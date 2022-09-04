Read full article on original website
californiaexaminer.net
Ohio Dad Charged With Homicide After Leaving 1-year-old in Hot Car
Police in Ohio claim an adolescent father deliberately left his son, then 1 year old, in a car where temperatures reached more than 130 degrees Fahrenheit. New Philadelphia Police Chief Michael Goodwin stated in a Facebook post on Friday that 19-year-old Landon Parrot is presently being held at the Tuscarawas County Jail on charges of murder, two counts of endangering children, and involuntary manslaughter.
Hit-and-run in Belmont County turns into chase and discovery of a missing Ohio girl
ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A missing girl from Toledo, Ohio was found in the strangest of ways in St. Clairsville. Police say she most likely never would have been found and freed from a pedophile if it was not for a car accident. Rebekah Mitchell’s car was struck on Newell Ave in St. Clairsville […]
cleveland19.com
39-year-old man found dead in Ashland home, 2nd victim has ‘troubling’ injuries
ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO)- Ashland County Sheriff deputies are investigating after a woman found one man dead and a second man injured inside a home in the 1200 block of County Road 1153. Chief Deputy David Blake said the woman found the victims around 11:15 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2.
11 people arrested after shooting at Ohio fair
Eleven people were arrested Saturday night after fights broke out and shots were fired at the Canfield Fair in eastern Ohio.
Ohio teen father accused of deliberately leaving 1-year-old son in hot car, killing him
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (TCD) -- A 19-year-old father was arrested and charged after his 1-year-old child allegedly died from being left in a car unattended for too long. According to a news release from the New Philadelphia Police Department, on Sept. 1 at approximately 2 p.m., police learned that an unresponsive 1-year-old child was transported to the ER by his father.
Ohio man arrested after wife dies
SMITHFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – A Jefferson County woman is dead, and her husband is a suspect in the homicide. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in the Smithfield/Dillionville area at 180 Township Road, 1308. The victim is 57-year-old Tina Gamble; arrested was 37-year-old Joshua Gamble, her husband. Jefferson County deputies received a […]
wtuz.com
Coshocton Detectives Announce Arrests Following Investigations, Warrants
Nick McWilliams reporting – An investigation by the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office resulted in two taken into custody. The sheriff’s detective division initially executed a search warrant along North 9th Street in the city of Coshocton around 11 a.m. on August 30th. According to a release, an...
UPDATE: Ohio couple identified as victims of fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling
UPDATE: WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The driver and passenger involved in a fatal crash last week in Downtown Wheeling have been identified as indicated by a Friday afternoon report from the Wheeling Police Department. The identities of the individuals involved in a single-vehicle collision with a utility pole on...
