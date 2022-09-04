MIAMI – A Miami woman was arrested – accused of hitting a man with a baseball bat. And her name may sound familiar to some.This is 34-year-old Tupac Shakur. Yes, she has the same name as the late rapper. According to the arrest report we obtained, the incident happened yesterday at a bench outside Hialeah Hospital. The victim told police he was sitting on the beach. That's when Shakur came up and began hitting him. He was able to take the bat from her. That's when she ran into the hospital but was later arrested. The victim suffered several injuries but refused medical treatment.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO