Kansas City, MO

Jets bested by Panthers in home opener

Wichita – The Newman Volleyball team held their first home match in 2022 by hosting the Drury University Panthers on Thursday night in front of an energetic crowd. Drury came into the game with a 3-5 record and looked to get closer to the .500 mark as the Jets looked to continue their impressive play early into the season.
Eagle runs fastest time in Missouri history

LIBERTY — The fastest running time in Missouri high school history was recorded at the Capitol Federal Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 3. Liberty North’s Sage Wilde won the annual Tim Nixon Invitational in a blazing time of 14:54, almost a full minute faster than the competition.
Kansas vs. West Virginia: Preview and Prediction

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Big 12 matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Saturday, September 10, 2022; 5:00 p.m. CT; Milan Puskar Stadium; Morgantown, West Virginia. TV: ESPN+ (Courtney Lyle, Forrest Conoly, and Tori Petry) Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network (Tony Caridi,...
Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst. With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.
Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America

Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy

Vintage postcard image of the Kansas City stockyards.Public domain, picryl.com. The Kansas City Stockyards operated from 1871 until it closed in 1991. It was located in the West Bottoms not far from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The president of the stockyards from 1948 until it closed was Jay B. Dillingham. In 1870, five acres in the West Bottoms were fenced off for the building of stock pens by railroad executives.
