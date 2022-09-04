Read full article on original website
Food Network Chef Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Fails Health InspectionGreyson FPima County, AZ
Local Restaurant Closing After 18 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Closes After Almost 40 YearsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Places that Remind You of the 80s in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
thevailvoice.com
Local Community Groups Support Our Students
More than ever parents are finding it increasingly difficult to afford the high prices of school supplies and sustenance for their school bound children. The Corona de Tucson Community Alliance (CdTCA) and Corona Cares joined forces to support the Greater Vail Area ReSources ‘ReSources’ backpack program for the Vail Unified School District.
thevailvoice.com
Vail Preservation Society for September 2022
“It is a terrible trip from San Diego to this place.”. Letters kept families and friends in Arizona Territory connected to those they left behind. Walter and Edward, ‘Ned’, Vail’s detailed and description-filled correspondence provides a glimpse of the dangers, discomforts, and adventures of travel and life in Arizona in the 1870s. Getting to Arizona from New Jersey by way of California was not something to be taken lightly. It might involve braving seasickness onboard a ship, some travel by train or on horseback, but most likely it involved a journey by stagecoach with travelers squeezed so closely together that everyone rattled around in tandem as horses strained to pull their load up and down hills, over bumps, rocks, and pot holes on the winding dirt trails that passed for roads between towns. The following excerpted is from a letter Walter wrote to his brother Edward (Ned) on November 23, 1875:
New development set for Vail near Las Plazas
A local company recently bought 43 acres of land near Old Vail Road for industrial development such as a distribution center.
Three TUSD schools receive free iPads for all students and staff
Three TUSD schools received hundreds of free iPads with internet access through Verizon’s Innovative Learning Grant.
New center opens to help foster families, children in Southern Arizona
GAP Ministries plans to help more local foster families and children with the opening of their new "family center."
New apartments downtown could help students in need of housing
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — New apartments are coming to Fourth Avenue. The owners are working with the community to make sure this complex benefits as many people as possible. “I do feel like there’s less on-campus options,” said Adriona Palmer, a student at University of Arizona. Some...
thevailvoice.com
In CDT for September 2022
The past year has been a vast improvement over the two years of the early pandemic. We are back on track providing services to the Corona de Tucson community. As in the past, the greatest demand is for transportation for appointments, grocery shopping, and pharmacy pickups. With so many needing assistance, we have limited services to once a week per recipient. We also have been increasing friendly phone calls. Volunteers contact recipients to offer wellness checks, as well as to reduce isolation.
Pima County Health Dept. tracks increasing distribution of Naloxone to public
Agency's addiction program team says AZ DHS is increasing county's supply of brand Narcan to counter opioid overdose death trends
Should Vail be incorporated?
The community southeast of Tucson is unincorporated, but there's a renewed push to make it a town or city. That would mean more autonomy, but also more taxes and government.
22nd and Kolb Salad and Go to offer free salads Sept. 10
Fans of the Arizona-based chain Salad and Go have the opportunity to pick up a free meal on Saturday, Sept. 10.
KOLD-TV
Amped-Up: Southern Arizona Residents Share Concerns as Construction on 550-Mile Transmission Line Nears
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A multi-billion dollar project is generating a lot of ‘buzz.’. SunZia Transmission is the largest clean energy infrastructure project in U.S. history, and it’s happening in our own backyard. Soon, the 550-mile transmission line will bring wind energy from New Mexico to...
realestatedaily-news.com
PACC introduces Preventing Euthanasia List
PIMA COUNTY, ARIZONA – Pima Animal Care Center is rolling out a new initiative to help prevent the euthanasia of healthy, adoptable dogs.When shelters are at or near capacity, they traditionally publish “Euthanasia Lists,” which detail the animals who are at risk of being euthanized when a shelter runs out of space to keep them. In an effort to clear kennel space and ultimately prevent having to make a euthanasia list at all, PACC is introducing the “Preventing Euthanasia List”.
KOLD-TV
Hundreds of Sahuarita families affected by bus driver shortage
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The school bus driver shortage is forcing some routes in Sahuarita to be temporarily suspended, and the district is taking steps to get more bus drivers on the job. Sahuarita Unified School District officials say they did a wage comparison for drivers in the...
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how many Californians have moved to Arizona
Roughly 64,000 Californians have moved to Arizona annually during 2016-2020. Net migration has long been a key source of Arizona’s population growth, usually contributing much more than natural increase (births minus deaths). As the baby boom generation ages, it will put downward pressure on natural increase and thus make net migration increasingly important.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Plenty of new grub to savor during Sonoran Restaurant Week
It’s 1 a.m. Saturday and while most of us are having a good time or sleeping, Scott Martley is prepping his northwest Tucson kitchen for the hours of hot, hard work ahead. He turns on the commercial ovens he has at his home. He gives his commercial mixer a twirl. Then it’s measure, scoop, mix, grease, knead and everything else that goes into baking a fragrant, delicious loaf of crusty, German dark rye bread. Sometimes it’s different. Perhaps today it will be a jalapeno and polenta loaf.
2 Arizona Hikers and Dog Airlifted to Safety From Tucson Desert
Last Monday, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) had to rescue two hikers and their dog in Romero Pass near Tucson, Arizona. Using the department’s Search and Rescue and Air Units, the team lifted the group to safety and out of the desert heat. According to the PCSD’s...
phoenixmag.com
Five Fall Drives in Arizona
Get on the road again with five handcrafted sojourns perfect for your Arizona autumn. Highway 83 from Tucson to Bisbee by way of Sonoita and Sierra Vista. The southern half of the state can’t compete with Flagstaff’s autumnal glow. And yet. This south-of-Tucson trip is freighted with scenic vistas – a meandering route amid honey-hued grasslands, vineyard-threaded hills and lush riparian corridors.
After several animal attacks in Tucson, local animal experts give safety tips
Local animal experts and hikers give advice on how to stay safe from wildlife in your backyard and on the trails.
KGUN 9
Labor Day job market in Southern Arizona
ARIZ. (KGUN) — The Arizona unemployment rate is at its lowest it's been since the 1970s at 3.3%. The labor force population in Arizona is at 60% in comparison to states like California, Nevada and New Mexico which are sitting at around 65%, with a lot of it due to the pandemic.
New COVID-19 boosters available
Pima County clinics and the Abrams Public Health Center now have the new bivalent COVID-19 boosters, which target the original strain as well as the Omicron BA.4/BA.5 subvariants.
