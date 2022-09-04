Read full article on original website
College Football News
LSU vs Southern Prediction, Game Preview Lines TV
LSU vs Southern prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10. Record: LSU (0-1), Southern (1-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Everyone playing in this game who beat a Florida team last weekend, raise your hand. Not so fast, LSU. All the...
theadvocate.com
Ed Orgeron described the moment he was fired at LSU, and he found plenty to laugh about
Ed Orgeron seems to be enjoying life after being forced out as LSU football coach during a bumpy 2021 campaign. Orgeron was allowed to finish the regular season, and the Tigers earned bowl eligibility with a 6-6 mark during his sixth year on the job. During a recent interview in...
theadvocate.com
LSU says it has a 'rogue off-campus fraternity.' What can the university do about it?
Louisiana State University's Interfraternity Council is warning students not to participate in off-campus activities hosted by a "rogue fraternity" that was banned from campus in 2020 because of hazing allegations. It makes LSU the latest in a growing number of universities grappling with how to keep off-campus groups under control.
brproud.com
SU Football Head Coach Eric Dooley speaks on upcoming matchup with LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern and LSU are scheduled to tangle at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 10. The Jaguars are coming off an 86-0 thrashing of Florida Memorial. With the local showdown only days away, Southern University Football Head Coach Eric Dooley held a news conference at...
theadvocate.com
Replay: LSU coach Brian Kelly addresses media ahead of Southern game
LSU football coach Brian Kelly will hold a press conference at noon on Tuesday following Sunday's 24-23 loss to Florida State. He'll be looking ahead to Saturday's home game against Southern. The Tigers and the Jaguars kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday with both teams playing for the first...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
What’s going on with LSU’s Kayshon Boutte? | College Football Live
What's going on with LSU's Kayshon Boutte? | College Football Live. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Pete Thamel joins College Football Live to discuss the...
trendingwork.com
What Happened To Ed Orgeron: What Is The LSU Coach Now Doing?
Edward James Orgeron Jr. is currently employed in the coaching staff of American football. He most recently served as the head football coach at Louisiana State University (LSU), a post he held from the middle of the 2016 season until the 2021 season. His tenure at LSU lasted from 2016...
SEC Shorts Makes 2nd Video Just for LSU
Welcome to the Brian Kelly Coaching Clinic where nothing could go wrong
saturdaydownsouth.com
Les Miles trends on Twitter during LSU's stunning loss to Florida State
Les Miles won a national championship during his time as LSU’s head coach, following in the footsteps of Nick Saban, who also won a title with the Tigers. Following Miles, coach Ed Orgeron also led the LSU squad to the promised land, claiming a championship back in 2019. Now,...
theadvocate.com
Can a big win over Amite bring more success? Hammond coach Dorsett Buckels is counting on it
After last Friday's season-opening win over Class 3A rival Amite, Hammond is suddenly now a team to keep an eye on. However, the only thing the Class 5A Tornados are looking at is their next opponent. That mindset reflects the approach of third-year Hammond coach Dorsett Buckels, who has his...
LSU Reveille
Why are there so many roaches in Louisiana? LSU entomologist, Facility Services answer this and more
When biology freshman Nick Kallay came to LSU, he was unaware of the prominence of cockroaches in Louisiana. He said he often sees them in the Quad and emphasized that their movement alarms him. “It’s a terrifying thing when you see cockroaches running at you,” Kallay said. Being...
theadvocate.com
See a list of the fastest growing businesses owned or led by LSU graduates
The 12th annual LSU 100, which recognizes the fastest-growing businesses either owned or led by LSU graduates, is out. The exact company rankings on the list will be announced at a private gathering in October. LSU also released the Roaring 10, a list of the companies that made up the...
theadvocate.com
When Episcopal volleyball felt the heat from Walker, Mason Bruns stepped up
With the third set nearing completion Wednesday night at Walker, Episcopal senior Mason Bruns showed she is capable of taking over a match when her team needs it. With the Knights trailing 19-18, Bruns thumped four consecutive kills to put her team in control. After Walker closed to within 24-22, it was Bruns who delivered the final kill. That stretch capped off an Episcopal sweep 25-20, 25-18 and 25-22.
brproud.com
Louisiana State University and Southern University agree to collaborate on STEM research
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Leaders at both LSU and Southern University are teaming up to help students and residents across Louisiana. Both universities state this is more than a football game. It’s about creating unity for all of Baton Rouge. “The A&M agenda, I think, is really important because it really has the potential to be transformative,” explained Governor John Bel Edwards.
theadvocate.com
Ascension Christian High ready for homecoming
It's homecoming time at Ascension Christian High. The Lions return to their home field at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, to face Houma Christian. The all-senior homecoming court includes Melanie Jones, Josie Henkel, Kayleigh Evans, Gabrielle LeBlanc and Emma Guy.
Alleged on-campus rape at LSU under investigation, authorities say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU officials say an alleged on-campus rape is under investigation. They say a student named Daniel Cressy, 19, has been arrested on a charge of 3rd-degree rape. According to arrest documents, a female victim flagged LSU police down on Saturday, September 3. That’s when police...
theadvocate.com
Here's all you need to know about the Ascension Catholic High volleyball team
Here's what you need to know about the 2002 Ascension Catholic Bulldogs volleyball team. The Bulldogs return some key players including front-row hitter, Brooks, the district MVP from last season. Lambert is a top defensive player in the rotation. Griffin, McKinney, Ourso, Troxclair, Marroy, Simoneaux and Wilkerson provide front-row rotation and are good hitters. The young, talented freshmen Landry, Vega and Templet are expected to play in the varsity rotations.
theadvocate.com
$1 million winning Powerball ticket sold at Louisiana store on Labor Day; see where
A Livingston Parish grocery store sold a winning Powerball ticket worth $1 million on Labor Day, according to Louisiana lottery officials. The ticket was purchased at Whitehall Grocery Hardware in Maurepas, located off Louisiana 22. The winning ticket hit 5 numbers in the latest drawing (04 07 32 55 64)...
theadvocate.com
Around Zachary for Sept. 7, 2022
The Lane Regional Medical Center Foundation’s fifth annual Golf Tournament will be Oct. 28 at Beaver Creek Golf Course in Zachary with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration is underway. Entry fee is $500 per team or $125 per golfer and includes golf cart, course fee, driving range balls, gift bag and refreshments and food along the course. Various sponsorships are available, with all proceeds benefiting Lane’s Healthcare Heroes.
theadvocate.com
Holy Rosary enthusiasts see themselves on right road for saving, reviving the site
The grandeur that for 80 years was Holy Rosary Institute has collapsed into the interior of the three-story, 30,000-square-foot edifice, a ramshackle result for a proud, century-old educational institution linked to one Catholic saint and possibly a second. But Corey Jack, executive director of the facility, located at 421 Carmel...
