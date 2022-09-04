Read full article on original website
Related
Bleacher Report
Seahawks Insider: Russell Wilson Seen as 'Declining Player' by Front Office Member
It turns out Russell Wilson's trade to the Denver Broncos wasn't just about the quarterback's long-simmering issues with coach Pete Carroll. The Seattle Seahawks also apparently believed they were selling high on a player about to hit his decline. "So those two things," a source in the Seahawks' front office...
Stefon Diggs: 3 bold predictions for Bills star in Week 1 vs. Rams
The Buffalo Bills Week 1 opponent is the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams. The teams will play on Thursday, September 8, 2022, to kick off the entire 2022 NFL season. This game is filled with superstars, including All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Ahead of this Prime Time matchup, Bills fans and fantasy owners alike […] The post Stefon Diggs: 3 bold predictions for Bills star in Week 1 vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bleacher Report
'They Need a Time Machine': League Insiders Aren't Buying What Lakers Are Saying
Everything looked rosy on Tuesday in Los Angeles at the Lakers team facility. Russell Westbrook made nice with Patrick Beverley. Coach Darvin Ham expressed excitement for what's to come this season. In his words, "I have the best seat in the house." But if the Los Angeles Lakers go through...
Bleacher Report
Russell Westbrook Trade from Lakers to Heat 'Makes Sense,' NBA Exec Says
The Los Angeles Lakers have made all of the efforts to publicly back Russell Westbrook this offseason, but it's hard to ignore that a change of scenery would probably be best for both the player and organization. And one team that might actually be a fit for Westbrook at this...
RELATED PEOPLE
Bleacher Report
Report: Russell Wilson Blamed Pete Carroll for Holding Him Back in 2019 NFL MVP Race
Russell Wilson was a Super Bowl champion and a nine-time Pro Bowler in his 10-year run with the Seattle Seahawks, but the absence of one accolade reportedly remained a sore point for the star quarterback. ESPN's Brady Henderson laid out what led to Wilson's trade to the Denver Broncos this...
NFL History Says Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and 4 Other QBs Can’t Win Super Bowl 57
History says six specific quarterbacks won't win Super Bowl 57. The post NFL History Says Aaron Rodgers, Patrick Mahomes, and 4 Other QBs Can’t Win Super Bowl 57 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Bleacher Report
ESPN: Russell Wilson's Camp 'Pissed' over Seahawks' Interest in Mahomes, Josh Allen
Prior to getting traded to the Denver Broncos during the offseason, quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly took issue with some decisions made by the Seattle Seahawks front office. According to ESPN's Brady Henderson, Wilson was particularly dismayed by the fact that the Seahawks checked in on quarterbacks ahead of the 2017...
Bleacher Report
Dwight Howard, Carli Lloyd to Be Among Competitors on Fox's 'Special Forces'
Veteran NBA center Dwight Howard is among the 16 celebrities who will take part in Special Forces: The Ultimate Test, a reality show on Fox set to premiere in January, per Rick Porter of the Hollywood Reporter. The show will put the contestants through "intense military-style training" with challenges created...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bleacher Report
Pat McAfee Reportedly Joining ESPN's 'College GameDay' as Full-Time Member
Soon, there will be no way to avoid Pat McAfee. It’s an absolute honor 2 have this tweet tweeted about me.<br><br>GameDay is a show that I’ve been a fan of FOREVER<br><br>So many moving parts including real cool conversations w/ the fine folks from WWE..all moved quickly<br><br>Will lead show manana w/ all the deets<br><br>🗣 DUMBEST LIFE OF ALL TIME <a href="https://t.co/wC4vhzUJIv">https://t.co/wC4vhzUJIv</a>
WWE・
Bleacher Report
Video: Storm Crowd Honors Sue Bird with 'Thank You Sue' Chant After Final WNBA Game
Seattle Storm fans showed their appreciation for WNBA legend Sue Bird following the final game of her illustrious career Tuesday night. After Seattle fell 97-92 to the Las Vegas Aces in Game 4 of the playoff semifinals and was officially eliminated, the home crowd chanted "thank you Sue," as an emotional Bird took it in:
Bleacher Report
Report: Projected No. 1 Pick Victor Wembanyama to Face G League Ignite in Las Vegas
Neither of the presumptive top two picks in the 2023 NBA Draft will be playing college basketball next season. That's not stopping Victor Wembanyama and Scoot Henderson from giving fans a head-to-head preview. Jonathan Givony of ESPN reported Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 will take on Henderson's G League Ignite in two...
