RB Tahj Brooks: Red Raiders 'A Team to Be Dealt With' Following Dominant Season Opener Win
Brooks believes the Red Raiders should be taken seriously following season opener.
Tyler Shough OUT; Can QB Donovan Smith Lead Red Raiders?
Shough's injury catapults Smith to the starting role as Tech enters a tough end to non-conference play.
Former Texas Tech Coordinator Gets First Win at New School
David Yost and the FIU Panthers scored 32 points in the 4th quarter and overtime to beat Bryant, but that's not who I'm talking about. Sonny Cumbie also coached his first game, but couldn't pull out a win against Missouri. The winner of week 1 was Abilene Christian Head Coach...
KCBD
Former Red Raider third baseman called up to the Texas Rangers
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Josh Jung, who played as a third baseman for Texas Tech, is going to be making his professional debut for the Texas Rangers on Friday. Josh was selected by the Texas Rangers in the first round of the 2019 MLB draft. Jung was named the Big 12 Freshman of the year in 2017 and a Freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball.
Lubbock student-athlete collapses after football game, hospitalized in Fort Worth
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Aug 31, freshman running back Zaidyn Ward scored the final touchdown in Monterey High School’s 45-8 victory over Abilene Wylie. After the game, Monterey’s coach called a team huddle. Ward was feeling dizzy, and the coach told him to lift his head up. “When he lifted his head up, they said […]
Honor walk scheduled Monday for Dalhart JV football player
LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to a social media post, the family of Dalhart JV football player, Yahir Cancino announced that they will host an honor walk at 8 p.m. at the University Medical Center in Lubbock on Monday. The family also stated that Yahir will go into surgery Monday night to donate his organs. Anyone […]
abc7amarillo.com
'New home' found for Dalhart football player's organs 4-days after he suffered head injury
LUBBOCK, Texas (KVII) — The organs of a Dalhart football player who died after suffering a head injury will be donated Monday night. "They have found a new home for Yahir’s organs," said Araceli Hernandez, Yahir Cancino's mom. Hernandez said the transplant is scheduled for 8 p.m. in...
Is Lubbock the Ugliest City in Texas?
Who came up with the idea of red buildings with red bricks by red dirt?. Spoiler alert: Lubbock is NOT the ugliest city in Texas, and not by far. Just offhand, Lubbock is to Shallowater what Miss Texas is to Harambe the Gorilla. Shallowater looks like someone stepped in something in Lubbock then wiped it off on some land.
Jimmy’s Egg Closes One Lubbock Location
There's now one less breakfast spot in Lubbock. Jimmy's Egg opened in Lubbock back in August 2019 at the old Rockfish Seafood & Grill location. Three years later, and who knows how many cracked eggs, and Jimmy's Egg has closed its first Lubbock location, located at Slide Road and South Loop 289.
20-Year-Old Anthony Ray Acosta Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Plainview (Plainview, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a motor vehicle accident occurred Friday night in Hale County. The officials stated that a motorcyclist was traveling [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
fox34.com
Weather changes ahead, but first...
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Change in our weather is on the way. That is, however, still days away. Until then it’s more of the same. After a mild morning, this afternoon will be sunny and hot. Highs will be similar to yesterday, about five degrees above the average for September 6. Winds will remain light.
Lubbock’s Mugshot Monday on a Tuesday: 41 People Arrested Through Labor day
Everyone loves a three-day weekend, but apparently the men and women that work in law enforcement don't get that luxury. It was very busy weekend with Texas Tech winning their first home game of the season against Murray State, but apparently crime doesn't care about football team wins. This round of Mugshot Monday is a special edition because obviously we had a 3-day weekend which was much needed to ring in the start of fall.
everythinglubbock.com
Covenant Health hosting community job fair on Tuesday, Sept. 20
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — Covenant Health is looking for kind and caring members of our community to come be a part of our healing family! Applicants can attend a job fair on Tuesday, September 20 hosted at the Knipling Education & Conference Center. Covenant Health is looking to...
everythinglubbock.com
Celebration in honor of Jimmy Dean
LUBBOCK, Texas—The JIMMY DEAN MUSIC AND ARTS FESTIVAL is September 16 and 17 in Plainview, Texas – his hometown. Take a tour of the museum while enjoying live music, including Merle Haggard’s sons, Billy Dean and more.
At’l Do Farms Announces the Design for This Year’s Corn Maze
At'l Do Farms is one of Lubbock's favorite fall destinations for the whole family. Each year they open their iconic corn maze which features a unique theme with ties to Lubbock and West Texas. Previous maze themes included Dirt to Soil (2021), Thank You for 20 Years (2020) and 'We Salute our Veterans' (2018).
everythinglubbock.com
Motorcycle crashes into Lubbock home Sunday afternoon, 1 seriously injured
LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash in Central Lubbock Sunday afternoon. The crash was reported around around 4:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of 58th Street. The Lubbock Police Department told EverythingLubbock.com a motorcycle crashed into a house. The motorcyclist suffered serious...
fox34.com
1 killed, multiple injured in crash east of Lorenzo
CROSBY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - One person is dead and several others were injured after a crash Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 62/82, just east of Lorenzo. According to DPS, an SUV was legally parked on the shoulder of the east side of the highway. That’s when investigators say another car, driven by 38-year-old Enrique Martinez, of Floydada, partially crossed over into the shoulder and struck the rear of the SUV.
Lubbock infant recovering from heart surgery after spending months in NICU
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock infant is recovering from major heart surgery after spending his entire life in the hospital, his mother told KLBK News on Wednesday. Born in June, baby Detwaune, has spent the last two months in the neonatal intensive care unit in Lubbock, as doctors monitored two, rare, congenital heart defects that […]
20 People Bail out Overnight, 28 Left in Lubbock County Detention Center
Today is the first home game of Texas Tech football's 2022 season, with tons of tailgating around the Jones AT&T Stadium. Which means lots of beer, barbecue, and beats (music not the vegetable beets). Back to juicy barbecue, though. There are tons of great grilling smells right now at the stadium with men trying to one-up each other on their grills while their buddies point out how well they are doing. Words of encouragement to your buddies while they grill is a must for game days.
Video: Blazing Truck On 50th Street In Lubbock Shocks Onlookers
Well, that's not something you see every day. A Lubbock resident shared a video on Facebook of a black truck engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke on 50th street right next to Monterey High School. This alarming incident occurred yesterday, September 6th, 2022. There weren't any articles written about...
