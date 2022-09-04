Toronto Blue Jays minor league notes from September 4th: Nate Pearson returns, affiliates searching for the playoffs and more!

Read full article on original website
Braves take over atop the NL East, but the job is just getting started
Since June 1st, the Braves have been the best team in baseball, owners of a 61-24 record, and last night, they won their sixth in a row behind an offensive onslaught. The Braves broke out for ten runs, but every one of them was needed against an Oakland team that isn’t exactly known for their offense.
Yankees could have to fend off arch-rival for Aaron Judge on monster extension
The New York Yankees may be struggling to put together wins at the present moment, but star slugger Aaron Judge continues to rake, hitting his 54th homer of the season against the Minnesota Twins on Monday afternoon. In fact, Judge has elevated his batting average to .302, tied for 11th...
Shohei Ohtani had awesome gesture for position player who struck him out
In addition to being a standout pitcher and a standout hitter, Shohei Ohtani is also a standout sportsman. The Los Angeles Angels sensation Ohtani went viral this week because of his cool gesture for Detroit Tigers infielder Koby Clemens. With Detroit trailing the Angels 9-0 heading into the eighth inning on Monday, they turned to the position player Clemens to pitch the frame. Clemens responded by somehow striking out Ohtani, who had already homered twice in the contest, on a 68 mph floater. Clemens got Ohtani looking and pumped his fist in celebration.
Watch: Pirates Oneil Cruz Hits One-Handed Homer Into Allegheny River
Cruz's long ball was the 67th home run to find its way into the Allegheny River since PNC Park opened in 2001. Oneil Cruz — named after five-time All-Star and five-time World Series champion Paul O'Neill — has dazzled in his rookie season. Over 62 games in his...
St. Louis Cardinals play the Washington Nationals Wednesday
Washington Nationals (48-88, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (80-56, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-2, 4.39 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 24 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (8-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -311, Nationals +252; over/under is 8...
What are the Braves biggest areas of concern one month away from the postseason?
We are just about a month away from the best time of the year. There’s still a lot of regular season baseball to be played, but we know one thing for sure — the Braves will once again be apart of October. It’s just a matter of whether they will be a Wild Card or NL East champions. Right now, they trail the Mets by one game in the division, but World Series champions come from everywhere. With Atlanta’s current roster, they have as good of a chance at repeating as anybody over the last two decades.
Blue Jays and Orioles involved in bench-clearing incident during Tuesday's game
The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles had a bench-clearing incident during Tuesday night’s game. Orioles reliever Bryan Baker struck out Matt Chapman for the final out of the top of the seventh inning. Baker held his hand towards the Jays’ dugout and used it to make a talking gesture. He also was nodding several times as he looked in their direction.
Albert Pujols Has Crossed A Mind-Blowing Mark
The stretch run of the 2022 MLB season has begun, which marks the final month of a certain St. Louis Cardinals legend’s historic career. Albert Pujols has been around a long time and has seen it all during his epic career. But soon, regardless of how deep the Cards...
Nationals send gift to family after man steals baseball from daughter
One of the more upsetting recent MLB stories fortunately has a happy ending coming off the Labor Day holiday weekend. As noted by TMZ Sports, the Washington Nationals were celebrating Youth Champions Day for last Thursday's home game against the Oakland Athletics and invited the Shenandoah Rec League Babe Ruth 10U All-Star Softball squad to Nationals Park for the occasion. At one point during the contest, Washington outfielder Joey Meneses tossed a baseball toward a 10-year-old girl who was ready to grab the souvenir before a grown man caught it and then refused to hand it over:
The Yankees have a Gleyber Torres problem
The Yankees have strung together two consecutive wins, stealing a game against the Tampa Bay Rays to finish off a three-game series down south and securing the series opener against the Minnesota Twins over a four game set. Wins have been hard to come by for a struggling Yankee team...
Jose Quintana Is Making History With The Cardinals
The St. Louis Cardinals had a glaring need for starting pitching at the trade deadline just over a month ago. With injuries to Jack Flaherty and Steven Matz, St. Louis needed to act, and president of baseball operations John Mozeliak swung deals to acquire left-handers Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery.
Watch: Benches Clear in Baltimore Orioles-Toronto Blue Jays Game
The benches cleared in Baltimore Tuesday night midway through the seventh inning, after Baltimore Orioles reliever Bryan Baker struck out Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Matt Chapman. Baker appears to have made a hand gesture that set off a reaction from Chapman, as well as the Blue Jays' dugout. The...
The Blue Jays make multiple rosters moves, including re-calling their top prospect, Gabriel Moreno
A slew of roster moves have been announced heading into Wednesday’s finale with the Baltimore Orioles. It was announced that the Pirates claimed Zack Collins off of waivers, which you can read more about here courtesy of BJN’s Thomas Hall. However, more moves were made, as reliever Zach...
Aaron Judge blasts 55th home run, makes Yankees history
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has been on an absolute roll this season as the slugger looks to make history. Judge entered Wednesday’s action with 54 homers, tied with Alex Rodriguez for the most homers in a season by a right-handed hitter in Yankees history. It didn’t take...
Things got heated as the Orioles beat the Blue Jays 9-6 on Tuesday
You wanted a Blue Jays win tonight? How about some ejections, cleared benches, and Yusei Kikuchi getting meaningful innings in September?. Aside from a Blue Jays win, all of the above were present as Toronto dropped the third game of a four-game set to the Orioles 9-6. Aside from Bo Bichette hitting his fourth home run in two games, this one was pretty ugly for the Jays.
The Blue Jays Have A Historic Duo In The Lineup
Yesterday, the Toronto Blue Jays had quite a big day at Camden Yards against the surging Baltimore Orioles. Bo Bichette especially had a pretty big day, hitting three home runs against the Orioles and leading the Blue Jays to an 8-4 Labor Day victory. Toronto has now won five straight...
Yankees are being forced into a dark corner with their starting outfielders
The New York Yankees still have about a month until the playoffs begin, and they are forced into elimination rounds. While they are currently enjoying a two-game winning streak, they’ve been abysmal for the most part since after the All-Star break. Specifically, the Bombers have won just 17 games...
Blue Jays play the Orioles after Bichette's 3-home run game
Toronto Blue Jays (75-59, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (71-64, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Mitch White (1-5, 4.67 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 67 strikeouts); Orioles: Kyle Bradish (3-5, 5.17 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 84 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -115, Orioles -105; over/under...
Kirk leads Blue Jays against the Orioles after 4-hit performance
Toronto Blue Jays (75-60, third in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (72-64, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (13-7, 2.48 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (6-4, 3.22 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 68 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -146, Orioles +125; over/under...
Blackhawks' Legend Brent Seabrook Moves Into Coaching
Chicago Blackhawks' legend Brent Seabrook is back on the ice. This time, he will be serving as a player development coach for the Vancouver Giants of the WHL. This won't be the three-time Stanley Cup champion's first coaching stint, however. Seabrook filled in as an assistant for the Giants last season while head coach Michael Dyck joined Canada at the World Juniors.
