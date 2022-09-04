Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Bryant Building in downtown Kansas City built as an office building is now a 'carrier hotel'CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Is Sack Nation Back?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Son of Derrick Thomas, Derrion Thomas Interview RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
My 2022 Season Superlative PredictionsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Week 1 Preview Vs CardinalsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
newmanjets.com
Jets bested by Panthers in home opener
Wichita – The Newman Volleyball team held their first home match in 2022 by hosting the Drury University Panthers on Thursday night in front of an energetic crowd. Drury came into the game with a 3-5 record and looked to get closer to the .500 mark as the Jets looked to continue their impressive play early into the season.
mycouriertribune.com
Eagle runs fastest time in Missouri history
LIBERTY — The fastest running time in Missouri high school history was recorded at the Capitol Federal Sports Complex on Saturday, Sept. 3. Liberty North’s Sage Wilde won the annual Tim Nixon Invitational in a blazing time of 14:54, almost a full minute faster than the competition.
New food comes to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium this season
Kansas City Chiefs fans have new game day food options inside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for the 2022-23 NFL season.
Kansas man frustrated after sports bet stunted by internet service provider
A Kansas man said he isn’t able to place a sports bet from his home in the sunflower state due to an IP address issue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
An inside look into Patrick Mahomes’ private jet
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a number of flashy endorsements: Oakley, Hy-Vee and State Farm just to name a few.
KC Current announces groundbreaking for new riverfront stadium
A groundbreaking for the Kansas City Current’s new stadium at Berkley Riverfront Park has been scheduled for Oct. 6, the NWSL club announced Tuesday.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Kansas vs. West Virginia: Preview and Prediction
Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Big 12 matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Saturday, September 10, 2022; 5:00 p.m. CT; Milan Puskar Stadium; Morgantown, West Virginia. TV: ESPN+ (Courtney Lyle, Forrest Conoly, and Tori Petry) Radio: Mountaineer Sports Network (Tony Caridi,...
Former Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid to enter guilty plea in 2021 crash
Former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid is expected to plead guilty to his charge of driving while intoxicated in a multi-vehicle crash in 2021.
RELATED PEOPLE
New prediction puts Kansas City on edge of snowy or dry winter
The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its winter weather forecast, and it puts Kansas City right on the dividing line for snow.
‘Jeopardy!’ moves to a new time on KSN starting Sept. 12
Afternoon television on KSN will look different starting Sept. 12.
WIBW
Overland Park ranked among best places to retire, Wichita ranked among worst
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Overland Park ranked among the best places in the nation to retire, just three hours south, Wichita ranked among the worst. With less than 3 in 10 workers reporting that they are very confident they will have enough money to retire, the personal-finance website WalletHub.com says on Tuesday, Sept. 6, it released its report on 2022′s Best and Worst Places to Retire.
KAKE TV
'It’s not every day you get to fly in a B-17': Texas Raiders arrive in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Spectators got a treat on Monday as they got to ride in a B-17 World War II plane on Wichita’s own B-29 Doc. It was late due to weather conditions, but one of the co-pilots says riding in the plane was on his bucket list.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Missouri City Tops List of FBI’s Most Dangerous City in America
Back in 2019, the FBI put together a list of the most dangerous cities in America, and out of 65 cities, the number one city is located in Missouri. This is a pre-pandemic list put together from 2019 numbers back in that year over 16,000 people were murdered in this country. Data was collected from cities that are greater than 100,000 residents and that is what determined the list. This is no list that any city wants to be on and Missouri has two cities on the list.
Back in the day: the 1871-1991 history of the Kansas City Stockyards built a legacy
Vintage postcard image of the Kansas City stockyards.Public domain, picryl.com. The Kansas City Stockyards operated from 1871 until it closed in 1991. It was located in the West Bottoms not far from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. The president of the stockyards from 1948 until it closed was Jay B. Dillingham. In 1870, five acres in the West Bottoms were fenced off for the building of stock pens by railroad executives.
MoDOT says long-term repairs loom for I-435 bridge joint
While the major bridge repairs were done Wednesday afternoon, MoDOT says it will have to revisit that stretch of I-435 in the near future.
Bonner Springs kicks off Kansas City Renaissance Festival
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. — When one local festival closes, another one opens. People had plenty of activities to choose from over the Labor Day Weekend in Kansas and Missouri. The newest events in town, the Kansas City Renaissance Festival, has something for everyone to enjoy — performances, shops and rides for the kids– including one […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KC woman seriously injured Saturday while inner tubing at Lake of the Ozarks
A Kansas City, Missouri, woman received serious injuries Saturday while inner tubing at the Lake of the Ozarks, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Spectator run over, killed at illegal sideshow in Kansas City
A spectator at an illegal sideshow on Front Street in Kansas City was killed after being ran over by a vehicle just after midnight.
FOX4 plans primetime Missouri US Senate debate; here’s how to weigh in
Nexstar stations in Kansas City, St. Louis, Springfield and Joplin are planning an hourlong, primetime debate for Missouri US Senate candidates.
GUIDE: Updated booster dose availability across the Kansas City area
KSHB 41 News is tracking the latest information on updated COVID-19 booster dose availability across the Kansas City area.
Comments / 0