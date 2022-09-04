ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mostly sunny Wednesday with a few showers

WEDNESDAY MORNING: Expect mostly sunny skies to start your Wednesday. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible in southern Arkansas. But these won’t be around long. Temperatures reach the mid-80s by lunchtime. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Showers should continue to push out of the area by Wednesday afternoon, leaving...
ARKANSAS STATE
whiterivernow.com

Third quake in less than a month rattles northeast Arkansas

UPDATE, Sept. 7, 2022, 3:00 p.m.: The quakes keep coming. The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Kicker 102.5

Deepest Lake in Arkansas

According to Wikipedia, the deepest lake in Arkansas is located near Hot Springs National Park, Lake Ouachita. Not only is Lake Ouachita the deepest but the largest and cleanest lake in the nation. The average depth is 50 feet, with a maximum depth of 406 feet with over 40,000 acres...
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day#The Arkansas Storm Team
5NEWS

Florida woman claims Arkansas native as new 'grandma' while at XNA

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With air travel reaching pre-pandemic levels nationwide millions of passengers were expected at airports across the country. Several U.S. airports saw a lot of flight delays and cancelations. At Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA), that was not the case. Instead, new bonds were being formed. Denise...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

AGFC makes another cast for bass plan input in Central Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is adding one last meeting to wrap its outreach efforts for public input on the new Arkansas Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. The last meeting now will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Fish ‘N Stuff in Sherwood.
SHERWOOD, AR
THV11

Arkansas businesses say goodbye to summer

HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — A lot of people have already pulled the plug on summer and settled in for autumn. This holiday weekend marks the unofficial end to a long and busy summer— especially for Lewis and Donna May. For eight weeks, the pair hosted summer camps...
HOT SPRING COUNTY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
whiterivernow.com

Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas

A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
MANILA, AR
5newsonline.com

What's the correct term for someone from Arkansas?

ARKANSAS, USA — Our home officially became a state in 1836 as the 25th state admitted to the Union. Today, natives of our state are commonly referred to as Arkansans. However, that’s not the only true term for us Natural State natives. State historian and State Archives Director Dr. David Ware said that we actually have three-- Arkansan, Arkansian, and Arkansawyer.
ARKANSAS STATE
onlyinark.com

Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter

There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.

Comments / 0

Community Policy