“It is a terrible trip from San Diego to this place.”. Letters kept families and friends in Arizona Territory connected to those they left behind. Walter and Edward, ‘Ned’, Vail’s detailed and description-filled correspondence provides a glimpse of the dangers, discomforts, and adventures of travel and life in Arizona in the 1870s. Getting to Arizona from New Jersey by way of California was not something to be taken lightly. It might involve braving seasickness onboard a ship, some travel by train or on horseback, but most likely it involved a journey by stagecoach with travelers squeezed so closely together that everyone rattled around in tandem as horses strained to pull their load up and down hills, over bumps, rocks, and pot holes on the winding dirt trails that passed for roads between towns. The following excerpted is from a letter Walter wrote to his brother Edward (Ned) on November 23, 1875:

