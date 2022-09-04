Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) returned to practice Monday ahead of the team's Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Higgins suffered a serious shoulder injury during the 2021 season, and had to put off having it surgically repaired until after the Super Bowl as the Bengals made their exciting playoff run. While he was not able to participate in any drills over the summer, he should be on track to suit up for Week 1.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO