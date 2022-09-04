Read full article on original website
Food Network Chef Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
thevailvoice.com
Local Community Groups Support Our Students
More than ever parents are finding it increasingly difficult to afford the high prices of school supplies and sustenance for their school bound children. The Corona de Tucson Community Alliance (CdTCA) and Corona Cares joined forces to support the Greater Vail Area ReSources ‘ReSources’ backpack program for the Vail Unified School District.
thevailvoice.com
In CDT for September 2022
The past year has been a vast improvement over the two years of the early pandemic. We are back on track providing services to the Corona de Tucson community. As in the past, the greatest demand is for transportation for appointments, grocery shopping, and pharmacy pickups. With so many needing assistance, we have limited services to once a week per recipient. We also have been increasing friendly phone calls. Volunteers contact recipients to offer wellness checks, as well as to reduce isolation.
New development set for Vail near Las Plazas
A local company recently bought 43 acres of land near Old Vail Road for industrial development such as a distribution center.
thevailvoice.com
Vail Preservation Society for September 2022
“It is a terrible trip from San Diego to this place.”. Letters kept families and friends in Arizona Territory connected to those they left behind. Walter and Edward, ‘Ned’, Vail’s detailed and description-filled correspondence provides a glimpse of the dangers, discomforts, and adventures of travel and life in Arizona in the 1870s. Getting to Arizona from New Jersey by way of California was not something to be taken lightly. It might involve braving seasickness onboard a ship, some travel by train or on horseback, but most likely it involved a journey by stagecoach with travelers squeezed so closely together that everyone rattled around in tandem as horses strained to pull their load up and down hills, over bumps, rocks, and pot holes on the winding dirt trails that passed for roads between towns. The following excerpted is from a letter Walter wrote to his brother Edward (Ned) on November 23, 1875:
Three TUSD schools receive free iPads for all students and staff
Three TUSD schools received hundreds of free iPads with internet access through Verizon’s Innovative Learning Grant.
New apartments downtown could help students in need of housing
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New apartments are coming to Fourth Avenue. The owners are working with the community to make sure this complex benefits as many people as possible. “I do feel like there’s less on-campus options,” said Adriona Palmer, a student at University of Arizona. Some...
realestatedaily-news.com
PACC introduces Preventing Euthanasia List
PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA – Pima Animal Care Center is rolling out a new initiative to help prevent the euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs.When shelters are at or near capacity, they traditionally publish “Euthanasia Lists,” which detail the animals who are at risk of being euthanized when a shelter runs out of space to keep them. In an effort to clear kennel space and ultimately prevent having to make a euthanasia list at all, PACC is introducing the “Preventing Euthanasia List”.
22nd and Kolb Salad and Go to offer free salads Sept. 10
Fans of the Arizona-based chain Salad and Go have the opportunity to pick up a free meal on Saturday, Sept. 10.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Plenty of new grub to savor during Sonoran Restaurant Week
It’s 1 a.m. Saturday and while most of us are having a good time or sleeping, Scott Martley is prepping his northwest Tucson kitchen for the hours of hot, hard work ahead. He turns on the commercial ovens he has at his home. He gives his commercial mixer a twirl. Then it’s measure, scoop, mix, grease, knead and everything else that goes into baking a fragrant, delicious loaf of crusty, German dark rye bread. Sometimes it’s different. Perhaps today it will be a jalapeno and polenta loaf.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
New quilt shop brings a modern twist
It has a lot of the familiar stuff: bolts of cotton fabric lining the walls; fat quarters, quilt kits and patterns; and a green self-healing mat and rotary cutter. One look at the fabric and patterns, however, and you know by & by is a shop for a new generation of quilters.
KOLD-TV
Hundreds of Sahuarita families affected by bus driver shortage
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The school bus driver shortage is forcing some routes in Sahuarita to be temporarily suspended, and the district is taking steps to get more bus drivers on the job. Sahuarita Unified School District officials say they did a wage comparison for drivers in the...
After several animal attacks in Tucson, local animal experts give safety tips
Local animal experts and hikers give advice on how to stay safe from wildlife in your backyard and on the trails.
Largest gem and jewelry show welcomed thousands of customers in Tucson
Local Tucson artist has been an exhibitor at the Colors of the Stone show for about 20 years selling copper jewelry, beads and pendants. The show welcomes thousands of customers twice a year.
2 Arizona Hikers and Dog Airlifted to Safety From Tucson Desert
Last Monday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) had to rescue two hikers and their dog in Romero Pass near Tucson, Arizona. Using the department’s Search and Rescue and Air Units, the team lifted the group to safety and out of the desert heat. According to the PCSD’s...
azbex.com
Master Plan Grows in Marana
A new master-planned community is taking shape in Marana. Bela Flor Communities recently spent $4.25M to add 113 acres to its Mandarina master plan, which now totals 455 acres. Mandarina Phase I is planned as a 342-acre mixed-use development at the I-10/Union Pacific Railroad Corridor and Tangerine Road. There is...
phoenixmag.com
Five Fall Drives in Arizona
Get on the road again with five handcrafted sojourns perfect for your Arizona autumn. Highway 83 from Tucson to Bisbee by way of Sonoita and Sierra Vista. The southern half of the state can’t compete with Flagstaff’s autumnal glow. And yet. This south-of-Tucson trip is freighted with scenic vistas – a meandering route amid honey-hued grasslands, vineyard-threaded hills and lush riparian corridors.
realestatedaily-news.com
September 2022 Tucson Rent Report
Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents increased over the past month. Here are the trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation. Tucson rents increase sharply over the past month. Tucson rents have increased 1.3% over the past month, and have increased sharply...
PACC: Last day for free adoptions
The Pima Animal Care Center is offering free adoptions at its center. Using this coupon you can adopt any PACC pet for free.
Pima County Health Dept. tracks increasing distribution of Naloxone to public
Agency's addiction program team says AZ DHS is increasing county's supply of brand Narcan to counter opioid overdose death trends
thisistucson.com
48 fun events happening in Tucson this weekend Sept. 8-11 🧁🎶🖌️
Here's what's going on: A four-day vintage market, cider flights with cupcakes and sorbet, the 9/11 Tower Challenge, Autumn Moon celebrations, paint nights and craft workshops, free concerts in the park ... and MORE. Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!
