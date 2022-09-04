Lucy Li takes share of fourth at LPGA’s Dana Open, plays her way into next event in Cincinnati thanks to rule change

Read full article on original website
wvxu.org
LPGA Tour play has returned to Cincinnati
Events surrounding the LPGA tour are already underway and play begins Thursday as some of golf's best players converge on the Kenwood Country Club for the Queen City Championship. "The LPGA is returning to Cincinnati for the first time in 30 years," says Emily Norell, tournament director. "Actually, back in...
Fox 19
Professional golf makes monumental return to Cincinnati this weekend
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Professional golf will be played in Greater Cincinnati this weekend for the first time in nearly 25 years. The LPGA will hold a tournament the Queen City Championship at Kenwood Country Club with a purse of $1.75 million on the line. The pros tee off Thursday. Two-time...
packinsider.com
Cincinnati Cancels Home-and-Home Series vs. NC State
News broke yesterday that Cincinnati is cancelling their home-and-home football series with NC State, that would have had them play in Raleigh next year, and in Cincinnati in 2029. The cancellation is due to the fact that Cincinnati is joining the Big 12. Apparently Marshall is a possible replacement for Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Blake Shelton bringing 'Honky Tonk' tour to Cincinnati featuring Carly Pearce
Country music superstar Blake Shelton is bringing his tour to Cincinnati. It was announced Wednesday that his "Back to Honky Tonk" tour will come to the Heritage Bank Center in 2023. With him, he'll have Kentucky native Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. The show is Thursday, March 23, 2023. Tickets...
State-of-the-Art Pickleball Courts Open at Cincinnati's Sawyer Point
The popular courts closed earlier this year to undergo a significant renovation.
WKRC
Frisch's celebrates a big boy birthday on September 9
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Frisch’s Big Boy is celebrating his birthday Sept. 9 in a big way with fun giveaways, treats and more. Jordin Nabi, V.P. of marketing at Frisch's and chef John Zenk share details and grill up a burger.
WLWT 5
'I've been given four bonus years': Survivor reflects on fourth anniversary of mass shooting in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Being on the receiving end of 12 bullets has filled Whitney Austin with both gratitude and empathy. "I've been given four bonus years," Austin said. "I think about those who lost their lives on this day and how their family members have an entirely opposite experience." By...
Milford running back Natwan Webster voted WCPO player of the week
Milford senior running back Natwan Webster rushed for three touchdowns and caught a TD pass in the Eagles' 47-21 win over visiting Loveland.
WKRC
Video: Newport Central Catholic player makes "kick save" to keep volleyball point alive
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While there are certain ways in volleyball a player can make contact with the ball, using the foot -- albeit extremely rare -- is one of them. A Newport Central Catholic High School player did just that to save a point in a match on Saturday at Scott High School.
WLWT 5
Former Norse, Bearcats head basketball coach Brannen joining Dayton staff
DAYTON, Ohio — Former NKU and Cincinnati head basketball coach John Brannen has joined the coaching staff at the University of Dayton. The Flyers announced his addition to the staff on Tuesday. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
wvxu.org
Asked to vacate Victoria Square, many residents want to stay in Newport. But that is a challenge
On any given day, there is a rush of activity along the western Newport riverfront as a new billion-dollar, 25-acre entertainment and residential development called Ovation rises. The project’s been years in the works and has elicited a lot of excitement. But by the time new businesses and residents move...
moversmakers.org
Faths get Springer $400K shy of goal
Cincinnati philanthropists Harry and Linda Fath have pledged $3 million to Springer School and Center in Hyde Park, hoping to leverage a final $400,000 in giving to help the school hit its $15 million capital fundraising goal. “It’s brutal to be in a class and you can’t do the work,...
WLWT 5
On this date: Tucker joined the hippo bloat one year ago at the Cincinnati Zoo
CINCINNATI — One year ago this week, 19-year-old hippo Tucker joined the hippo bloat at the Cincinnati Zoo. He arrived from the San Francisco Zoo on Sept. 6, 2021, and was enamored with 23-year-old Bibi right away, zoo officials said. Tucker and Bibi bred just a few months later...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cincinnati Area
Are you looking for a great breakfast in the Cincinnati area?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these local joints. This local chain is known for its delicious breakfasts made with locally-sourced ingredients. Popular options include the Queen City Bee (a delicious sandwich with goetta, apple, arugula, broken yolk egg, and “nectar” sauce on a milk bun), Bee Cakes (gluten-free pancakes made with almond milk, quinoa, and buckwheat flour), and Piggy Cakes (pancakes made with bacon in the batter and are topped with whipped cream and candied pecans).
Butler County teens are now award-winning filmmakers
Produced through a contest by the Academy of Cinematic Arts in Liberty Twp., the three budding filmmakers won best cinematography in the 72-hour Teen Film Challenge.
WATCH: Fritz and Fiona play in the Hippo Cove
The siblings first met on August 24 in the outdoor habitat. Supervised by Bibi, the two almost got close enough for a nose boop!
cincinnatirefined.com
4 Reasons You Can't Miss This Year's HOMEARAMA
Are you ready to explore the hottest housing and design trends during Cincinnati's iconic HOMEARAMA event? You can tour six fully decorated and landscaped homes priced from $1 million and up in a brand-new peaceful Loveland neighborhood steeped in old-world charm and distinctive style from September 3 to September 18.
City of Silver Grove to hold ribbon cutting Saturday for recently-completed Catfish Hole Trails
The City of Silver Grove has announced a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the recently completed Catfish Hole Trails Saturday, September 10 at 10 a.m. The trails meander through ten acres of woods along Fourmile Creek in Silver Grove. The Catfish Hole Trails, named for a local legend has it that the...
nurserymag.com
Another victory in the Asian Longhorned Beetle battle
PPQ’s Asian Longhorned Beetle (ALB) Eradication Program in Ohio celebrated another victory—the ALB quarantine is officially 7.5 square miles smaller! This invasive beetle from Asia is a destructive wood-boring pest that feeds on maple and other hardwoods, eventually killing them. After completing their final round of tree inspection surveys, the ALB staff reported no sign of the beetle in a portion of East Fork State Park in Clermont County, Ohio.
WLWT 5
When will fall foliage be at peak in Ohio Valley?
With Labor Day weekend officially behind us, many are now awaiting the arrival of fall. Though many are awaiting fall's arrival, we still have several weeks to go before peak color arrives. The Smoky Mountains fall foliage map predicts peak color for the Greater Cincinnati area is set to occur...
