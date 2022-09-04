ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Video Highlights: Miami Springs vs Hialeah Football 2022

This video produced by the Youtube Channel Football Film Fanatics shows some of the highlights from last week’s football game between Miami Springs and Hialeah. It’s a fun watch for anyone who enjoys football, high school sports, and the legendary rivalry between Miami Springs and Hialeah. Ultimately, Hialeah...
calleochonews.com

The LifeWallet Park UM football stadium with 60,000 seats is on it’s way thanks to the “Ruiz clan”

Johnny Ruiz which is the eldest of the 3 kids that make up the “Ruiz clan” has released designs for the long awaited and planned Tropical Park football stadium. The head of the ”Ruiz clan” is John H. Ruiz, a business billionaire and University of Miami alumni, who seeks to establish a new place in Southwest Miami-Dade at Tropical Park off Bird Road for the University of Miami football team. Then we have Alex Ruiz - Chief Executive Officer of Cigarette Racing, Cristy Ruiz - Chief Marketing Officer of Cigarette Racing, and last but not least there is, Johnny Ruiz - Chief Operations Officer of Cigarette Racing and also the one mostly involved with the anxiously awaited UM football stadium.
saltwatersportsman.com

104-Pound Wahoo Wins $65,000

A Florida angler set a tournament record and earned a $65,000 payout with a 104-pound wahoo on the final day of the MidAtlantic, the venerable five-day tournament with a reputation for last-minute dramatics. This year’s edition, which kicked off Aug. 22, played true to pattern, with the top three wahoo catches coming in the final hours of fishing on Aug. 26.
secretmiami.com

10 Best Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In Miami

We’re not short on celebrities here in the city, especially ones moonlighting as restauranteurs. From a reggaetonero’s bakery to a fast-casual franchise by a beloved rapper, here are the spots you’ve probably been frequenting that are owned by high profile stars you know and love. 1. La...
sflcn.com

Gospel Heritage Month Spotlight: Pastor Marc Cooper

MIAMI – September is Gospel Heritage month. Gospel music is a beloved art form with a key presence spanning decades, generations, and races. Additionally, this genre of music is one that achieved pop culture and historical relevance. Gospel Music, born in the Black church, is a foundational American art form with a legacy that continues to inspire popular culture as strongly as it does churchgoers.
miami.edu

350 S Miami Ave Rental

wild941.com

Florida Woman Named Tupac Shakur Arrested For Beating Man With Bat

A Miami-Dade woman named Tupac Amaru Shakur was arrested after she allegedly hit an elderly man with a baseball bat who was just relaxing on a bench outside of a hospital. The 34-year-old woman who shares the same name as the iconic rapper, allegedly hit the man “several times” outside of Hialeah Hospital with a baseball bat while he was chill’n on a bench alone.
Black Enterprise

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invests $2M in Miami Facility to Create Second Home for Independent Creators

There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments. Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.
mainstreetdailynews.com

RedCoach announces red-eye routes

RedCoach announced they would offer new red-eye routes to select Florida markets with a stop in Gainesville. Starting on Monday, the red eye service is now available from Miami International Airport to Gainesville, according to a RedCoach press release. With airline schedules constantly changing and canceling, the red-eye route provides...
Eater

13 Miami Restaurant Openings to Get Excited About This Fall

Sure we might experience a changing of the “seasons” here in South Florida, but what really indicates the seasonal transition is the slew of new restaurants that open their doors here in Miami. From a two restaurants from Top Chef winners, to offshoots of longtime favorites, and the return of hometown chefs, here are the 13 restaurants to be looking froward to this fall.
CBS Miami

Miami announces continued effort to reduce homelessness

MIAMI - In an effort to reduce chronic homelessness in Miami, Mayor Francis Suarez announced a second grant aimed toward boosting workforce development programs for the homeless. The workforce programs are part of Suarez's Functional Zero Plan, an effort to make Miami the first major city in the country to reach functional zero chronic homelessness."I think it's incredibly important with rental prices going through the roof," said Suarez. A $200,000 donation from the City of Miami to Chapman Partnership was announced Wednesday morning at the Chapman Partnership homeless assistance center in Miami. The grant will be used to help fund work development courses...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘A sore, sore moment’: Two minors, two adults injured in shooting at youth football game in Lauderdale Lakes

Four people, including two minors, were shot during a youth football game Sunday night at a high school in Lauderdale Lakes, authorities said. The gunfire erupted shortly before 8:30 p.m. at Boyd Anderson High School, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Three of the victims were taken to a nearby hospital and the fourth victim was identified later, though it remained unclear Tuesday when the ...
POLITICO

Charlie Crist's No. 2 is in the spotlight's glare

Hello and welcome to Thursday. What about?— Charlie Crist went to Jacksonville this week to lay into Gov. Ron DeSantis over property insurance. The first question he got was about his choice of running mate, Miami-Dade teachers union leader Karla Hernández-Mats. Too much attention— The Crist campaign has...
