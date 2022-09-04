ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season

The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
NFL
Yardbarker

Colts Worked Out Four Players

Phillips, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Texans. However, Phillips was waived coming out of training camp and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad. He’s been on and off of their active roster ever since. Houston cut him with an injury designation last month and he reverted to the injured reserve.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos

Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
CHARLOTTE, NC
AthlonSports.com

Cincinnati Bengals Are Releasing Son Of NFL Legend This Monday

The Cincinnati Bengals are finalizing their roster ahead of the 2022 season. That includes the release of a notable player. That player is Thaddeus Moss. The Bengals are releasing tight end Thaddeus Moss this Monday morning. Thaddeus is the son of NFL legend and Hall of Famer Randy Moss. A...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Chris Ballard
numberfire.com

Bengals' Tee Higgins (shoulder) returns to practice Monday

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) returned to practice Monday ahead of the team's Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Higgins suffered a serious shoulder injury during the 2021 season, and had to put off having it surgically repaired until after the Super Bowl as the Bengals made their exciting playoff run. While he was not able to participate in any drills over the summer, he should be on track to suit up for Week 1.
CINCINNATI, OH
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Afc Notes#Lg Cordell Volson#Bengals Com#Gm#Lg Quenton Nelson#Coltswire Com#Yahoo Sports
Yardbarker

AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said he’s happy with the team’s depth heading into the season, but wouldn’t rule out any future additions that may improve the team in the short and long-term. “I think we feel good,” Baalke said, via Jags Wire. “You go through the process...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
FOX Sports

AFC North guide: Expectations, predictions on Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

The Bengals are out to prove that last season was no fluke. And while Cincinnati is certainly capable of making another Super Bowl run, that doesn't necessarily mean that Joe Burrow & Co. will win the AFC North. There's a hard-nosed squad in Baltimore standing in the way. Let's dive into my predictions for this gritty, evenly matched division.
BALTIMORE, MD
AthlonSports.com

Notre Dame Commit Sent A Harsh Message To Brian Kelly Following LSU's Week 1 Loss

Brian Kelly made his head coaching debut at LSU Sunday night against the Seminoles of Florida State. The Tigers fought all game long, but fell short in heartbreaking fashion when the potential game-tying extra point was blocked by the Seminoles with no time left on the clock. To add insult...
The Spun

Look: Terrifying Image Of Brutus The Buckeye Going Viral

There are few mascots in college football more recognizable than Brutus the Buckeye. The Ohio State Buckeyes mascot is consistently on the largest platforms thanks to Ohio State's relevance in the college football world. That platform came with a price on Tuesday. For some reason, a deranged soul decided it...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy