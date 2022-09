Chase Winovich is quietly becoming a fan favorite for Cleveland Browns fans. Chase Winovich was a name many thought could be a surprise cut by the Cleveland Browns during the final countdown days. It didn’t seem very realistic, as the Browns actually traded for him. He wasn’t a late-camp signee or a guy who the team just signed to fill out a roster spot during the offseason. The Browns wanted Winovich for a reason.

