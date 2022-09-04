ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Philadelphia, OH

Ohio Dad Charged With Homicide After Leaving 1-year-old in Hot Car

Police in Ohio claim an adolescent father deliberately left his son, then 1 year old, in a car where temperatures reached more than 130 degrees Fahrenheit. New Philadelphia Police Chief Michael Goodwin stated in a Facebook post on Friday that 19-year-old Landon Parrot is presently being held at the Tuscarawas County Jail on charges of murder, two counts of endangering children, and involuntary manslaughter.
Ohio teen father accused of deliberately leaving 1-year-old son in hot car, killing him

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (TCD) -- A 19-year-old father was arrested and charged after his 1-year-old child allegedly died from being left in a car unattended for too long. According to a news release from the New Philadelphia Police Department, on Sept. 1 at approximately 2 p.m., police learned that an unresponsive 1-year-old child was transported to the ER by his father.
Ohio man arrested after wife dies

SMITHFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – A Jefferson County woman is dead, and her husband is a suspect in the homicide.  The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in the Smithfield/Dillionville area at 180 Township Road, 1308. The victim is 57-year-old Tina Gamble; arrested was 37-year-old Joshua Gamble, her husband. Jefferson County deputies received a […]

