Popculture
'Twilight' Star and Fianceé Welcome Baby Together
Congratulations are in order Peter Facinelli and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison! The Twilight alum, 48, and The Vanished actress, 33, welcomed their first baby together on Monday, Sept. 5, sharing the exciting news with fans on Instagram on Labor Day. While this is Facinelli's fourth child, it is his first with Harrison, who is now a mom of one!
20 Underrated Fantasy Movies For Fans Of "House Of The Dragon" And "Rings Of Power"
These overlooked flicks are sure to fan the flames of modern fantasy fandom...
Peppa Pig’s Tribute to Queen Elizabeth is Too Sweet for Words
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. As the world mourns the loss of Queen Elizabeth II today, the royal family, celebrities, and fans are posting heartfelt tributes to the monarch. Among them is the British animated kids’ show, Peppa Pig, which shared the sweetest message to The Queen today.
19 "She-Hulk" Details From Episode 4 That Are Small, Great, And Just Subtle Enough That You Could've Missed Them
There seems to be some Mephisto Easter eggs hidden in She-Hulk Episode 4 and I'm getting WandaVision flashbacks. I swear, this time it could be a thing.
"Sick Of My Eyeshadow Being Covered By My Glasses": This Woman Is Going Mega-Viral For Tailoring Her Eyeshadow To Her Frames, And It's Genius
After years of taking off her glasses to pose for pictures, 22-year-old Roni finally had enough. Now, she's going viral for designing eyeshadow looks in the shape of her glasses, and it's every bifocal-baddie's dream!
