Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Middleburg man arrested for stealing Harley Davidson motorcycle from dealership, deputies reportZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Grumpy’s restaurant in Middleburg announces plans to reopenDon JohnsonMiddleburg, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for 15 driving suspensions, drug possession deputies reportZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Orange Park residents upset with trees cut down at Bradley ParkJulie MorganOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s image takes another hit with ‘juvenile disturbance’ on National Cinema DayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
Ben Roethlisberger Reveals Who Steelers Should Start At Quarterback
Pittsburgh Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger has revealed who he thinks the team should start at quarterback. Mike Tomlin has yet to announce his pick for starting quarterback for Week 1. The Steelers are believed to be considering Mitch Trubisky and rookie Kenny Pickett. Roethlisberger would go with Trubisky. “He hasn’t...
Popculture
Dallas Cowboys Sign Super Bowl Champion Before Start of 2022 Season
The Dallas Cowboys just got stronger at a key position. On Monday, the Cowboys announced they have signed offensive Pro Bowl offensive lineman Jason Peters to the practice squad. Peters took an official visit with the Cowboys last week and will work his way into the lineup before the team kicks off the 2022 season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Peters comes to the Cowboys after spending the 2021 season with the Chicago Bears.
McClain: Colts' Matt Ryan should test Texans DBs early in season opener
Pro Football Hall of Fame writer John McClain provides weekly observations for the Houston Texans’ matchup. For week one, it’s a familiar foe: AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts.
Yardbarker
Colts Worked Out Four Players
Phillips, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Mississippi in 2020. He later agreed to a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Texans. However, Phillips was waived coming out of training camp and later re-signed to the team’s practice squad. He’s been on and off of their active roster ever since. Houston cut him with an injury designation last month and he reverted to the injured reserve.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Wife's Outfit Photos
Baker Mayfield's wife is ready for the regular season. Emily Mayfield, the wife of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, appears to be enjoying her new home. The wife of the former Browns quarterback admitted leaving Cleveland was tough, though she appears to be enjoying her time in Carolina. Mayfield's Panthers outfits...
New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 1 game?
The New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins play Sunday in a Week 1 NFL game. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week 1 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 10 a.m. MST on CBS. ...
Ravens increased contract offer to Lamar Jackson?
Lamar Jackson set Week 1 as a deadline for his latest round of extension talks with the Ravens. If this is indeed a hard deadline, the Ravens are running out of time to avoid this situation dragging to a 2023 franchise tag. The team is believed to have increased its...
AthlonSports.com
Cincinnati Bengals Are Releasing Son Of NFL Legend This Monday
The Cincinnati Bengals are finalizing their roster ahead of the 2022 season. That includes the release of a notable player. That player is Thaddeus Moss. The Bengals are releasing tight end Thaddeus Moss this Monday morning. Thaddeus is the son of NFL legend and Hall of Famer Randy Moss. A...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
The Indianapolis Colts Should Keep it Simple Against the Houston Texans
Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts can keep it simple and highlight the strengths of his pass catchers. This will be vital to a solid start, which is something that has long avoided the Colts. Of course I’m referencing the infamous Week 1 losing streak. This losing streak dates...
numberfire.com
Bengals' Tee Higgins (shoulder) returns to practice Monday
Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins (shoulder) returned to practice Monday ahead of the team's Week 1 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Higgins suffered a serious shoulder injury during the 2021 season, and had to put off having it surgically repaired until after the Super Bowl as the Bengals made their exciting playoff run. While he was not able to participate in any drills over the summer, he should be on track to suit up for Week 1.
Locked On Colts: How Does Matt Ryan Fare Against Texans?
On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys discuss storylines for Colts-Texans and how the film revealed the Colts attacked Houston in both 2021 matchups.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NFL Analytics Expert has the Raiders Missing the Playoffs in 2022
Analytics have the Las Vegas Raiders missing the playoffs this season.
3 bold predictions for Raiders star Derek Carr in the 2022 NFL season
The Las Vegas Raiders and Derek Carr finally believe that they have the pieces in place to succeed during the 2022 season. When it comes to Derek Carr predictions for the 2022 NFL season, it’s clear that the expectations need to be raised to account for the improvements he has seen alongside him this offseason.
FanNation QB Rankings: Where Does Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence Land?
How do other FanNation publishers view Trevor Lawrence entering Year 2?
Yardbarker
AFC Notes: Jaguars, Texans, Titans
Jaguars GM Trent Baalke said he’s happy with the team’s depth heading into the season, but wouldn’t rule out any future additions that may improve the team in the short and long-term. “I think we feel good,” Baalke said, via Jags Wire. “You go through the process...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
AFC North guide: Expectations, predictions on Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers
The Bengals are out to prove that last season was no fluke. And while Cincinnati is certainly capable of making another Super Bowl run, that doesn't necessarily mean that Joe Burrow & Co. will win the AFC North. There's a hard-nosed squad in Baltimore standing in the way. Let's dive into my predictions for this gritty, evenly matched division.
AthlonSports.com
Notre Dame Commit Sent A Harsh Message To Brian Kelly Following LSU's Week 1 Loss
Brian Kelly made his head coaching debut at LSU Sunday night against the Seminoles of Florida State. The Tigers fought all game long, but fell short in heartbreaking fashion when the potential game-tying extra point was blocked by the Seminoles with no time left on the clock. To add insult...
Tyreek Hill, Dolphins hope to super-charge offense vs. Patriots
When the Miami Dolphins traded for three-time All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill, and subsequently signed him to a four-year, $120
Look: Terrifying Image Of Brutus The Buckeye Going Viral
There are few mascots in college football more recognizable than Brutus the Buckeye. The Ohio State Buckeyes mascot is consistently on the largest platforms thanks to Ohio State's relevance in the college football world. That platform came with a price on Tuesday. For some reason, a deranged soul decided it...
Comments / 0