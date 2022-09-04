Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America For 2022Joe MertensOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 21-10 win over No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
Related
brownsnation.com
No One Is Close To Deshaun Watson In Important QB Mark
Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson will have to wait a while before he takes the field for the Cleveland Browns. During their preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, he showed a glimpse but completed only one pass in five attempts for seven yards. For now, he will have to serve...
brownsnation.com
3 Things To Know About LB Jordan Kunaszyk
Roster moves are a never-ending part of how the NFL operates. Guys are constantly being cut, traded, demoted, promoted, re-signed or placed on IR. And it’s especially the case a few days before the start of a new NFL season. This process is no different for the Cleveland Browns...
brownsnation.com
Projecting The Browns Win Total For The 2022 Season
Only one team comes into the 2022 NFL season with a roster as young as the Cleveland Browns‘. And changing the quarterback midseason is not going to help any learning curves among the troops. But this team won 8 games last season with a one-armed quarterback and half an...
brownsnation.com
Nick Chubb Shared The Perfect Baker Mayfield Comment
The Cleveland Browns will face the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season. It could have been like any other game, if not for Baker Mayfield being the Panthers’ starting quarterback. Mayfield was traded by the Browns to the Panthers in July in exchange for a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
brownsnation.com
Browns Insider Has A Plan For A New Stadium
The site of FirstEnergy Stadium is sacred ground for Cleveland Browns fans. Before the existing stadium was built, it was also the site of Cleveland Stadium, which hosted Browns and then-Cleveland Indians games. The old structure was demolished in 1996 to make way for the new structure, originally named Cleveland...
brownsnation.com
Myles Garrett Is On The Precipice Of Franchise History
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was recently excused from practice due to an ill family member. While the condition was not disclosed, it showed the importance he gives to his loved ones. But when it’s time to step onto the field, he does not treat any opponent, especially quarterbacks,...
brownsnation.com
Browns Had Opportunity To Trade For Russell Wilson
The Baker Mayfield era for the Cleveland Browns likely felt like a bad rollercoaster ride to many fans. Mayfield himself put a discordant end to his stint in The Land by asking to be traded back in March, shortly before the team acquired Deshaun Watson. At age 27, Mayfield still...
brownsnation.com
The Browns Must End A Pitiful Week 1 Streak
The Cleveland Browns will open the 2022 NFL season against the Carolina Panthers. Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will be Carolina’s starter, two months after his trade was finalized. Meanwhile, the Browns will have Jacoby Brissett as their starter because of Deshaun Watson‘s 11-game suspension for violating the league’s...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brownsnation.com
Multiple Outlets Aren’t Optimistic About The Browns’ 2022 Season
After a long and winding offseason filled with controversy and injuries, the Cleveland Browns will finally open the 2022 season on Sunday when they travel to Charlotte, N.C. to take on the Carolina Panthers. That game will have a little more meaning than usual as it will pit former Browns...
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (9/8/22)
It is Wednesday, September 8, 2022, and the opening of the 2022 NFL season is upon us. The Cleveland Browns continue to prepare for their Sunday afternoon game at Carolina against the Panthers. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes. 1. Stefanski Names Team Captains. In...
brownsnation.com
NFL Fans React To Browns Depth Chart Announcement
The anticipation of the start of the NFL regular season is unlike any other. Day-by-day and week-by-week, fans of the league eagerly follow summer training camp to get a preview of how their favorite team will look come September. Along with the camp battles and roster cuts, fans look forward...
Comments / 0