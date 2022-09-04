Two penalty kicks give Portland Timbers a 2-1 win over Atlanta United

Portland's victory is the third in a row and keeps the Timbers above the playoff line.

The Portland Timbers converted twice from the penalty spot on Sunday and withstood a late push from a desperate Atlanta United club to score their third consecutive 2-1 win. Santiago Moreno and Dairon Asprilla each converted a penalty as Portland remained above the MLS Western Conference playoff line — for now.

Scoring

Timbers, 38th minute — Santiago Moreno blasts home a penalty kick after drawing the foul in the box.

Timbers, 82nd minute — Dairon Asprilla converts a penalty kick after Diego Chara was fouled in the box by a recovering Santiago Sosa.

Atlanta, 88th minute — Josef Martinez scored with a header off a corner kick making for a tense seven minutes for the Timbers.

Big picture: The Timbers (10-8-12, 42) will remain above the playoff line regardless of other Sunday results. Portland sits seventh, three points up on the LA Galaxy, though the Galaxy have played two fewer games after a late Sunday 1-1 draw with Sporting Kansas City — and play four of their remaining six matches against teams below them in the standings. The Timbers are tied on points with sixth-place Real Salt Lake, which lost Sunday at LAFC, but RSL has five games left and one more win than Portland. … Atlanta (8-12-9, 33 points) was dealt another significant blow to its playoff hopes in the Eastern Conference.

Even with its 10th win, Portland trails all the other Western Conference playoff contenders in that category — which is the first tiebreaker. The Timbers face two of the teams in front of them in the playoff chase over their four remaining matches, including next Saturday's visit from Minnesota United.

This was a critical match for both teams, and Portland's defensive work ultimately was the difference as the Timbers won with suspended coach Giovanni Savarese watching from above and without key midfielder Eryk Williamson, also on a one-game suspension. Cristhian Paredes started in Williamson's place and David Ayala taking over for the final 20 minutes of a hot afternoon on the Providence Park turf.

This win might have come easier had the Timbers been an inch sharper on several well-struck free-kick deliveries, or made better decisions on counterattacks, specifically with Yimmi Chara on the dribble in the first half and one with Jaroslaw Niezgoda leading a three-on-one late in the second half. Then again, how often do the Timbers make things easy on themselves?

Spot success: Portland has earned a league-leading 11 penalty kicks, converting 10 of them (if only they could have been as efficient in December's MLS Cup final). On Sunday, Moreno sent his shot screaming into the roof of the net, giving 6-foot-5 goalkeeper Raul Gudino no chance even though he dove the correct way. Asprilla deftly put his shot away as the keeper guessed wrong.

Moreno's hustle during a scramble play in the box drew the foul that he converted, and a nice pass from Marvin Loria allowed Chara to draw the second PK.

Formational fortitude: The three consecutive wins have come with the Timbers using three central defenders, with two wingbacks, a formation that has allowed the club to put its best 11 players on the field together. Moreno's work as the right wingback is notable. He has been solid and responsible defensively and able to cause problems attacking one on one.

United in defense: Aljaz Ivacic came up with a big save in the 31st minute when Atlanta's Luis Arauio broke in behind after a Portland giveaway. Aside from that, the Timbers kept an Atlanta side that leads MLS in shots attempted from getting into dangerous areas. Only two of Atlanta's 10 shots were on target, none from buildup play.

"Overall, our team defense did really well, especially in the first half," said Carlos Llamosa, the coach of record for the Timbers with Savarese suspended. "Second half, I don't think they have (many) chances except for the set-piece goal. But in the run of play I think we shut down a very dangerous team."

Next Timbers match: Minnesota United at Portland, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10 (FOX 12 Plus)