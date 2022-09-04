With the third set nearing completion Wednesday night at Walker, Episcopal senior Mason Bruns showed she is capable of taking over a match when her team needs it. With the Knights trailing 19-18, Bruns thumped four consecutive kills to put her team in control. After Walker closed to within 24-22, it was Bruns who delivered the final kill. That stretch capped off an Episcopal sweep 25-20, 25-18 and 25-22.

WALKER, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO