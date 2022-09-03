ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

fox40jackson.com

Mayor, governor vow to work together to solve city’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the city is prepared to “humbly” come to the table to seek help for its beleaguered water system. Wednesday, the mayor was joined by EPA Administrator Michael Regan and Gov. Tate Reeves, in what was the second time the state’s top elected official and mayor of the state’s largest city have appeared in public since the water crisis began.
WAPT

'It's a long-standing issue,' EPA administrator says about Jackson's water problems

JACKSON, Miss. — EPA Administrator Michael Regan toured Jackson's water treatment plant with the mayor, governor and Congressional officials. "We've got folks working around the clock, No. 1, to help get that pressure back up. No. 2, we're here to talk about the midterm and longer-term efforts that we're going to undertake to ensure that the folks in Jackson, the proud people of Jackson, once and for all, don't have to live under a boil-water advisory," Regan said during a Wednesday interview from Jackson with CNN.
fox40jackson.com

Sampling underway to test Jackson’s water quality, mayor says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Investigative sampling is underway Tuesday to determine the quality of tap water in Jackson, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s office said. It is to determine when sampling can begin to clear the boil water notice. It’s contingent upon sustained pressure and the city will need...
WJTV 12

Windsong Apartments residents receive water donation

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Brian Grizzell worked to get clean water to the elderly by teaming up with the Scott County chapters of the Jackson State University Alumni Association and the Alcorn State University Alumni Association. Officials said more than 200 cases of bottled water were donated to Windsong Apartments on Tuesday. […]
WJTV 12

Ten truckloads of water distributed in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A New Jersey based company held two water distributions in Jackson. The NB Affordable Group Disaster Relief worked with local organizations to bring about ten truckloads full of water from across the country to two sites, the Jackson Medical Mall and New Horizon Baptist Church. Organizers say the logistics behind the […]
WLBT

Local churches, nonprofits increase their efforts to aid residents during Jackson’s water crisis

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some local churches and nonprofits are increasing their efforts to aid residents during Jackson’s water crisis. Over at Jackson Revival Center’s South Campus, there are pallets of water for residents in need. Organizers say this water crisis is not over, so that’s why distributions events like this one are needed to make sure everyone has safe drinking water and they also want to show the love of Christ.
Houston Chronicle

In Jackson, water crisis is just the latest trouble for restaurants

JACKSON, Miss. - Opening a restaurant in the capital city eight years ago was John Tierre's way of investing in the renewal of the Farish Street Historic District, a deteriorated former enclave for Black businesses. A graduate of Jackson State, a historically Black university, Tierre felt a responsibility to revive...
WJTV 12

Bottled water distribution sites in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition has made some updates to its water distribution sites in the City of Jackson. See the new information below: South Jackson – Tuesday, Sept. 6 at 5:00 p.m. Sykes Community Center, 520 Sykes Rd. Oak Forest Community Center, 2827 Oak Forest Dr. West Jackson – Tuesday, […]
fox40jackson.com

Organizations provide clean drinking water for JPS schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – Schools in Jackson were severely impacted by the water crisis, but thanks to the Home Depot Foundation and the World Central Kitchen Organization, schools can expect to clean drinking water within the next two weeks. “It was clear that their water systems were failing, and...
