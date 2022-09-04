ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Lucy Li takes share of fourth at LPGA’s Dana Open, plays her way into next event in Cincinnati thanks to rule change

mahoningmatters.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvxu.org

LPGA Tour play has returned to Cincinnati

Events surrounding the LPGA tour are already underway and play begins Thursday as some of golf's best players converge on the Kenwood Country Club for the Queen City Championship. "The LPGA is returning to Cincinnati for the first time in 30 years," says Emily Norell, tournament director. "Actually, back in...
CINCINNATI, OH
packinsider.com

Cincinnati Cancels Home-and-Home Series vs. NC State

News broke yesterday that Cincinnati is cancelling their home-and-home football series with NC State, that would have had them play in Raleigh next year, and in Cincinnati in 2029. The cancellation is due to the fact that Cincinnati is joining the Big 12. Apparently Marshall is a possible replacement for Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Portland, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpga#Pinehurst#Danaopenlpga#Cp Women S Open
moversmakers.org

Faths get Springer $400K shy of goal

Cincinnati philanthropists Harry and Linda Fath have pledged $3 million to Springer School and Center in Hyde Park, hoping to leverage a final $400,000 in giving to help the school hit its $15 million capital fundraising goal. “It’s brutal to be in a class and you can’t do the work,...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati Area

Are you looking for a great breakfast in the Cincinnati area?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints. This local chain is known for its delicious breakfasts made with locally-sourced ingredients. Popular options include the Queen City Bee (a delicious sandwich with goetta, apple, arugula, broken yolk egg, and “nectar” sauce on a milk bun), Bee Cakes (gluten-free pancakes made with almond milk, quinoa, and buckwheat flour), and Piggy Cakes (pancakes made with bacon in the batter and are topped with whipped cream and candied pecans).
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatirefined.com

4 Reasons You Can't Miss This Year's HOMEARAMA

Are you ready to explore the hottest housing and design trends during Cincinnati's iconic HOMEARAMA event? You can tour six fully decorated and landscaped homes priced from $1 million and up in a brand-new peaceful Loveland neighborhood steeped in old-world charm and distinctive style from September 3 to September 18.
LOVELAND, OH
nurserymag.com

Another victory in the Asian Longhorned Beetle battle

PPQ’s Asian Longhorned Beetle (ALB) Eradication Program in Ohio celebrated another victory—the ALB quarantine is officially 7.5 square miles smaller! This invasive beetle from Asia is a destructive wood-boring pest that feeds on maple and other hardwoods, eventually killing them. After completing their final round of tree inspection surveys, the ALB staff reported no sign of the beetle in a portion of East Fork State Park in Clermont County, Ohio.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

When will fall foliage be at peak in Ohio Valley?

With Labor Day weekend officially behind us, many are now awaiting the arrival of fall. Though many are awaiting fall's arrival, we still have several weeks to go before peak color arrives. The Smoky Mountains fall foliage map predicts peak color for the Greater Cincinnati area is set to occur...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy