Read full article on original website
Related
Where every Pac-12 team ranks in ESPN's FPI after Week 1
The FPI was not kind to certain Pac-12 teams after their Week 1 showing
Pac-12 football power rankings 2022: USC makes quick rise to No. 1 after season opener
Week 1 in the Pac-12 was an interesting one. With so much unfamiliarity within the conference due to the transfer portal, it was hard to know what to expect. One game isn't merely enough to thoroughly analyze what each team brings to the table, but, with Week 2 on the horizon, it's time for an update on our weekly Pac-12 power rankings.
NFL・
Mike Leach faces familiar foe as Mississippi St. visits Arizona
Mike Leach returns to Pac-12 country when Mississippi State travels to play Arizona for the Wildcats’ home opener on Saturday
Pac-12 instantly takes a blowtorch to its 2022 College Football Playoff chances
The prevailing consensus in the offseason was that USC was not yet ready to be a College Football Playoff team. Pac-12 champion? Yes. Rose Bowl team? Yes. New Year’s Six bowl team? Yes. Not the playoff. That was — and still is — unlikely. Too many holes on defense. Too many questions along the defensive front. Too many weaknesses a good offensive line can exploit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ryan Leaf thinks 1 Week 1 loser could still reach CFP
Unless you are an SEC powerhouse, you generally have to go unbeaten or close to it to be in contention for the College Football Playoff field. Former quarterback and current college football analyst Ryan Leaf thinks one team has a shot at defying that trend. Leaf said Monday that he...
College Football Playoff, 2022 New Year’s Six projections after Week 1
After a wild first week of the season that saw upsets and the usual frustration for the Pac-12, here are our College Football Playoff projections. The college football season is fully underway. After the first week, we saw the defending champs show they’re not going anywhere, while the Pac-12 had its two top ranked teams go down.
Minnesota Gophers Football Bowl Projections: Week 1
ESPN (Kyle Bonagura) - Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) vs. Syracuse. ESPN (Mark Schlabach) - Pinstripe Bowl vs. Pittsburgh. USA Today - Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) vs. Iowa State. College Football News - Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) vs. South Carolina. Action Network - Pinstripe Bowl vs. North Carolina.
USC quarterback Caleb Williams appears in mental health PSA
A student-produced public service announcement featuring USC quarterback Caleb Williams encouraging young people to check in with their peers and have open conversations about their mental health was released Wednesday. The announcement features the experiences of Williams and fellow USC students about how talking with friends about their mental health...
Comments / 0