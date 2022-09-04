ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Dragons Fall to Lafayette, 2-0

PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel men's soccer team hosted the Lafayette Leopards in a mid-week matchup on Tuesday at Vidas Athletic Complex. Lafayette defeated Drexel, 2-0. Drexel's defense was the bright spot of the night, holding Lafayette to just two shots in the first half. In the second half, the Dragon offense started to press and was able to take eight shots, four of which were on goal.
Capogna Named Philadelphia Soccer 6 Defensive Player of the Week

PHILADELPHIA – Juniors Cesar Banacloy and Alessandro Capogna of the Drexel men's soccer team have been named the Philadelphia Soccer 6 Defensive Player of the Week and to the organization's honor roll for their efforts on the pitch against William & Mary on September 3. Capogna, the Philadelphia Soccer...
Peaches Brown Named Assistant AD for Student-Athlete Development

PHILADELPHIA – Drexel University Director of Athletics Maisha Kelly announced on Wednesday that Peaches Brown will be joining the Dragons staff in a newly created position, assistant athletic director for student-athlete development. "The creation of the Assistant AD for Student-Athlete Development position allows our department to provide expanded opportunities...
AT Days 124-127: Damascus and the final days of Virginia

It had taken five weeks, but I’d finally reached the last miles of the AT in Virginia. A zero day in Damascus awaited. Here’s the detailed breakdown by day:. Day 124 – Stealth site, Deep Gap to Saunders Shelter (17 miles) Day 125 – Saunders Shelter to...
WJHL

LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy. HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS Appalachian GhostWalksWhat: Lantern-led evening walking tours of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

VOTE: Best Mexican Food in the Tri-Cities

(WJHL) – After nominations poured in from viewers, four finalists have been chosen to compete for the title of Best Local Mexican Food. The four finalists received the most nominations from News Channel 11 viewers. Voting will remain open until midnight on September 25, and you may vote for your favorite eatery once every day. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
East Tennessean

New restaurant to open in Johnson City

Matthew “Mattie” and Celia McGhee have finally made their vision a reality. The couple are opening their first restaurant “Juniper,” named after their 5-year-old daughter, in northern Johnson City. Mattie and Celia McGhee are opening the restaurant alongside chef Romeo Tivoli and beverage manager, Christina Crout. The restaurant will open on Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m. and will close at 9:30 p.m.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WTVC

Paddlers call for new regulations governing trotliners

The Tennessee chapter of the American Canoe Association (ACA) is calling upon the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to update regulations regarding the use of trotlines on lakes, rivers and streams. The campaign follows the conclusion of a court case involving a paddling instructor who cut a man's trotlines after one of his student's life vests became snagged on a hook.
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

VDOT: Multi-Vehicle crash on I-81

UPDATE: According to VDOT, the scene has been cleared. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Motorists can expect traffic delays in Washington County on Interstate 81 due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to VDOT, the south right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile marker 12.9 in Washington County on Interstate 81. No further details […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

Unicoi officials: man dies after fall at Red Fork Falls

(UPDATE: 8:46 p.m. Sept. 4): Twenty people from eight different crews recovered the body of a man who fell at Red Fork Falls after a four-hour search and rescue. Search and rescue leaders told News Channel 11 it was one of the most difficult recoveries. “We were all rigged up on ropes,” said Bart Ray, […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WJHL

VSP: 4-vehicle crash kills 1 in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Glade Springs man died Tuesday after spending nearly two weeks in the hospital following a crash on Route 11, police say. A report from Virginia State Police (VSP) revealed that a Jeep Cherokee, Honda CRV and GMC Arcadia were all stopped in the northbound lane on Aug. 19 due […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

PHOTOS: JCPD car crashes into trailer

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) vehicle crashed into a trailer at the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive Monday night, knocking it from its foundation. Washington County 911 dispatch confirmed with News Channel 11 that the JCPD responded to the crash and that no injuries were reported. Brianna Braswell told […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

TBI: 1 dead after multi-county chase leads to officer-involved shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that the agency continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning. According to a release from the TBI, a Greene County deputy saw a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of a Mosheim business shortly before 3 a.m. The driver, identified […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Bristol Police: Driver having ‘medical emergency’ during supposed pursuit

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A medical emergency prompted a response from three area agencies just after midnight on Thursday, according to a release from the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD). A BTPD officer reportedly heard a loud noise while patrolling the Volunteer Parkway area. The officer then saw a vehicle traveling south with a blown […]
BRISTOL, TN
Statesville Record & Landmark

Semi overturns after striking two highway patrol cars, closing I-77 for several hours

Authorities said a tractor-trailer suspected of being involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes beginning in Gaston County struck two North Carolina Highway Patrol cars in Iredell County and then overturned, closing the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for several hours Saturday night. Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger, in a news release, said...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC

