Mississippi State

mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi In Talks With Company To Run Jackson Water System, Mayor Says

The State of Mississippi is now in talks with a private company about managing its capital city’s struggling water system, Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said during a press conference Tuesday. The City of Jackson was also in discussions with the company before the State took over, he added.
JACKSON, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Judge Denies State Auditor’s Motion to Dismiss Defamation Case by Ole Miss Professor James Thomas

A Hinds County Circuit Court judge has denied State Auditor Shad White’s motion to dismiss a defamation lawsuit brought by University of Mississippi Professor James Thomas. In his January 2021 motion, White alleged he could not be sued for defamation for allegations he made that Thomas, by participating in a two-day event called a “Scholar Strike,” violated state law prohibiting public employees from striking.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Kiplinger

Mississippi Water Crisis Victims Get Tax Relief from IRS

The IRS announced that victims of the water crisis in Mississippi (including Jackson, Miss.) that started on August 30, 2022, will have more time to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. Specifically, impacted taxpayers will have until February 15, 2023, to file and pay tax returns and payments due between August 30 and February 14.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
desotocountynews.com

MHP seeks trooper candidates for Cadet Class 67

If you’ve ever thought about serving as a Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper, a new cadet class is set to start early next year and MHP has planned job fairs in search of candidates. The class is scheduled to begin in late January 2023, and will last approximately 18 weeks...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
mississippicir.org

Some Mississippi counties ravaged by flooding shut out of federal disaster dollars for buyouts

Eighty-five-year-old Dale Maxwell says the Eagle Lake community in Warren County has always been home. After heavy rainfall in 2019, rising floodwaters led to evacuation of the picturesque community north of Vicksburg. The 2019 flooding came on the heels of major flooding in 2011 and 2008 in the area that catches water from the Mississippi and Yazoo rivers.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

First medical cannabis patients seminar set for Oxford

As Mississippi grows into the medical cannabis industry, an advocacy group supporting cannabis and those who use it for several medical conditions has a seminar planned for medical cannabis patients. The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance (MCPA) will host the state’s first patient seminar for medical cannabis patients in Oxford on...
OXFORD, MS
WMAZ

Tanker in viral videos isn’t providing water to Mississippi governor’s mansion

After days without running water, water pressure has been restored to Jackson, Mississippi, Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Monday, Sept. 5. The city’s water system partially failed in late August after flooding exacerbated existing problems at a water treatment plant. Though water pressure has been restored to Jackson, residents still need to boil their water until further notice, the city said in a press release on Sept. 6.
JACKSON, MS
actionnews5.com

Northern Mississippi district attorney dies

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - The family of the North Mississippi District Attorney John Champion confirms he passed away early Sunday morning. Champion graduated from the University of Mississippi Law School in 1992 and was hired as an assistant district attorney in 1993. He was appointed district attorney of the Northern District of Mississippi in 2001.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi banks announce merger agreement

BankFirst Capital Corporation, parent of BankFirst Financial Services, announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement with Mechanics Bank Holding Company , the parent company of Mechanics Bank, Water Valley, Mississippi , under which BankFirst will acquire Mechanics and Mechanics Bank. The transaction has been approved by the board of...
WATER VALLEY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Send-off party for Miss Mississippi Teen USA, McKenzie Cole, this Saturday

[Update, Sep.7: The send-off event has reached guest capacity.]. A send-off party for Miss Mississippi Teen USA, McKenzie Cole will take place this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Vicksburg Country Club. McKenzie Cole, a sophomore at the Vicksburg Catholic Schools, was crowned 2022 Miss Mississippi Teen...
VICKSBURG, MS

