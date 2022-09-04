A plexiglass barrier saved an NJ Transit bus driver from possible serious injury Tuesday when a Jersey City passenger threw a screwdriver at him, authorities said. The 52-year-old driver told police that he was operating his bus in the area of 25th Street and Avenue C in Bayonne when a woman, later identified as 34-year-old Crystal Tucker of Jersey City, threw a screwdriver at the driver before getting off the bus, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.

