Freshman Has One Of Top Cal Debuts In School’s History In Last Saturday’s Victory Over UC Davis. BERKELEY – Jaydn Ott earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors for his performance in his Cal debut in a 34-13 season-opening home victory over UC Davis last Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Ott is the first Cal player to be honored with a Pac-12 weekly honor in 2022 and follows the Golden Bears' two most recent selections when Ben Coleman (Offensive Lineman) and Lu-Magia Hearns III (Freshman) were conference Players of the Week in a 41-11 win over Stanford in the 2021 Big Game.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO