Cares joined forces to support the Greater Vail Area ReSources ‘ReSources’ backpack program for the Vail Unified School District.
VAIL, AZ
thevailvoice.com

In CDT for September 2022

The past year has been a vast improvement over the two years of the early pandemic. We are back on track providing services to the Corona de Tucson community. As in the past, the greatest demand is for transportation for appointments, grocery shopping, and pharmacy pickups. With so many needing assistance, we have limited services to once a week per recipient. We also have been increasing friendly phone calls. Volunteers contact recipients to offer wellness checks, as well as to reduce isolation.
CORONA DE TUCSON, AZ
thevailvoice.com

Vail Preservation Society for September 2022

“It is a terrible trip from San Diego to this place.”. Letters kept families and friends in Arizona Territory connected to those they left behind. Walter and Edward, ‘Ned’, Vail’s detailed and description-filled correspondence provides a glimpse of the dangers, discomforts, and adventures of travel and life in Arizona in the 1870s. Getting to Arizona from New Jersey by way of California was not something to be taken lightly. It might involve braving seasickness onboard a ship, some travel by train or on horseback, but most likely it involved a journey by stagecoach with travelers squeezed so closely together that everyone rattled around in tandem as horses strained to pull their load up and down hills, over bumps, rocks, and pot holes on the winding dirt trails that passed for roads between towns. The following excerpted is from a letter Walter wrote to his brother Edward (Ned) on November 23, 1875:
VAIL, AZ
City
Local
Local
Vail, AZ
Society
Society
realestatedaily-news.com

PACC introduces Preventing Euthanasia List

PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA – Pima Animal Care Center is rolling out a new initiative to help prevent the euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs.When shelters are at or near capacity, they traditionally publish “Euthanasia Lists,” which detail the animals who are at risk of being euthanized when a shelter runs out of space to keep them. In an effort to clear kennel space and ultimately prevent having to make a euthanasia list at all, PACC is introducing the “Preventing Euthanasia List”.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Plenty of new grub to savor during Sonoran Restaurant Week

It’s 1 a.m. Saturday and while most of us are having a good time or sleeping, Scott Martley is prepping his northwest Tucson kitchen for the hours of hot, hard work ahead. He turns on the commercial ovens he has at his home. He gives his commercial mixer a twirl. Then it’s measure, scoop, mix, grease, knead and everything else that goes into baking a fragrant, delicious loaf of crusty, German dark rye bread. Sometimes it’s different. Perhaps today it will be a jalapeno and polenta loaf.
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

New quilt shop brings a modern twist

It has a lot of the familiar stuff: bolts of cotton fabric lining the walls; fat quarters, quilt kits and patterns; and a green self-healing mat and rotary cutter. One look at the fabric and patterns, however, and you know by & by is a shop for a new generation of quilters.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Hundreds of Sahuarita families affected by bus driver shortage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The school bus driver shortage is forcing some routes in Sahuarita to be temporarily suspended, and the district is taking steps to get more bus drivers on the job. Sahuarita Unified School District officials say they did a wage comparison for drivers in the...
SAHUARITA, AZ
azbex.com

Master Plan Grows in Marana

A new master-planned community is taking shape in Marana. Bela Flor Communities recently spent $4.25M to add 113 acres to its Mandarina master plan, which now totals 455 acres. Mandarina Phase I is planned as a 342-acre mixed-use development at the I-10/Union Pacific Railroad Corridor and Tangerine Road. There is...
MARANA, AZ
phoenixmag.com

Five Fall Drives in Arizona

Get on the road again with five handcrafted sojourns perfect for your Arizona autumn. Highway 83 from Tucson to Bisbee by way of Sonoita and Sierra Vista. The southern half of the state can’t compete with Flagstaff’s autumnal glow. And yet. This south-of-Tucson trip is freighted with scenic vistas – a meandering route amid honey-hued grasslands, vineyard-threaded hills and lush riparian corridors.
ARIZONA STATE
September 2022 Tucson Rent Report

September 2022 Tucson Rent Report

Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents increased over the past month. Here are the trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation. Tucson rents increase sharply over the past month. Tucson rents have increased 1.3% over the past month, and have increased sharply...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

48 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 8-11 🧁🎶🖌️

Here's what's going on: A four-day vintage market, cider flights with cupcakes and sorbet, the 9/11 Tower Challenge, Autumn Moon celebrations, paint nights and craft workshops, free concerts in the park ... and MORE. Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
TUCSON, AZ

