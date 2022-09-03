Read full article on original website
WAPT
Feds meet with governor, mayor to get everyone on same page to fix Jackson's water problems
JACKSON, Miss. — EPA Administrator Michael Regan was in Jackson Wednesday touring the city's water treatment plant and meeting with state, local and Congressional leaders. Regan was not only taking a closer look at the city's water crisis, but seemingly trying to make sure the state and city are on the same page in making repairs.
fox40jackson.com
Mayor, governor vow to work together to solve city’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city is prepared to “humbly” come to the table to seek help for its beleaguered water system. Wednesday, the mayor was joined by EPA Administrator Michael Regan and Gov. Tate Reeves, in what was the second time the state’s top elected official and mayor of the state’s largest city have appeared in public since the water crisis began.
WLBT
‘Grow up, come together, find a solution’: Jackson residents want the city and state to come together to end the water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents are calling on state and city leaders to come together and fix Jackson’s ongoing water crisis. A week ago, operations at Jackson’s main water treatment plant were shut down after two backup pumps broke down. The state of Mississippi stepped in to help...
WAPT
'It's a long-standing issue,' EPA administrator says about Jackson's water problems
JACKSON, Miss. — EPA Administrator Michael Regan toured Jackson's water treatment plant with the mayor, governor and Congressional officials. "We've got folks working around the clock, No. 1, to help get that pressure back up. No. 2, we're here to talk about the midterm and longer-term efforts that we're going to undertake to ensure that the folks in Jackson, the proud people of Jackson, once and for all, don't have to live under a boil-water advisory," Regan said during a Wednesday interview from Jackson with CNN.
WLBT
Lumumba fires back against Reeves’ comments about city’s failure to produce a water system improvement plan
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The day after Governor Tate Reeves slammed the city of Jackson, claiming the state had, “never received a real plan” on how to improve Jackson’s fragile water system, Mayor Choke Antar Lumumba fired back on Tuesday in the city’s defense. In his...
WAOK in the community to help Jackson, Mississippi residents receive fresh water
On Point with Juandolyn Stokes was broadcasting live for the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi to help the residents receive fresh water.
fox40jackson.com
‘It’s just time’: Longtime Hinds County Republican Party chairman resigns
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Pete Perry, the long-serving chairman of Hinds County’s Republican Party, has stepped down. “I’ve been in too long,” he said. “It’s just time.”. Perry has served in the position since 2004. He served in the same position in Neshoba County...
fox40jackson.com
Sampling underway to test Jackson’s water quality, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Investigative sampling is underway Tuesday to determine the quality of tap water in Jackson, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s office said. It is to determine when sampling can begin to clear the boil water notice. It’s contingent upon sustained pressure and the city will need...
actionnews5.com
‘I’m open to all options’: Gov. says he’s open to privatizing Jackson’s water system
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is touting the state’s efforts to restore water to the Jackson, a week after equipment failures crippled operations at the city’s main water treatment facility. At the same time, he is taking the city to task for failing to maintain the...
Opinion: In Jackson, Mississippi, It’s Easy To Go Missing When No One Is Looking For You
The water had been a problem for years. Everyone knew this. Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba begged for help, and no one did anything to fix it.
fox40jackson.com
Jackson councilman helps distribute water to those who aren’t able to get to distribution sites
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson residents continue leaning on distribution sites to get through the water crisis, but not everyone is able to get to those sites. Ward 5 Jackson City Councilman Vernon Hartley is taking that issue into his own hands by taking water to those who can’t get it themselves.
Windsong Apartments residents receive water donation
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Brian Grizzell worked to get clean water to the elderly by teaming up with the Scott County chapters of the Jackson State University Alumni Association and the Alcorn State University Alumni Association. Officials said more than 200 cases of bottled water were donated to Windsong Apartments on Tuesday. […]
Ten truckloads of water distributed in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Jersey based company held two water distributions in Jackson. The NB Affordable Group Disaster Relief worked with local organizations to bring about ten truckloads full of water from across the country to two sites, the Jackson Medical Mall and New Horizon Baptist Church. Organizers say the logistics behind the […]
WLBT
Local churches, nonprofits increase their efforts to aid residents during Jackson’s water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some local churches and nonprofits are increasing their efforts to aid residents during Jackson’s water crisis. Over at Jackson Revival Center’s South Campus, there are pallets of water for residents in need. Organizers say this water crisis is not over, so that’s why distributions events like this one are needed to make sure everyone has safe drinking water and they also want to show the love of Christ.
Houston Chronicle
In Jackson, water crisis is just the latest trouble for restaurants
JACKSON, Miss. - Opening a restaurant in the capital city eight years ago was John Tierre's way of investing in the renewal of the Farish Street Historic District, a deteriorated former enclave for Black businesses. A graduate of Jackson State, a historically Black university, Tierre felt a responsibility to revive...
Biden: Mississippi governor 'has to act' on Jackson water
JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — President Joe Biden said his administration has offered Mississippi "every single thing available" to address the water crisis that has gripped the state's capital and called on the governor to fix the problems. “We’ve offered every single thing available to Mississippi. The governor...
mississippifreepress.org
‘Growing Upon a Legacy’: Stamps Super Burgers Only Mississippi Restaurant to Receive Preservation Grant
JACKSON, Miss.—Algernon Stamps Sr. was driving his family home from Utica, Miss., where he had just stood at the pulpit ministering to the Browns Chapel C.M.E. Church congregation on a Sunday morning in the early 1970s. The father of six owned and operated Stamps Grocery, a small mom-and-pop grocery...
Bottled water distribution sites in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition has made some updates to its water distribution sites in the City of Jackson. See the new information below: South Jackson – Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 5:00 p.m. Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Rd. Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr. West Jackson – Tuesday, […]
WLBT
‘The tone of the governor’s tweet is totally unnecessary’: Reeves blasts city for erroneous press release
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is blasting the city of Jackson for a press release announcing a 1 p.m. joint press conference between the mayor and the governor, one that the governor was apparently not privy to. “Accurate information is important - especially in times of crisis,” Reeves...
fox40jackson.com
Organizations provide clean drinking water for JPS schools
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Schools in Jackson were severely impacted by the water crisis, but thanks to the Home Depot Foundation and the World Central Kitchen Organization, schools can expect to clean drinking water within the next two weeks. “It was clear that their water systems were failing, and...
