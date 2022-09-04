Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
thevailvoice.com
Vail Preservation Society for September 2022
“It is a terrible trip from San Diego to this place.”. Letters kept families and friends in Arizona Territory connected to those they left behind. Walter and Edward, ‘Ned’, Vail’s detailed and description-filled correspondence provides a glimpse of the dangers, discomforts, and adventures of travel and life in Arizona in the 1870s. Getting to Arizona from New Jersey by way of California was not something to be taken lightly. It might involve braving seasickness onboard a ship, some travel by train or on horseback, but most likely it involved a journey by stagecoach with travelers squeezed so closely together that everyone rattled around in tandem as horses strained to pull their load up and down hills, over bumps, rocks, and pot holes on the winding dirt trails that passed for roads between towns. The following excerpted is from a letter Walter wrote to his brother Edward (Ned) on November 23, 1875:
Bringing the South to Sacramento | Crawfish & Catfish Festival is back
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — From the Bayou to Bourbon Street, the crawfish and catfish have crawled their way to Sacramento for the annual Crawfish and Catfish Festival!. Celebrating over 12 years of good times, the Crawfish and Catfish Festival is a two-day festival and deemed one of the ultimate Louisiana food and music experiences in Sacramento.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Olson remains important figure to former players
Lute Olson is viewed as one of college basketball’s greatest coaches, and in Tucson, where he built his legacy at the University of Arizona, there was no bigger celebrity. His former players, though, view him as the patriarch of a family bigger than basketball. For Golden State Warriors coach...
KOLD-TV
Amped-Up: Southern Arizona Residents Share Concerns as Construction on 550-Mile Transmission Line Nears
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A multi-billion dollar project is generating a lot of ‘buzz.’. SunZia Transmission is the largest clean energy infrastructure project in U.S. history, and it’s happening in our own backyard. Soon, the 550-mile transmission line will bring wind energy from New Mexico to...
californiaglobe.com
Sacramento Drug-Addicted Transients Taking Over Neighborhoods While City Fiddles
UPDATED BELOW: The City of Sacramento has a big problem, and it isn’t the “existential threat of climate change.”. Narcotics, burglary, aggravated assault, battery, vandalism, and weapon-related crimes are now commonplace in residential neighborhoods where new moms push strollers on daily walks, kids bicycle to baseball practice, runners prepare for the next marathon, elderly groups do tai chi together, neighbors walk their dogs, and families picnic.
22nd and Kolb Salad and Go to offer free salads Sept. 10
Fans of the Arizona-based chain Salad and Go have the opportunity to pick up a free meal on Saturday, Sept. 10.
thevailvoice.com
Beep, beep!
Welcome to beautiful September! It’s that funny time of year when it feels like we’re in between summer and fall. I always feel like once September comes to a close, all I have to do is blink and we’re ringing in the new year. Before the weeks start to fly by, I’d like to chat about something else in Tucson that moves fast: our roadrunners!
John Wayne, pleasure cruises and fire: the story of the Spirit of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — It is no secret that the Sacramento River was home to the big-wheeled paddle boats of days gone by, but one of them is a Hollywood star that today rests on the banks of the river it takes its name from. The Spirit of Sacramento has sat decaying on the banks […]
Rancho Seco, Sacramento’s attempt at nuclear power
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As California debates on the closure of its final operating nuclear power plant it brings back thoughts to Sacramento’s decommissioned nuclear power plant, Rancho Seco. A little under 40 miles from Downtown Sacramento stand two 425 feet tall cooling towers that display the region’s attempt at bringing the Central Valley into […]
travelawaits.com
10 Reasons To Visit These Two Quaint Towns In California Gold Country
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Beautiful scenery, wineries and orchards, historical attractions, and lovely people are just a few reasons why a visit to Auburn and Placerville in California Gold Country was an unexpected, delightful experience. I learned so much about gold mining and the many reasons why this area is becoming a popular tourist destination.
Vacaville loses power during the hottest part of the day
VACAVILLE - During the heat of the day, parts of Solano County were powerless for hours. PG&E hustled to restore energy to the area but for some, it wasn't fast enough. With temperatures topping out at 115, Vacaville went lights out on one of the hottest days of the year. "The power went out for close to three hours," said Vacaville resident Lori Amarant. Parts of Solano County lost power midday, leaving customers without cool air. But for one, the outage added insult to injury. "My A/C went out like five days ago," said Amarant, who works from...
Robot servers help Oz Korean BBQ amid staffing struggles
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento restaurant is easing its staffing struggle by using robots to deliver food from the kitchen to tables. Peter Kim, the owner of Oz Korean BBQ in Sacramento and Elk Grove, has struggled to keep up with the demand at his restaurant. "We have been...
nationalblackguide.com
Legendary Performer Suga-T Honored With An Award for Her Business Savvy
Iconic singer, producer and author Suga-T Stevens is being honored for her years of entrepreneurial business success. She was commended recently as the Businesswoman of the Decade at the 16th Annual West Coast Hip Hop Awards. Stevens also presented and sponsored a HER Museum exhibit at the ceremony. The museum is one of her newest ventures; one that celebrates the accomplishments of women and girls.
Largest gem and jewelry show welcomed thousands of customers in Tucson
Local Tucson artist has been an exhibitor at the Colors of the Stone show for about 20 years selling copper jewelry, beads and pendants. The show welcomes thousands of customers twice a year.
Black-owned coffee shop in Elk Grove calls on community's support to stay open
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Sacramento native Jamaar Anderson is struggling to keep the doors of his coffee shop, Savvy House Coffee Bar, open in his own hometown. Savvy House Coffee Bar is a Black-owned, and family-owned and operated business that's been in Elk Grove since March 31, 2019. Anderson...
Downtown Sacramento breaks all-time record high temperatures, NWS says
(KTXL) — Downtown Sacramento recorded an all-time high temperature on Tuesday, Sept. 6., according to the National Weather Service. At 5:18 p.m., the NWS announced that the high in Downtown Sacramento was 116 degrees. According to the NWS, the previous highest temperature that Downtown Sacramento had reached was 114 degrees on July 17, 1925. On […]
thevailvoice.com
In CDT for September 2022
The past year has been a vast improvement over the two years of the early pandemic. We are back on track providing services to the Corona de Tucson community. As in the past, the greatest demand is for transportation for appointments, grocery shopping, and pharmacy pickups. With so many needing assistance, we have limited services to once a week per recipient. We also have been increasing friendly phone calls. Volunteers contact recipients to offer wellness checks, as well as to reduce isolation.
KTVU FOX 2
2 killed as plane crashes near Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A twin-engine plane crashed in an orchard in Sacramento County on Sunday, killing two men on board, authorities said. The Beechcraft Baron 58 went down shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday in a marshy area at an almond orchard near Galt, south of Sacramento, authorities said. Firefighters had...
SWAT team responds to ‘active incident’ in Vacaville
VACAVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The Vacaville Police Department and its SWAT team responded to an “active incident” in the area of Buck Drive and Alamo Drive on Wednesday. Police are asking people to avoid the area. Traffic is being diverted at South Orchard Drive and Azalea Way. Buck Drive east of Alamo Drive and at […]
