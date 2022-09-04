ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moraga, CA

KCBD

Former Red Raider third baseman called up to the Texas Rangers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Josh Jung, who played as a third baseman for Texas Tech, is going to be making his professional debut for the Texas Rangers on Friday. Josh was selected by the Texas Rangers in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft. Jung was named the Big 12 Freshman of the year in 2017 and a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball.
B93

Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?

Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
102.5 KISS FM

Jimmy's Egg Closes One Lubbock Location

There's now one less breakfast spot in Lubbock. Jimmy's Egg opened in Lubbock back in August 2019 at the old Rockfish Seafood & Grill location. Three years later, and who knows how many cracked eggs, and Jimmy's Egg has closed its first Lubbock location, located at Slide Road and South Loop 289.
fox34.com

Weather changes ahead, but first...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Change in our weather is on the way. That is, however, still days away. Until then it’s more of the same. After a mild morning, this afternoon will be sunny and hot. Highs will be similar to yesterday, about five degrees above the average for September 6. Winds will remain light.
Awesome 98

Lubbock's Mugshot Monday on a Tuesday: 41 People Arrested Through Labor day

Everyone loves a three-day weekend, but apparently the men and women that work in law enforcement don't get that luxury. It was very busy weekend with Texas Tech winning their first home game of the season against Murray State, but apparently crime doesn't care about football team wins. This round of Mugshot Monday is a special edition because obviously we had a 3-day weekend which was much needed to ring in the start of fall.
everythinglubbock.com

Covenant Health hosting community job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 20

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Covenant Health is looking for kind and caring members of our community to come be a part of our healing family! Applicants can attend a job fair on Tuesday, September 20 hosted at the Knipling Education & Conference Center. Covenant Health is looking to...
everythinglubbock.com

Celebration in honor of Jimmy Dean

LUBBOCK, Texas—The JIMMY DEAN MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL is September 16 and 17 in Plainview, Texas – his hometown. Take a tour of the museum while enjoying live music, including Merle Haggard’s sons, Billy Dean and more.
FMX 94.5

At'l Do Farms Announces the Design for This Year's Corn Maze

At'l Do Farms is one of Lubbock's favorite fall destinations for the whole family. Each year they open their iconic corn maze which features a unique theme with ties to Lubbock and West Texas. Previous maze themes included Dirt to Soil (2021), Thank You for 20 Years (2020) and 'We Salute our Veterans' (2018).
everythinglubbock.com

Motorcycle crashes into Lubbock home Sunday afternoon, 1 seriously injured

LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around around 4:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of 58th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a motorcycle crashed into a house. The motorcyclist suffered serious...
fox34.com

1 killed, multiple injured in crash east of Lorenzo

CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead and several others were injured after a crash Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62/82, just east of Lorenzo. According to DPS, an SUV was legally parked on the shoulder of the east side of the highway. That’s when investigators say another car, driven by 38-year-old Enrique Martinez, of Floydada, partially crossed over into the shoulder and struck the rear of the SUV.
Talk 1340

20 People Bail out Overnight, 28 Left in Lubbock County Detention Center

Today is the first home game of Texas Tech football's 2022 season, with tons of tailgating around the Jones AT&T Stadium. Which means lots of beer, barbecue, and beats (music not the vegetable beets). Back to juicy barbecue, though. There are tons of great grilling smells right now at the stadium with men trying to one-up each other on their grills while their buddies point out how well they are doing. Words of encouragement to your buddies while they grill is a must for game days.
FMX 94.5

Video: Blazing Truck On 50th Street In Lubbock Shocks Onlookers

Well, that's not something you see every day. A Lubbock resident shared a video on Facebook of a black truck engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke on 50th street right next to Monterey High School. This alarming incident occurred yesterday, September 6th, 2022. There weren't any articles written about...
LUBBOCK, TX