Bleacher Report
Emmanuel Sanders Announces Retirement as Member of Broncos: 'I Gave It My All'
Wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday. Sanders, who played for five teams over 12 seasons, signed a one-day contract with the Denver Broncos to retire with the franchise where he found his greatest success. The 2010 third-round pick spent his first four seasons with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bleacher Report
NBA 2K23: Player Ratings for Top Stars at Each Position
As is annual tradition, one of the biggest talking points surrounding the upcoming NBA 2K23 from developer Visual Concepts and 2K Sports is the all-important player ratings. The team behind the ratings rolled out the red carpet ahead of the game's release on Friday. In response, fans immediately engaged in the expected debates and huge names such as Kevin Durant commented publicly on the matter.
NBA・
Bleacher Report
A'ja Wilson Named 2022 WNBA MVP; Aces Star Previously Won Award in 2020
One day after helping dispatch the Seattle Storm from the 2022 WNBA playoffs, A'ja Wilson earned another victory over Storm star Breanna Stewart. The Las Vegas Aces forward was crowned the WNBA MVP for the second time. She collected 31 first-place votes to 23 for Stewart. Bleacher Report @BleacherReport. 🚨...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson Puts Friday Deadline on Ravens Contract Talks Ahead of 2022 Season
Lamar Jackson has officially given the Baltimore Ravens a deadline to finalize his extension, telling reporters Wednesday that both sides are still engaged in discussions but he plans to cease negotiations Friday. "As of right now, you know, we're still talking," Jackson said. "The week's not over yet, but soon,...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the NBA's Best Villains of the Past 10 Years
Professional sports remain the peak of reality television, and few leagues offer quite as much drama as the NBA. Like any good story, it has good guys and villains. You can’t really have that tension without having both. And for today’s slideshow, we’re only looking at one side of that coin.
NBA・
Bleacher Report
King on Odell Beckham Jr.: Rams Think They Have a Great Chance to Sign WR to Contract
Odell Beckham Jr. remains a free agent as he recovers from his torn ACL, but all signs point to the wide receiver returning to the Los Angeles Rams. "The Rams think they've got a great chance of re-signing Beckham when he's ready to play late this regular season," Peter King of NBC Sports reported Monday.
Bleacher Report
49ers' Nick Bosa Calls out NFL for Player Safety: 'Kinda BS' We Don't Play on Grass
San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa believes the use of artificial turf is a threat to player safety in the NFL, as he explained to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:. "I really think FieldTurf is a problem in the NFL. And the turf I played on in New York was brand new. It was super soft, and apparently, they rolled a cement roller over it twice after the game because we had two ACLs and a bunch of other injuries on it. So I think if the NFL cared about our safety at all, then we’d all play on grass like top soccer teams do. So that’s kinda b.s. to me."
Bleacher Report
Chad Johnson Joins Fox Sports' 2022 World Cup Coverage as Studio Analyst
⭐️ALL OF THE LIGHTS ⭐️<br><br>Meet <a href="https://twitter.com/FOXSports?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FOXSports</a>' FIFA WORLD CUP TONIGHT broadcast team starring <a href="https://twitter.com/kate_abdo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Kate_Abdo</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/MauriceEdu?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MauriceEdu</a> & <a href="https://twitter.com/ochocinco?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Ochocinco</a>. The trio of soccer personas will anchor the network's nightly highlight & recap show throughout the <a href="https://twitter.com/FIFAWorldCup?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@FIFAWorldCup</a>.<br><br>⚽️🔗: <a href="https://t.co/Hm7MDz8gW1">https://t.co/Hm7MDz8gW1</a> <a href="https://t.co/SPaMfdkfsL">pic.twitter.com/SPaMfdkfsL</a>
FIFA・
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Patrick Beverley 'Super Excited' to Team Up with Russell Westbrook
It turns out Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook have squashed their beef—or maybe they're just trying to trick us, man. Beverley seemed to say all the right things at his Los Angeles Lakers introductory press conference Tuesday, telling reporters he's "super excited" to play alongside his longtime rival. Westbrook...
Comments / 0