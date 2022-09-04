ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Man shot in abdomen in Jersey City domestic dispute

A man was shot in the abdomen early Monday morning by the mother of his child, Jersey City police said in radio transmissions. According to the transmissions, the man was shot on Virginia Avenue, between Bergen Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive, at approximately 1 a.m. He was taken by private vehicle to the Jersey City Medical Center.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Jersey City, NJ
Crime & Safety
Jersey City, NJ
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Accident#The Red Cross
rew-online.com

3 ACRES COMPLETES LEASING PROGRAM ON JERSEY CITY’S WEST SIDE

3 Acres, the upscale new rental building on Jersey City’s fast emerging West Side, has completed its leasing program. Developer 400 Claremont, LLC, along with The Marketing Directors, the building’s exclusive marketing and leasing agent, executed the final lease at the 629-home community in July — less than six months after opening to the public.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Red Cross
roi-nj.com

New 629-unit community on Jersey City’s West Side leases up

Jersey City’s West Side has experienced a lot of development as of late, and it is attracting significant private investment along with infrastructure improvements that are spurring a wave of new modern developments. To solidify this fact, 3 Acres, the upscale new rental building located at 400 Claremont Ave.,...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
unionnewsdaily.com

East Orange man arrested in connection with shooting at Linden bar

LINDEN, NJ — Najir Paige, 27, of East Orange, is under arrest following a three-week investigation into a shooting that occurred at a Linden bar in early August, according to an Aug. 29 press release from the Linden Police Department. Just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, Linden...
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Bayonne woman charged with throwing screwdriver at NJ Transit bus driver

A plexiglass barrier saved an NJ Transit bus driver from possible serious injury Tuesday when a Jersey City passenger threw a screwdriver at him, authorities said. The 52-year-old driver told police that he was operating his bus in the area of 25th Street and Avenue C in Bayonne when a woman, later identified as 34-year-old Crystal Tucker of Jersey City, threw a screwdriver at the driver before getting off the bus, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
BAYONNE, NJ
Daily Voice

Two Pedestrians Struck In Two-Car Crash In Elizabeth

Two pedestrians were hospitalized in a two-car crash in Elizabeth Thursday, Sept. 8, authorities said. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at Newark and North Avenues, a city police spokeswoman said. Both pedestrians were taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident remains under investigation. to follow Daily...
ELIZABETH, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy