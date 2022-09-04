Read full article on original website
One of the Oldest Family-Owned Restaurants in New Jersey is a Culinary DelightTravel MavenMorris County, NJ
New York Sends a Delegation to Texas BorderTom HandyNew York City, NY
Masks No Longer Required on Public Transit in New York CityNYC x BKNew York City, NY
A New York City guide to the places where a face mask is still requiredKath LeeNew York City, NY
Popular Hoboken Pizzeria's Second Location Officially Open In Jersey City
One of Hoboken's most popular late-night pizzerias has opened its second location in Jersey City. Basile's i snow open at 116 Newark Ave., between the Grove Street PATH Station and Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza. The original location at 89 Washington St., in Hoboken, opened in 2011 and quickly became a...
Closure of Route 440 for sewer repairs is extended to Sept. 19
The closure of Route 440 in Jersey City near the Bayonne border to repair aging sewer lines has been extended to at least Sept. 19 because of the recent rains, Jersey City officials said. The repairs were necessitated by a partial sewer collapse more than 15 feet under the ground...
Security officer suffers broken jaw breaking up brawl at Downtown Jersey City bar
A security officer at a popular Downtown Jersey City bar suffered apparent broken jaw trying to break up a brawl Monday night, police said in radio transmissions. The incident occurred at the Surf City, on the waterfront, at approximately 9:45 p.m. The fight involved eight to 10 people, police were told, according to the radio transmissions.
Man shot in abdomen in Jersey City domestic dispute
A man was shot in the abdomen early Monday morning by the mother of his child, Jersey City police said in radio transmissions. According to the transmissions, the man was shot on Virginia Avenue, between Bergen Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive, at approximately 1 a.m. He was taken by private vehicle to the Jersey City Medical Center.
hudsoncountyview.com
7 first responders injured, 25 people displaced by 3-alarm Jersey City fire on Bergen Ave
Seven first responders were injured and 25 people were displaced by a three-alarm Jersey City fire at two adjoining residential buildings on Bergen Avenue. At approximately 12:45 p.m. yesterday, the Jersey City Fire Department responded to a call for a working fire at 662 and 664 Bergen Ave. While working...
Man, 29, fatally shot in front of Brooklyn apartment building
Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Brooklyn Wednesday night.
Newark police seeking public assistance in identifying assault and robbery suspect
NEWARK, NJ – the Newark police department is seeking The public’s assistance in identifying an...
Videos show exchange of gunfire before cops fatally shot N.J. man, authorities say
The Office of the New Jersey Attorney General on Tuesday released video from a fatal exchange of gunfire between police and a West New York resident that ended with the man’s death. The fatal incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. June 3 when police responded to a 911 call involving...
rew-online.com
3 ACRES COMPLETES LEASING PROGRAM ON JERSEY CITY’S WEST SIDE
3 Acres, the upscale new rental building on Jersey City’s fast emerging West Side, has completed its leasing program. Developer 400 Claremont, LLC, along with The Marketing Directors, the building’s exclusive marketing and leasing agent, executed the final lease at the 629-home community in July — less than six months after opening to the public.
Purported gang member fatally shot in Brooklyn hours after man gunned down in car
The 28-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was shot in the chest in front of a home on Sheffield Avenue, near Hegeman Avenue, around 11:15 p.m.
Jersey City, NJ gets tough on ATVs, dirt bikes on city streets
JERSEY CITY — Dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles have become what some say is the scourge of the city and the municipal council plans to take drastic action to solve the problem. By law, ATVs cannot be driven on paved surfaces in New Jersey. That hasn't stopped packs of...
hudsoncountyview.com
Bayonne to hold 2nd annual tribute to slain Jersey City Police Det. Joseph Seals
The City of Bayonne is set to hold their 2nd annual tribute to slain Jersey City Police Det. Joseph Seals, a Peninsula City native who was killed during a domestic terrorism incident on December 10th, 2019. The event will take place at DiDomenico 16th Street Park on Saturday, September 17th...
roi-nj.com
New 629-unit community on Jersey City’s West Side leases up
Jersey City’s West Side has experienced a lot of development as of late, and it is attracting significant private investment along with infrastructure improvements that are spurring a wave of new modern developments. To solidify this fact, 3 Acres, the upscale new rental building located at 400 Claremont Ave.,...
unionnewsdaily.com
East Orange man arrested in connection with shooting at Linden bar
LINDEN, NJ — Najir Paige, 27, of East Orange, is under arrest following a three-week investigation into a shooting that occurred at a Linden bar in early August, according to an Aug. 29 press release from the Linden Police Department. Just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6, Linden...
Bayonne woman charged with throwing screwdriver at NJ Transit bus driver
A plexiglass barrier saved an NJ Transit bus driver from possible serious injury Tuesday when a Jersey City passenger threw a screwdriver at him, authorities said. The 52-year-old driver told police that he was operating his bus in the area of 25th Street and Avenue C in Bayonne when a woman, later identified as 34-year-old Crystal Tucker of Jersey City, threw a screwdriver at the driver before getting off the bus, Bayonne Capt. Eric Amato said.
Amazon Show Filming In Jersey City Seeks Extras For 90s High School Prom
An Amazon show filming in Jersey City is seeking extras for a 90s high school prom. Extras and background actors should apply here by Thursday, Sept. 8. The casting call does not say which show this is for. The gig will be one day of work and will pay $165...
Prosecutor’s office: 1 dead, 1 wounded in Friday Trenton shooting; city’s first homicide in 3 months
The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office is probing a Friday evening double shooting in Trenton that left one man dead -- the first homicide in three months in the city.
Two Pedestrians Struck In Two-Car Crash In Elizabeth
Two pedestrians were hospitalized in a two-car crash in Elizabeth Thursday, Sept. 8, authorities said. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. at Newark and North Avenues, a city police spokeswoman said. Both pedestrians were taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The accident remains under investigation. to follow Daily...
Officials: 1 person killed, another injured in serious crash in Hawthorne
One person was killed and another injured during a serious crash in Passaic County Monday afternoon.
Essex County 'Cop's Cop' Who Lost Both Lungs To COVID Retires From Prosecutor's Office
Edward Negron battled many criminals. But the toughest fight of his life had nothing to do with any bad guys: COVID-19. The sergeant contracted the virus last year and eventually underwent a double-lung transplant. While everything went smoothly, Negron felt it was a good time to retire from a 24-year career in law enforcement.
