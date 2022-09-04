Read full article on original website
BearsIllustrated Podcast: Baylor vs BYU Preview with LockedOn Cougars host Jake Hatch
The week is finally here, No. 9 Baylor travels to Provo, Utah for the first time since 1984 to take on No. 21 BYU. The Cougars won the national championship that year. And this year, the contest looks to be pivotal in the CFP race. The Cougars are a year...
247Sports
Jaren Hall's new NIL deal is perfectly on brand for BYU.... and Jaren
Jaren Hall announced his newest NIL partnership with dress shirt company &Collar today and the first official commercial of his partnership could not possibly be more on brand for BYU or for Hall himself. Hall and &Collar put the company's white button-down shirts to the test, sending Hall through a...
247Sports
Media rips Coaches Poll for Utah over UF, applauds AP Top 25 voters after Gators edge Utes
Following Florida's massive Week 1 win over Utah by a score of 29-26, the Gators jumped from unranked to No. 19 in the latest USA Today Coaches Poll. However, coaches voted Utah as the No. 15 team in the country in this week's poll, still four spots ahead of Florida despite the head-to-head result. In the AP Poll, Florida is ranked No. 12 this week with Utah checking in at No. 13.
247Sports
