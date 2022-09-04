PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel men's soccer team hosted the Lafayette Leopards in a mid-week matchup on Tuesday at Vidas Athletic Complex. Lafayette defeated Drexel, 2-0. Drexel's defense was the bright spot of the night, holding Lafayette to just two shots in the first half. In the second half, the Dragon offense started to press and was able to take eight shots, four of which were on goal.

