5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
LB Ezekiel Marcelin Talks Miami, Connection With Wesley Bissainthe
2025 linebacker Ezekiel Marcelin updates his recruitment.
Miami football legacy Frank Gore Jr. returns home Saturday
Miami football legacy Frank Gore Jr. will return to South Florida with Southern Mississippi when the teams play on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. Gore starred at Coral Gables High School just like his synonymous father. As a senior in 2019, Gore ran for 1,111 yards and 13 touchdowns. In...
Henry County Daily Herald
No. 15 Miami takes on So. Mississippi, Frank Gore Jr.
That will be Job No. 1 for 15th-ranked Miami (1-0) Saturday afternoon when it plays host to Southern Mississippi (0-1).
calleochonews.com
The LifeWallet Park UM football stadium with 60,000 seats is on it’s way thanks to the “Ruiz clan”
Johnny Ruiz which is the eldest of the 3 kids that make up the “Ruiz clan” has released designs for the long awaited and planned Tropical Park football stadium. The head of the ”Ruiz clan” is John H. Ruiz, a business billionaire and University of Miami alumni, who seeks to establish a new place in Southwest Miami-Dade at Tropical Park off Bird Road for the University of Miami football team. Then we have Alex Ruiz - Chief Executive Officer of Cigarette Racing, Cristy Ruiz - Chief Marketing Officer of Cigarette Racing, and last but not least there is, Johnny Ruiz - Chief Operations Officer of Cigarette Racing and also the one mostly involved with the anxiously awaited UM football stadium.
secretmiami.com
10 Best Celebrity-Owned Restaurants In Miami
We’re not short on celebrities here in the city, especially ones moonlighting as restauranteurs. From a reggaetonero’s bakery to a fast-casual franchise by a beloved rapper, here are the spots you’ve probably been frequenting that are owned by high profile stars you know and love. 1. La...
fox40jackson.com
LAWRENCE JONES: Miami mayor’s ‘tremendous success’ fuels rumors of another presidential challenger in 2024
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez joined “Lawrence Jones Cross Country” to discuss what’s right about Miami as a model city for the rest of the country. LAWRENCE JONES: On the other side of the aisle, another rumored 2024 challenger has emerged. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez has splashed onto the scene with tremendous success in the Sunshine State. I had the chance to visit with him about what’s going right in Miami and his presidential potential.
sflcn.com
Gospel Heritage Month Spotlight: Pastor Marc Cooper
MIAMI – September is Gospel Heritage month. Gospel music is a beloved art form with a key presence spanning decades, generations, and races. Additionally, this genre of music is one that achieved pop culture and historical relevance. Gospel Music, born in the Black church, is a foundational American art form with a legacy that continues to inspire popular culture as strongly as it does churchgoers.
biscaynetimes.com
North Miami Gears Up for Change
North Miami will be a century old in less than four years, and according to those who work for the city, it shows. Councilman Scott Galvin says he looks around today and sees the same one-story, 1950s-era storefronts that existed when he was born there 53 years ago. “Almost nothing...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Invests $2M in Miami Facility to Create Second Home for Independent Creators
There’s a hot location involved in a new extension to Sean “Diddy” Combs’ portfolio of investments. Philadelphia-based Resources For Every Creator (REC) received a donation of $2 million from Sean Combs Capital to launch a facility in Miami. Will Toms and Dave Silver, Forbes 30 under 30 recipients, founded REC in 2015 to provide resources and opportunities for the next generation of creators to pursue their entrepreneurial goals.
mainstreetdailynews.com
RedCoach announces red-eye routes
RedCoach announced they would offer new red-eye routes to select Florida markets with a stop in Gainesville. Starting on Monday, the red eye service is now available from Miami International Airport to Gainesville, according to a RedCoach press release. With airline schedules constantly changing and canceling, the red-eye route provides...
Florida high school senior dies after boat hits channel marker
A Florida high school senior was killed after a boating crash on Sunday night, NBC affiliate WTVJ reported.
Miami woman named Tupac Shakur arrested for assault at Hialeah Hospital
MIAMI – A Miami woman was arrested – accused of hitting a man with a baseball bat. And her name may sound familiar to some.This is 34-year-old Tupac Shakur. Yes, she has the same name as the late rapper. According to the arrest report we obtained, the incident happened yesterday at a bench outside Hialeah Hospital. The victim told police he was sitting on the beach. That's when Shakur came up and began hitting him. He was able to take the bat from her. That's when she ran into the hospital but was later arrested. The victim suffered several injuries but refused medical treatment.
Miami rent skyrockets to $3,410 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 37 percent in one year
It’s no secret rent inflation is causing financial hardship for many Miami residents this year. Rental platform Zumper reports that year-over-year the median rent for a one-bedroom apartment in Miami has gone up 34 percent to $2,520 a month.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Adrienne Arsht sells Miami estate for a record $106.87M
Living in the Free State of Florida doesn’t come for free. Businesswoman and philanthropist Adrienne Arsht has sold her 4-acre waterfront compound in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood for a cool $106.87 million, its listing brokerage confirmed to The Post on Friday. The Wall Street Journal, which broke news of the sale, reported that mighty sum not only breaks a sales record for Miami-Dade County, but also marks the first time a Miami home has traded hands for nine figures.
Click10.com
Man arrested in Orlando over attack at gym in North Miami, police say
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A former LA Fitness employee in Miami-Dade County was arrested in Orlando two months after he was accused of using a barbell to hit a gym member over the head, police said. Major Kessler Brooks, a spokesman for the North Miami Police Department, said detectives...
wlrn.org
$10 billlion MetroCenter plan aims to transform downtown Miami
This is the vision: At the western end of downtown Miami, a dense, walkable, transit-centered and family-friendly high-rise district would bloom over eight city blocks. Rents for thousands of apartments would fall within reach of the average Miamian. Children would walk to neighborhood schools, check out books at a new public library and explore Miami’s colorful history at an alluring new museum. Neighbors could gather at a new park, dine and shop nearby, or work out at an up-to-date wellness center.
Signs point to cooling of South Florida's red-hot real estate market
FORT LAUDERDALE - There are signs South Florida's red hot real estate market is cooling. Not as many houses have sold in the last few months and inventory is up, and since interest rates started rising, prospective buyers are not as plentiful. Gisela Leguizamon just put her Northwest Fort Lauderdale home up for sale."I do love this neighborhood but my husband passed away a year ago and it's hard for me to stay here," she said. She's asking $600,000 for the nearly 1,300-square-foot home that sits on a canal.But will it sell? In her neighborhood, there are several other houses for sale.We saw...
sflcn.com
20th Annual Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Launches with 20-Hour Sale
MIRAMAR – The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Sunday, November 13th, at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Florida. To kick off a host of activities to celebrate this milestone, patrons will have the opportunity to get tickets to the festival for only Twenty Dollars for 20 hours on Friday, October 9th, beginning at 9:00 am.
WSVN-TV
New video of shooting that hurt 4 at sporting event at Boyd Anderson High
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - New video shows a new perspective of what happened during a football game as gunfire sent young players and spectators running for cover. 7News learned on Tuesday that an argument may have sparked the shooting. New video shows the chaos that happened Sunday evening at...
Click10.com
2 remain in critical condition as 17-year-old victim mourned after Miami-Dade boat crash
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Three victims remain hospitalized, two of them in critical condition, as friends gathered Tuesday to mourn a 17-year-old girl who died in a boat crash Sunday night in the waters near Biscayne Bay. Local 10 News got an exclusive look at the damaged 29-foot vessel...
