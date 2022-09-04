ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch ‘The Vampire Diaries’ After TV Show Left Netflix: Streaming ‘Surprise’ Revealed

By Nicole Massabrook
 3 days ago
Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder in 'The Vampire Diaries.' CW Network/Kobal/Shutterstock

Netflix said, "So long, Salvatores!" The streaming service removed The Vampire Diaries on Saturday, September 3, but Elena, Damon and Stefan have already found a new home.

Viewers who aren't ready to say goodbye to Mystic Falls don't need to worry. All 171 episodes of The Vampire Diaries are streaming on Peacock and HBO Max. Both platforms added the CW series, which originally aired from 2009 to 2017, on Sunday, September 4. HBO Max subscription plans start at 9.99 per month. The show, based on the L.J. Smith book series, is not part of the free tier on Peacock, and premium plans start at $4.99 per month.

Former showrunner Julie Plec revealed that the addition of NBC Universal's streaming service was unexpected. "I mean, just a little surprise announcement on a Sunday. #TVD is now also streaming on @peacockTV," she tweeted on Sunday.

The executive producer is working with Peacock on adapting a different vampire book series for TV, Richelle Mead 's Vampire Academy . The new series premieres September 15 on Peacock.

Fans will have to rewatch TVD to see Paul Wesley and Ian Somerhalder as Stefan and Damon Salvatore again. The initial series followed the brothers as they fell in love with Elena ( Nina Dobrev ), a modern-day doppelgänger of the woman who turned them into bloodsuckers in 1864. Obviously, a love triangle ensued and kept fans wrapped up in the story for eight seasons, spawning spinoffs The Originals and Legacies (which remain on Netflix for now).

Despite the longevity of the fandom, the actors exclusively told Us Weekly in August that they don't have any interest in appearing on another spinoff.

“No … I’m vampired out ,” Wesley, 40, said while at a pre-U.S. Open Kick Off event in New York City hosted by the Tennis Channel and Brother’s Bond Bourbon.

“Well, we would go … like, if we were to direct,” Somerhalder, 43, said.

After eight seasons, the Brother’s Bond Bourbon cofounders are moving on to less fang-filled ventures — but that doesn't mean leaving their TVD family. While the actors share their alcohol brand, Wesley is also working with Plec to develop a series based on the 2015 article The Confessions of a Drug-Addicted High School Teacher and remains close with many of the cast and crew members.

“We don’t have a big group thread, but I’m still super close to Nina, I’m super close with Michael Malarkey – all of them! I mean I talk to all of them on a somewhat regular basis,” Wesley told Us . “We haven’t had like a big reunion in a while. I did just have dinner at [cocreator] Kevin Williamson ‘s house with [cocreator] Julie Plec and Nina.”

He added, "We all travel a lot so we don’t have, like, big parties or anything like that, but we’re all great and friendly.”

