Baton Rouge, LA

College Football News

LSU vs Southern Prediction, Game Preview Lines TV

LSU vs Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: LSU (0-1), Southern (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Everyone playing in this game who beat a Florida team last weekend, raise your hand. Not so fast, LSU. All the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
theadvocate.com

Replay: LSU coach Brian Kelly addresses media ahead of Southern game

LSU football coach Brian Kelly will hold a press conference at noon on Tuesday following Sunday's 24-23 loss to Florida State. He'll be looking ahead to Saturday's home game against Southern. The Tigers and the Jaguars kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday with both teams playing for the first...
BATON ROUGE, LA
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

What's going on with LSU's Kayshon Boutte? | College Football Live

What's going on with LSU's Kayshon Boutte? | College Football Live. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Pete Thamel joins College Football Live to discuss the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
trendingwork.com

What Happened To Ed Orgeron: What Is The LSU Coach Now Doing?

Edward James Orgeron Jr. is currently employed in the coaching staff of American football. He most recently served as the head football coach at Louisiana State University (LSU), a post he held from the middle of the 2016 season until the 2021 season. His tenure at LSU lasted from 2016...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana State University
Football
theadvocate.com

When Episcopal volleyball felt the heat from Walker, Mason Bruns stepped up

With the third set nearing completion Wednesday night at Walker, Episcopal senior Mason Bruns showed she is capable of taking over a match when her team needs it. With the Knights trailing 19-18, Bruns thumped four consecutive kills to put her team in control. After Walker closed to within 24-22, it was Bruns who delivered the final kill. That stretch capped off an Episcopal sweep 25-20, 25-18 and 25-22.
WALKER, LA
brproud.com

Louisiana State University and Southern University agree to collaborate on STEM research

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Leaders at both LSU and Southern University are teaming up to help students and residents across Louisiana. Both universities state this is more than a football game. It’s about creating unity for all of Baton Rouge. “The A&M agenda, I think, is really important because it really has the potential to be transformative,” explained Governor John Bel Edwards.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Ascension Christian High ready for homecoming

It's homecoming time at Ascension Christian High. The Lions return to their home field at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, to face Houma Christian. The all-senior homecoming court includes Melanie Jones, Josie Henkel, Kayleigh Evans, Gabrielle LeBlanc and Emma Guy.
GONZALES, LA
theadvocate.com

Here's all you need to know about the Ascension Catholic High volleyball team

Here's what you need to know about the 2002 Ascension Catholic Bulldogs volleyball team. The Bulldogs return some key players including front-row hitter, Brooks, the district MVP from last season. Lambert is a top defensive player in the rotation. Griffin, McKinney, Ourso, Troxclair, Marroy, Simoneaux and Wilkerson provide front-row rotation and are good hitters. The young, talented freshmen Landry, Vega and Templet are expected to play in the varsity rotations.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

Around Zachary for Sept. 7, 2022

The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation’s fifth annual Golf Tournament will be Oct. 28 at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration is underway. Entry fee is $500 per team or $125 per golfer and includes golf cart, course fee, driving range balls, gift bag and refreshments and food along the course. Various sponsorships are available, with all proceeds benefiting Lane’s Healthcare Heroes.
ZACHARY, LA

