Pac-12 instantly takes a blowtorch to its 2022 College Football Playoff chances

The prevailing consensus in the offseason was that USC was not yet ready to be a College Football Playoff team. Pac-12 champion? Yes. Rose Bowl team? Yes. New Year’s Six bowl team? Yes. Not the playoff. That was — and still is — unlikely. Too many holes on defense. Too many questions along the defensive front. Too many weaknesses a good offensive line can exploit.
Minnesota Gophers Football Bowl Projections: Week 1

ESPN (Kyle Bonagura) - Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) vs. Syracuse. ESPN (Mark Schlabach) - Pinstripe Bowl vs. Pittsburgh. USA Today - Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) vs. Iowa State. College Football News - Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) vs. South Carolina. Action Network - Pinstripe Bowl vs. North Carolina.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams appears in mental health PSA

A student-produced public service announcement featuring USC quarterback Caleb Williams encouraging young people to check in with their peers and have open conversations about their mental health was released Wednesday. The announcement features the experiences of Williams and fellow USC students about how talking with friends about their mental health...
LOS ANGELES, CA

