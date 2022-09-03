The family of a man shot to death could be heard wailing late Sunday night after an argument between two men at an engagement party in Northridge ended in tragedy. The LAPD said the shooting occurred just after 11 p.m. in the parking lot of a party rental hall “with several hundred party goers,” when a 30-year-old Hispanic suspect shot 29-year-old Edgar Rodriguez of Anaheim, multiple times. Cops say Rodriguez and the suspect were attending the party—a family member’s engagement—when the pair, along with a number of other guests, “engaged in an altercation.” The suspect fired multiple times, hitting Rodriguez in the upper torso. Another man was reportedly pistol-whipped and treated at the scene. Responding officers found Rodriguez on the ground and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His family, including his mother, wife, and two small children were in attendance but it is unclear if they witnessed the shooting. The LAPD on Sunday night asked the public for help to provide information that would lead to an arrest of the suspect. According to Fox 11, the suspect fled the scene and while multiple witnesses identified the suspect to police, his name or other identifying factors have not been released. He remains on the run.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO