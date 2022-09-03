Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Northumberland resident makes demands over dead people on voter rollsWatchful EyeNorthumberland County, VA
The Most Haunted Places in Williamsburg, VirginiaChannelocityWilliamsburg, VA
Old Ferry Rd. bridge openings for boats suspended until AprilWatchful EyeMathews, VA
Kilmarnock gives $25,000 to Kilmarnock Volunteer Fire DepartmentWatchful EyeKilmarnock, VA
2022 Best Places To Teach in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
Related
Disturbing details emerge in the death of jogger Eliza Fletcher as the suspect is arraigned on murder charges
Police were searching near a vacant home in Memphis, Tennessee, when they discovered Eliza Fletcher's body and a discarded garbage bag containing what appears to be her running shorts. The disturbing details were included in an amended affidavit filed Tuesday in a Shelby County criminal court, days after police arrested...
Husband Shoots Wife Seven Times Before Killing Himself
What first started as a mere threat to the newlywed soon became a sad reality. Beautiful Swalha Salum was a prominent self-made makeup artist in Buswelu, Tanzania. From a tender age, she dreamt of being successful and had worked hard towards it, but unfortunately, she would not live long to enjoy the fruits of her sweat.
Tennessee Woman Convicted of Cold Case Murder that Occurred When She Was 13 Years Old Granted New Trial After Judge Finds ‘Cumulative’ Errors with First One
A Tennessee woman long ago convicted on felony murder and robbery charges has won a new trial after years of insisting that she was framed and had no knowledge of the crime whatsoever. In 2009, 68-year-old Franklin Bonner was tied to a table and chair during an alleged robbery attempt...
Parents left furious after 30 children sent home from school because of wrong shoes
Parents of 30 students at Taverham High School in Norfolk have been left fuming after their kids were sent home on the first day of term for wearing ‘incorrect’ footwear. The school’s headteacher, Dr Roger Harris, confirmed pupils had been refused entry to a classroom on 6 September.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Major update in Welcome to Sweetie Pie’s murder after reality star’s uncle hired ‘hitman to kill him for life insurance’
THE Sweetie Pie’s Restaurant murder-for-hire plot went to trial on Tuesday, September 6, over six years after reality TV star, Andre Montgomery was fatally shot. James Timothy Norman, Andre’s uncle, was arrested in 2020 for allegedly conspiring with an exotic dancer to murder his nephew. James was charged...
N.Y. Teacher Missing Since March Is Found Dead in Woods, Friend Says She Left Job to Escape Man's Harassment
Meghan Marohn "was one of those unique, impassioned, endlessly curious and deeply caring teachers that transform young lives," her friend Chris Hedges wrote The body of a beloved Upstate New York English teacher who went missing in March was found in the woods of the Berkshires in Massachusetts, say police. On Monday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified remains that were found in Lee on Friday as those of missing woman Meghan Marohn, 42, the Berkshire District Attorney's Office confirmed to PEOPLE. On Thursday night, "a civilian discovered partial human remains...
Daily Beast
Saskatchewan Stabbing Rampage Suspect Dies After Arrest: Reports
Myles Sanderson, one of two people suspected of a stabbing rampage across a Canadian province that left 10 people dead and 18 injured, was apprehended Wednesday afternoon, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. He later died of apparently self-inflicted injuries, according to multiple reports. After a frantic manhunt, Sanderson, 32, was taken...
Daily Beast
Glam Pastor Files $20M Suit Against Critics Skeptical of Livestreamed Robbery
A blinged-up Brooklyn cleric is calling down the power of heaven—or at least the New York courts system—on two men who have allegedly maligned his holy name in the wake of a mid-sermon robbery caught on livestream in July. In two separate suits, Bishop Lamor Whitehead is seeking at least $20 million each from defendants YouTuber De’Mario Q. Jives and social media personality Larry Reid. The filing against Jives claims the YouTuber took to his channel to tell his 80,000 subscribers that Whitehead was “drug dealing,” and had last month been “wearing the same jewelry that [he] got robbed in.” Reid is accused of slandering Whitehead by writing he “scammed people out of money” and would be “locked up in about three months.” “As a result of [the defendants’] conduct, Plaintiff lost business deals, church members and income,” read Whitehead’s court records, filed Friday, according to the New York Daily News. “[Defendants] are liable to Plaintiff for defamation, libel per se and slander per se.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Beast
Family Horrified as Man Shot to Death at Engagement Party, Suspect Remains on the Run
The family of a man shot to death could be heard wailing late Sunday night after an argument between two men at an engagement party in Northridge ended in tragedy. The LAPD said the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a party rental hall “with several hundred party goers,” when a 30-year-old Hispanic suspect shot 29-year-old Edgar Rodriguez of Anaheim, multiple times. Cops say Rodriguez and the suspect were attending the party—a family member’s engagement—when the pair, along with a number of other guests, “engaged in an altercation.” The suspect fired multiple times, hitting Rodriguez in the upper torso. Another man was reportedly pistol-whipped and treated at the scene. Responding officers found Rodriguez on the ground and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His family, including his mother, wife, and two small children were in attendance but it is unclear if they witnessed the shooting. The LAPD on Sunday night asked the public for help to provide information that would lead to an arrest of the suspect. According to Fox 11, the suspect fled the scene and while multiple witnesses identified the suspect to police, his name or other identifying factors have not been released. He remains on the run.
Man shot dead in Raceland
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead. “The shooting occurred this evening (September 7, 2022) in the 600 block of St. Louis Street in Raceland,” according to a news release.
Daily Beast
Cops Release Pics of Suspect in Las Vegas Investigative Journalist’s Homicide
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released photographs on Monday of the possible culprit responsible for the homicide of a veteran journalist last week, asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Jeff German, a 69-year-old investigative reporter for The Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found stabbed to death outside his home Saturday morning. While a motive was not immediately clear, police believe German was stabbed in an altercation sometime on Friday. Editors for the Journal said German did not express any recent concerns for his safety. Alongside the photos of the suspect, police noted that “it appears the suspect was potentially casing the area to commit other crimes before the homicide occurred.” The department also asked homes and businesses in German’s neighborhood to review their own video footage from Friday for images of the suspect.
Comments / 0