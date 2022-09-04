Dozens of vehicles filled with families and groups of friends showed up for the last movie showings under the stars at the West Wind Drive-In in Goleta on Monday. The property at 907 S. Kellogg Ave. first opened as a drive-in theater in the summer of 1966 and remained open until 1991. Following the 1991 closure, the area served only as the West Wind Goleta Public Market for about 19 years until it reopened as the West Wind Drive-In in 2010.

