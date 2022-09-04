Read full article on original website
Creative Arts Emmys: The Complete List Of Winners
UPDATED with complete list of winners: The Sunday portion of the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremony has wrapped with HBO and HBO Max and its Euphoria and The White Lotus the biggest winners along with Netflix’s Stranger Things. Each series had a leading five wins on the night, joining Saturday’s Night 1 winners, CBS’ Adele: One Night Only and Disney+’s The Beatles: Get Back with five wins overall. Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Photo Gallery HBO/HBO Max had a combined 25 wins across the two-night ceremony at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The corporate siblings had been tied with Netflix with...
‘RHOA’ star Shereé Whitfield slammed for Shein look-alike clothing line
Shein by Shereé? The second coming of Shereé Whitfield’s She by Shereé clothing line has been marred by comparisons to the fast-fashion brand. Social media users slammed the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, 52, for selling a $130 gray two-piece athleisure set that looks nearly identical to versions sold by Shein and Amazon at lower price points. “Nah you wrong for these Shein joggers and charging NIKE prices,” one person tweeted. “Ummm when you can buy it from Amazon without the She by Sheree logo for a third of the price, then I have a problem. #RHOA,” added another. One fan even lambasted Whitfield for...
Ice-T and Coco Send Daughter Chanel Off to 1st Grade in Must-See Back-to-School Photo
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. And just like that, Ice-T and Coco's daughter is off to big kid school. On Sept. 7, the couple shared photos from Chanel's first day of first grade. Before arriving in her classroom, the 6-year-old student posed for a photo, which revealed her pink outfit. She also held up a first day of school sign that confirmed Chanel loves dancing and wants to be a singer when she grows up.
Beverly Hills Cop 4 set photo confirms two original characters returning for Netflix sequel
Beverly Hills Cop is the latest classic franchise to hop aboard the revival bandwagon, with a fourth film titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley currently in production for Netflix. And with production underway, that means that photos from the set have started to appear online. And set photos mean casting...
Whoopi Goldberg Slams Racist 'House Of Dragons' Fans During Episode Of 'The View': 'Get A Job'
Winter is coming — for racist TV viewers! Following the premieres of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and HBO’s highly anticipated Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, iconic comic Whoopi Goldberg has one piece of advice for fans upset by the series’ inclusion of People of Color: “get a job.” In a recent episode of The View, Goldberg elaborated on the absurdity of this racially charged backlash, explaining that unlike the mystical fantasy creatures featured throughout the series, People of Color are very, very real.“Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and...
Jodie Turner-Smith Turned Heads In An Icy Blue Balmain Gown
Jodie Turner-Smith was a sight to see in this icy blue Balmain gown.
Nova And Dominic Are Going Strong In ‘Queen Sugar’s’ Season 7 Opener
We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip from the Season 7 premiere debut tonight, which features Nova (Rutina Wesley) and her love Dominic (McKinley Freeman) on a romantic stroll as they discuss how to best enjoy the rest of their day together and Nova talks about her nervous energy around publishing her latest novel.
B2K Shares That Nelly Turned Down "Bump Bump Bump" Because Of Its Association To R. Kelly
While the members of B2K have been involved in drama of their own, in a recent interview with Drink Champs, they spilled the beans about different artists. During their lengthy sit-down talk with DJ EFN and N.O.R.E, they talked about numerous topics ranging from music to their feud with Omarion. However, one topic that got social media users talking was centered around R. Kelly.
Mariah Carey Has ‘The Best Time’ at Amusement Park With Twins Amid Nick Cannon’s 10th Baby Announcement
As Nick Cannon prepares to welcome his 10th child, the superstar mother of his eldest two kids took “dem babies” to the amusement park. Mariah Carey took to Instagram to share an adorable family photo from her trip to Cedar Point Amusement Park in Sandusky, Ohio. “Had the...
