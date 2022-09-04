Read full article on original website
cuse.com
Volleyball Set To Welcome Army, Hofstra, and Yale In Syracuse Tournament
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Volleyball is set to host the Syracuse Tournament, as they welcome Army, Hofstra, and Yale for a three-game home stand. 'Cuse will kick off the tournament with its long-awaited home opener tomorrow night, facing the Army Black Knights at 5:00 p.m. The squad will then face Hofstra (11:00 a.m) and Yale (7:30 p.m.) in doubleheader action on Friday, September 9th, with all games streaming on ACCNX.
cuse.com
Orange Travel To Binghamton
Game Details: Thursday, September 8, Binghamton, N.Y., 7:00 p.m. Syracuse (5-1-0) seeks a fifth consecutive victory when it plays at Binghamton (1-3-1) on Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7:00 p.m. The Syracuse-Binghamton Series:. The Orange have a 7-1-1 advantage in the all-time series with Binghamton. The two teams first squared off...
cuse.com
Orange Look to Continue Momentum
On a night full of outstanding plays, it was the team's effort which head coach Dino Babers signaled out as what he was most proud of after watching the Louisville tape. In particular, a touchdown saving tacke by defensive back Garrett Williams. Louisville wide receiver Tyler Hudson was headed to the endzone after catching a pass from fellow wide receiver Braden Smith on a trick play, but Williams caught Hudson from behind at the four-yard line. Four plays later, linebacker Marlowe Wax stopped Cardinal quarterback Malik Cunningham for a two-yard loss on fourth down.
