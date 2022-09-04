On a night full of outstanding plays, it was the team's effort which head coach Dino Babers signaled out as what he was most proud of after watching the Louisville tape. In particular, a touchdown saving tacke by defensive back Garrett Williams. Louisville wide receiver Tyler Hudson was headed to the endzone after catching a pass from fellow wide receiver Braden Smith on a trick play, but Williams caught Hudson from behind at the four-yard line. Four plays later, linebacker Marlowe Wax stopped Cardinal quarterback Malik Cunningham for a two-yard loss on fourth down.