Tessa Thompson Pops in a Neon Green Christopher John Rodgers Set and Towering Platforms for the Premiere of ‘Bones And All’ at the 79th Venice International Film Festival
Tessa Thompson hit the star-studded red carpet of the 79th Venice International Film Festival in Venice, Italy on Sept. 2 for the premiere of “Bones And All.” Clad in a Christopher John Rogers neon two piece and striking heels, the “Thor: Love and Thunder” actress had many onlookers in awe. Dressed in her brightest wears, Thompson wore a corset top with a structured bodice and scooping neckline secured in place with thick shoulder straps. For bottoms, the former Shakespearian actress donned a matching maxi skirt set slightly low on her hips, the garment gathered and ruched in a texturally interesting way that...
Leaked texts between Florence Pugh and Shia LaBeouf show no bad blood
Over the last few weeks, a savage rivalry has been painted in the media between former Don’t Worry Darling stars, Florence Pugh and Shia LaBeouf. However, a series of texts that have allegedly leaked between the two actors appear to show that they have a friendly relationship. Florence Pugh...
Talking With Tami
First Look: ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’
The Jennifer Hudson Show is an upcoming American daytime television variety comedy talk show that was created and hosted by Jennifer Hudson. On the show, the two-time Grammy Award winner is said to chit chat with stars and everyday people. She is taking over Ellen Degeneres time slot. The show for now is taped in Los Angeles but she has hopes of taking it on the road.
‘House of the Dragon’ Episode 3 Ending Explained: How Daemon’s Epic Fight Against Crabfeeder Introduces New Dragon Seasmoke
House of the Dragon Episode 3 finally introduces us to a third fully grown dragon in this era of Game of Thrones. While the episode opens with Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Caraxes lighting up Crabfeeder cronies (and stomping on his own men), it is young Laenor Velaryon (Theo Nate) and his trusty dragon Seasmoke who turn the tide of the final battle in the War of the Stepstones. If you found yourself thinking that Laenor was randomly riding Daemon’s dragon Caraxes, that’s okay! HBO’s House of the Dragon doesn’t officially introduce us to Seasmoke. But honestly coming out of nowhere is kind of what Seasmoke does best in the books…
A Conversation with Rising Music Star Jayd Ink
With her single and music video, “Queen St,” out now, we took some time to hear more from Jayd Ink. Read below to learn more about Jayd Ink, the story behind her single, and what’s to come.
House Of The Dragon’s Jason Lannister Totally Lives Up To The Family Name
Game of Thrones was set after the fall of the Targaryen family that ruled for 300 years. With no established family holding the throne, the series was about all the different houses vying for the Iron Throne, a dozen in all. However, House of the Dragon is far less messy, with only Targaryens (and Hightowers) to contend with. But finally, House Lannister showed up in the form of Jason Lannister, who fits his family’s reputation to a tee.
'House of the Dragon' episode 4 preview teases a 'vile accusation' and a very hard choice
While House of the Dragon episode three briefly transported us to epic Game of Thrones battle mode, it looks episode four will be back to the good ol' scheming we're used to. In the preview above we see Prince Daemon back in King's Landing, and the question of King Viserys' heir still at the top of everyone's minds. Then, abruptly, we see Otto Hightower delivering news of a rumour to the King, who doesn't seem at all happy about it.
BET
Faizon Love Clowns Aries Spears For His Comments Towards Lizzo
Faizon Love chimed in on Aries Spears’ comments towards Lizzo and called Spears' comments “stupid” during an interview with The Art Of Dialogue — the same platform where the controversial commentary was shared. During the interview, Love shared he disagreed with the comment, all while praising...
Lost horror fans name the non-horror movies that terrified them
For those of you old enough to remember, there was a certain spell of time where an animated children’s film had a good to fair chance of including one or three scenes that would go on to form the basis of many a child’s nightmares for the better part of their young life; Dumbo‘s wine-induced hallucination sequence comes to mind, as does the entire runtime of The Secret of NIMH.
Dionne Warwick, the official Queen of Twitter, believes 'young man' Harry Styles didn't spit on Chris Pine, so that's the end of that
"That young man did not spit on anyone," Warwick tweeted, before advising everyone to "please have a productive week ahead."
