Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Iowa football: Brian Ferentz recaps Spencer Petras' Week 1 performance, shoulders blame
Iowa is in reset and preparation mode for its Week 2 game against Cy-Hawk Series rival Iowa State on Saturday. But the Hawkeyes can’t go through this week without acknowledging their performance in a 7-3 win against FCS South Dakota State to begin the season. While quarterback Spencer Petras had most of fingers pointed at him, the offense as a whole had a disappointing performance, something Hawkeyes offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz mentioned when talking with reporters this week.
247Sports
"We had ample opportunity in the pocket to deliver the ball": Brian Ferentz talks quarterback play
The Hawkeyes have started off this season 1-0, but you wouldn't know it if you took the temperature of the Iowa fan base. Kirk Ferentz's squad only mustered seven points against South Dakota State. They came off two safeties and a field goal that was the result of outstanding field position after a shanked punt.
247Sports
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said ahead of showdown against Iowa State
New week and a new opportunity. That's how the Iowa Hawkeyes are approaching this week against Iowa State after a poor offensive showing against South Dakota State. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the latest on the injury front, preview Iowa State, recap South Dakota State and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say.
247Sports
Five things to know about Iowa State ahead of the 2022 Cy-Hawk game
Iowa will host Iowa State on Saturday, Sept. 10 inside Kinnick Stadium for the annual matchup between the two in-state rivals. Iowa has won the last six meetings between these two programs and the Hawkeyes are hoping to make it seven in a row. Iowa took down South Dakota State...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
247Sports
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release updated depth chart ahead of Iowa State showdown
Cy-Hawk week is in full swing. For the first time since 2018, Iowa State will be coming into Iowa City with upset on its mind. The Hawkeyes have won six straight in the series and are hoping that trend continues. The Hawkeyes are fresh off an all-time worst offensive performance and are hoping to get things right before the Cyclones arrive on Saturday.
Comments / 0