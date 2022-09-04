Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This New Jersey Prison is Believed to be One of the Most Haunted Places in the CountryTravel MavenMount Holly, NJ
Kismet Bagels and Pat’s King of Steaks Teaming Up for Cheesesteak Bialy CollaborationMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Steve Martorano to open an Italian Steakhouse at Rivers Casino PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
This All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenMullica Hill, NJ
Woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver' says she looked at her phone to see directions, then heard a 'boom'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Related
drexeldragons.com
Dragons Fall to Lafayette, 2-0
PHILADELPHIA – The Drexel men's soccer team hosted the Lafayette Leopards in a mid-week matchup on Tuesday at Vidas Athletic Complex. Lafayette defeated Drexel, 2-0. Drexel's defense was the bright spot of the night, holding Lafayette to just two shots in the first half. In the second half, the Dragon offense started to press and was able to take eight shots, four of which were on goal.
drexeldragons.com
Capogna Named Philadelphia Soccer 6 Defensive Player of the Week
PHILADELPHIA – Juniors Cesar Banacloy and Alessandro Capogna of the Drexel men's soccer team have been named the Philadelphia Soccer 6 Defensive Player of the Week and to the organization's honor roll for their efforts on the pitch against William & Mary on September 3. Capogna, the Philadelphia Soccer...
drexeldragons.com
Peaches Brown Named Assistant AD for Student-Athlete Development
PHILADELPHIA – Drexel University Director of Athletics Maisha Kelly announced on Wednesday that Peaches Brown will be joining the Dragons staff in a newly created position, assistant athletic director for student-athlete development. "The creation of the Assistant AD for Student-Athlete Development position allows our department to provide expanded opportunities...
thetrek.co
AT Days 124-127: Damascus and the final days of Virginia
It had taken five weeks, but I’d finally reached the last miles of the AT in Virginia. A zero day in Damascus awaited. Here’s the detailed breakdown by day:. Day 124 – Stealth site, Deep Gap to Saunders Shelter (17 miles) Day 125 – Saunders Shelter to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LIST: Fall & Halloween happenings across the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) — Spooky season is here once again, and whether you’re up for a good fright or prefer to keep it light with candy, costumes and pumpkins, News Channel 11 has an event listed below of autumn-related pastimes the entire family can enjoy. HAUNTED HOUSES & SPOOKY ATTRACTIONS Appalachian GhostWalksWhat: Lantern-led evening walking tours of […]
VOTE: Best Mexican Food in the Tri-Cities
(WJHL) – After nominations poured in from viewers, four finalists have been chosen to compete for the title of Best Local Mexican Food. The four finalists received the most nominations from News Channel 11 viewers. Voting will remain open until midnight on September 25, and you may vote for your favorite eatery once every day. […]
Johnson City Press
Jerry Kleven on bringing McDonald's to Northeast Tennessee 60 years ago
KINGSPORT — Wisconsin natives Jerry and Joanne Kleven moved to Kingsport in 1962 for Jerry to be an opening manager at Northeast Tennessee's first McDonald's at 2330 Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport. They've called the region home ever since, living in Kingsport except for a year or so in...
East Tennessean
New restaurant to open in Johnson City
Matthew “Mattie” and Celia McGhee have finally made their vision a reality. The couple are opening their first restaurant “Juniper,” named after their 5-year-old daughter, in northern Johnson City. Mattie and Celia McGhee are opening the restaurant alongside chef Romeo Tivoli and beverage manager, Christina Crout. The restaurant will open on Sept. 13 at 4:30 p.m. and will close at 9:30 p.m.
RELATED PEOPLE
Husband, wife from NC die in Tennessee plane crash, authorities say
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — A husband and wife from North Carolina died in a plane crash in Tennessee on Monday, authorities told WTVC. Polk County Sheriff Steve Ross confirmed the crash happened in Bradley County, in the woods near the Polk County line. Both counties border Georgia. The Federal...
WTVC
Paddlers call for new regulations governing trotliners
The Tennessee chapter of the American Canoe Association (ACA) is calling upon the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency to update regulations regarding the use of trotlines on lakes, rivers and streams. The campaign follows the conclusion of a court case involving a paddling instructor who cut a man's trotlines after one of his student's life vests became snagged on a hook.
Family member of ’87 Red Fork Falls victim wants trail closed
UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) — After a man fell to his death at Red Fork Falls, a Johnson City woman who lost her nephew in a similar incident 35 years ago says something has to be done to prevent one more person from dying there. It took 20 people from eight different crews to recover the […]
VDOT: Multi-Vehicle crash on I-81
UPDATE: According to VDOT, the scene has been cleared. WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — Motorists can expect traffic delays in Washington County on Interstate 81 due to a multi-vehicle crash. According to VDOT, the south right lane and right shoulder are closed at mile marker 12.9 in Washington County on Interstate 81. No further details […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Johnson City Press
Rocketman: Kingsport native looking forward to rocketing to the moon
Joe Saxon knows rocket science isn’t well … rocket science. “People think being a rocket scientist is a really big deal,” he said. “But in my experience we’re just engineers like anyone else. We’re just working on a high-profile project.”
Unicoi officials: man dies after fall at Red Fork Falls
(UPDATE: 8:46 p.m. Sept. 4): Twenty people from eight different crews recovered the body of a man who fell at Red Fork Falls after a four-hour search and rescue. Search and rescue leaders told News Channel 11 it was one of the most difficult recoveries. “We were all rigged up on ropes,” said Bart Ray, […]
VSP: 4-vehicle crash kills 1 in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A Glade Springs man died Tuesday after spending nearly two weeks in the hospital following a crash on Route 11, police say. A report from Virginia State Police (VSP) revealed that a Jeep Cherokee, Honda CRV and GMC Arcadia were all stopped in the northbound lane on Aug. 19 due […]
PHOTOS: JCPD car crashes into trailer
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) vehicle crashed into a trailer at the 3200 block of Mayfield Drive Monday night, knocking it from its foundation. Washington County 911 dispatch confirmed with News Channel 11 that the JCPD responded to the crash and that no injuries were reported. Brianna Braswell told […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TBI: 1 dead after multi-county chase leads to officer-involved shooting
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced that the agency continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday morning. According to a release from the TBI, a Greene County deputy saw a “suspicious vehicle” in the parking lot of a Mosheim business shortly before 3 a.m. The driver, identified […]
Bristol Police: Driver having ‘medical emergency’ during supposed pursuit
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A medical emergency prompted a response from three area agencies just after midnight on Thursday, according to a release from the Bristol, Tennessee Police Department (BTPD). A BTPD officer reportedly heard a loud noise while patrolling the Volunteer Parkway area. The officer then saw a vehicle traveling south with a blown […]
Statesville Record & Landmark
Semi overturns after striking two highway patrol cars, closing I-77 for several hours
Authorities said a tractor-trailer suspected of being involved in multiple hit-and-run crashes beginning in Gaston County struck two North Carolina Highway Patrol cars in Iredell County and then overturned, closing the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 for several hours Saturday night. Master Trooper Jeffrey Swagger, in a news release, said...
supertalk929.com
TBI: 27-year-old man shot dead during arrest attempt by trooper in Jonesborough
A 27-year-old man with active criminal warrants was shot and killed in the midst of a struggle with a Tennessee State Trooper. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed the Wednesday morning incident in Washington County where Tyler Michael Gardner died at the scene in a field off 5 Oaks Road.
Comments / 0