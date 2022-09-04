ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
calbears.com

Cal Begins Three-Game Road Swing

BERKELEY - Cal looks to continue a four-match unbeaten streak as the Bears take on Cal State Fullerton and Santa Clara this week. The Bears will kickoff against the Titans at 7 p.m. on Thursday followed by a 1 p.m. tilt against the Broncos on Sunday. Cal finished last week...
FULLERTON, CA
calbears.com

Jaydn Ott Named Pac-12 Freshman Of The Week

Freshman Has One Of Top Cal Debuts In School’s History In Last Saturday’s Victory Over UC Davis. BERKELEY – Jaydn Ott earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors for his performance in his Cal debut in a 34-13 season-opening home victory over UC Davis last Saturday at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Ott is the first Cal player to be honored with a Pac-12 weekly honor in 2022 and follows the Golden Bears' two most recent selections when Ben Coleman (Offensive Lineman) and Lu-Magia Hearns III (Freshman) were conference Players of the Week in a 41-11 win over Stanford in the 2021 Big Game.
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Emerald Coast Classic Tickets On Sale

NICEVILLE, Fla. – Tickets for the eighth-annual Emerald Coast Classic college basketball tournament, presented by Global Sports, are officially on sale as of Tuesday morning on the official tournament website www.emeraldcoastclassic.com. Tickets start at $20 per session with each session having two games. The Emerald Coast Classic will be...
BERKELEY, CA
calbears.com

Reunited In Berkeley

Different Basketball Paths Lead Alajiki, Okafor From Ireland To Cal. Sam Alajiki and ND Okafor's basketball journeys have taken many twists and turns since beginning in Dundalk, Ireland. It just so happens to be in Berkeley, California - 5,000 miles away from where those paths started - that the two...
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy