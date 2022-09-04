Read full article on original website
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mostly sunny Wednesday with a few showers
WEDNESDAY MORNING: Expect mostly sunny skies to start your Wednesday. A few isolated showers and storms will be possible in southern Arkansas. But these won’t be around long. Temperatures reach the mid-80s by lunchtime. WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Showers should continue to push out of the area by Wednesday afternoon, leaving...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms will develop again this afternoon
We are starting our Tuesday in the low 70s and upper 60s with patchy fog. Temperatures will rise to the mid and upper 80s by Noon and then rain is possible this afternoon once we climb close to the high temperature of 90°. Some locally, heavy rain can be expected.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A few isolated storms for the Labor Day holiday
MONDAY MORNING: Expect partly cloudy skies to start your Labor Day. A few isolated showers may develop in western Arkansas early in the day. But in most cases, we’ll be dry through the morning. Temperatures reach the mid-80s by midday. MONDAY AFTERNOON: A few more showers and storms build...
whiterivernow.com
Third quake in less than a month rattles northeast Arkansas
UPDATE, Sept. 7, 2022, 3:00 p.m.: The quakes keep coming. The U.S. Geological Survey now reports another quake has hit Lawrence County — the second one this week and the fourth quake in the region in less than a month. According to the USGS, the latest quake was recorded...
Avast! ‘Pirate ship’ in Lake Dardanelle
For weeks people in Russellville have spotted what they are calling a pirate ship in Lake Dardanelle.
Deepest Lake in Arkansas
According to Wikipedia, the deepest lake in Arkansas is located near Hot Springs National Park, Lake Ouachita. Not only is Lake Ouachita the deepest but the largest and cleanest lake in the nation. The average depth is 50 feet, with a maximum depth of 406 feet with over 40,000 acres...
Arkansas housing market cooling, not as quickly as national rate and with some bright spots
Arkansas's housing market is not facing as much a decline as what is being reported nationally.
Kait 8
‘We can make Arkansas the most wired state in the country’ says New AR broadband director
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The Arkansas broadband director is looking at how the state can surpass others with internet connectivity. Glen Howie recently moved to Arkansas from Louisiana, starting his position as broadband director at the beginning of August. Talk Business & Politics interviewed Howie and says he has three pillars...
Florida woman claims Arkansas native as new 'grandma' while at XNA
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — With air travel reaching pre-pandemic levels nationwide millions of passengers were expected at airports across the country. Several U.S. airports saw a lot of flight delays and cancelations. At Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA), that was not the case. Instead, new bonds were being formed. Denise...
fox16.com
AGFC makes another cast for bass plan input in Central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission is adding one last meeting to wrap its outreach efforts for public input on the new Arkansas Reservoir Black Bass Management Plan. The last meeting now will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at Fish ‘N Stuff in Sherwood.
Arkansas businesses say goodbye to summer
HOT SPRING COUNTY, Ark. — A lot of people have already pulled the plug on summer and settled in for autumn. This holiday weekend marks the unofficial end to a long and busy summer— especially for Lewis and Donna May. For eight weeks, the pair hosted summer camps...
Ghost Hunting 101 set for Old State House
Ever wondered if the Old State House might be haunted by the ghosts of politicians past? Here's your chance to decide for yourself!
247Sports
Upon Further Review: Arkansas
It’s obviously true that in any sport, things aren’t going to fall your way all the time forever.
Arkansas gubernatorial candidates hit the road in final stretch of governor’s race
Arkansas Gubernatorial candidates are touring the state as they head not the final stretch of the campaign season.
whiterivernow.com
Another quake recorded in northeast Arkansas
A small earthquake rattled an area just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border near Manila, Ark. around 8 p.m. Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS said the quake had a depth of 7.2 kilometers and had a 2.6 magnitude. The border region of northeast Arkansas, southeast Missouri, and...
5newsonline.com
What's the correct term for someone from Arkansas?
ARKANSAS, USA — Our home officially became a state in 1836 as the 25th state admitted to the Union. Today, natives of our state are commonly referred to as Arkansans. However, that’s not the only true term for us Natural State natives. State historian and State Archives Director Dr. David Ware said that we actually have three-- Arkansan, Arkansian, and Arkansawyer.
onlyinark.com
Samuel G. Trowbridge: Arkansas Mayor and Counterfeiter
There’s no disputing that Arkansas’s early history as a territory and state was sometimes fraught with danger and criminal activity. Still, not many Arkansans today know that in 1842 the Little Rock mayor himself was arrested as the ringleader of a criminal gang operating inside the state. The arrest and subsequent trial were the talk of the town and state for much of 1842 and 1843.
KATV
Leadership Arkansas announces its Class of XXVII; 54 Arkansas leaders selected
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — 54 Arkansas leaders have been selected for a program operated by the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and the Associated Industries of Arkansas. According to a press release, these individuals were chosen to be a part of the Leadership Arkansas Class XVII. Leadership Arkansas developed...
Missouri and Arkansas part of multi-state victory in opioid addiction treatment lawsuit
Arkansas was part of a 41 state coalition which prevailed in court today regarding the drug Suboxone.
thv11.com
Arkansas food trucks benefit from lower gas prices
According to AAA, Arkansas currently has the lowest average gas prices. Food truck owners speak about how they've benefited from those lower prices.
